Ideanomics Receives Interest from Town of West Hartford for Fintech Village

NEW YORK, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ideanomics (NASDAQ: IDEX) ("Ideanomics" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has entered into a series of agreements with the Town of West Hartford over its 58-acre property which it had acquired in October 2018 to develop as a fintech village technology park.

The two parties entered into a series of agreements which include extending the ball field leases in exchange for the town assuming the landscaping of the 58-acre site. Additionally, the town of West Hartford has secured a right of first refusal to purchase the property and will conduct due diligence to explore the viability of purchasing the site to bring it under the town's control.

"The Town of West Hartford has been supportive of the Fintech Village plans throughout the acquisition and remediation phases of the project, so we are pleased to be able to enter into these agreements which enables the town find a path to securing the athletic and baseball fields on the site which are an important part of the community," said Alf Poor, CEO of Ideanomics. "I am pleased for the Mayor, the Township Manager, and their staff who work tirelessly for the best interests of their community. As we adjust our business to focus more on the opportunities in the electric vehicle sector, we wanted to find a partner who would continue to develop the property in a manner that enriches the town of West Hartford. We look forward to working with them on the possibility of their acquiring the property, as they would be excellent custodians of the site."

About Ideanomics

Ideanomics is a global company focused on facilitating the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and developing next generation financial services and Fintech products. Its electric vehicle division, Mobile Energy Global (MEG) provides group purchasing discounts on commercial electric vehicles, EV batteries and electricity as well as financing and charging solutions. Ideanomics Capital includes DBOT ATS and Intelligenta which provide innovative financial services solutions powered by AI and blockchain. MEG and Ideanomics Capital provide our global customers and partners with better efficiencies and technologies and greater access to global markets.

The company is headquartered in New York, NY, and has offices in Beijing, Guangzhou and Qingdao, China.

