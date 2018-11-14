Ideanomics To Ring The Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ideanomics (NASDAQ: IDEX) ("Ideanomics" or the "Company"), a leading global fintech and asset digitization services company is pleased to announce that its CEO, Mr. Brett McGonegal, along with his team, will ring the opening bell at the Nasdaq stock market at 9:30am.

You can watch the event from our Facebook site: www.facebook.com/ideanomicsHQ

"From all of us at Ideanomics, we would like to wish you and your family a very happy Thanksgiving and a wonderful holiday season."

About Ideanomics

Ideanomics seeks to become a leading next generation fintech company by leveraging blockchain and artificial intelligence technologies.

We are headquartered in New York, NY, and have planned a "Fintech Village" center for Technology and Innovation in West Hartford, CT, and have offices in London, Hong Kong and Beijing, China.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain statements that may include "forward looking statements". All statements other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects" or similar expressions, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, and include statements regarding our intention to transition our business model to become a next-generation financial technology company, our business strategy and planned product offerings, our intention to phase out our oil trading and consumer electronics businesses, and potential future financial results. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of risks and uncertainties, such as risks related to: our ability to continue as a going concern; our ability to raise additional financing to meet our business requirements; the transformation of our business model; fluctuations in our operating results; strain to our personnel management, financial systems and other resources as we grow our business; our ability to attract and retain key employees and senior management; competitive pressure; our international operations; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed under the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and similar disclosures in subsequent reports filed with the SEC, which are available on the SEC website at www.sec.gov.. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these risk factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

IR Contacts

Federico Tovar, CFO at Ideanomics

Tony Sklar, VP of Communications at Ideanomics

Email: ir@ideanomics.com

www.ideanomics.com

SOURCE Ideanomics

Related Links

http://www.sevenstarscloud.com

