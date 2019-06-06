IdeaPaint™ Expands Their Line of Industry Leading Dry Erase Wallcoverings; Launches New Magnetic, Dry Erase Wallcovering Products

BOSTON, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Businesses and educational institutes report being fed up with their dry erase wallcoverings' unsightly seams, consistent staining and ghosting. They need high performing dry erase products that are operational after 24 hours of install.

In 2018 IdeaPaint™ recognized the poor performance of dry-erase wallcoverings available on the market and developed a series of dry erase wallcovering solutions. IdeaPaint WRITE and PROJECT were launched to solve these problems.

IdeaPaint's ALL-IN-ONE wallcovering creates a multi-functional, dry erase, magnetic, projectable surface. IdeaPaint's ALL-IN-ONE wallcovering creates a multi-functional, dry erase, magnetic surface.

Now, in 2019, IdeaPaint is launching cutting-edge magnetic, dry erase wallcoverings in both traditional gloss and low sheen finish options.

IdeaPaint's new, multi-functional wallcoverings are a fit for those looking for maximum functionality in their space. MAG and ALL-IN-ONE help increase the functionality of workplaces and classrooms by offering users not just dry erase functionality, but also magnetic strength and the ability to project with standard projection equipment (for the ALL-IN-ONE product).

All IdeaPaint's wallcoverings are easily applied to any wall using the specified wallcovering adhesive. They can all be used just 24 hours after being installed. IdeaPaint's wallcoverings are perfectly suited for installs in occupied workspaces and/or when customers desire speedy use of their walls.

The IdeaPaint wallcovering line now includes four products, ALL-IN-ONE, MAG, WRITE, and PROJECT.

IdeaPaint's new ALL-IN-ONE wallcovering provides the highest level of functionality for use at work, school or home. IdeaPaint's ALL-IN-ONE has a low sheen finish that not only provides dry erase-ability and magnetic functionality but also the ability to project clearly using any kind of projection equipment.

IdeaPaint's new MAG wallcovering is a high-performing magnetic and dry erase surface for use at work, school or home. With its high gloss finish, MAG helps users achieve a higher level of collaboration and creativity by allowing them to do more than simply writing and erasing, but also adhering papers, fabrics and other objects to the wall with its strong magnetic backing.

IdeaPaint PROJECT is a superior quality, non-ghosting, low sheen dry erase wallcovering with the added benefit of being a projectable surface. PROJECT offers the benefits of dry erase, a low sheen surface and a clear projectable surface that users can begin using in just 24 hours.

IdeaPaint WRITE is a superior quality, non-ghosting, gloss finish, dry erase wallcovering. WRITE creates the same great dry erase surface as IdeaPaint liquid paint products with an easy-to-install application that can be used in just 24 hours after installation.

In accordance with IdeaPaint's strict product standards, their wallcovering products offer best-in-class dry erase performance, appearance and ease of installation. ALL-IN-ONE and PROJECT offer the industry's highest performing low-sheen dry erase surface.

To accompany their wallcoverings line, IdeaPaint is also launching a full line of complimentary aluminum trim and accessories products.

About IdeaPaint

IdeaPaint exists to inspire and encourage everyone, every day to reach their creative and productive potential. Our industry leading dry erase paints and wallcoverings transform virtually any smooth surface into an erasable canvas. The magic of IdeaPaint lies in its ability to transform passive space into active environments—to spur the collaborative spirit that lives within all of us, and accelerate ideation for better, faster results. IdeaPaint is the most trusted brand in dry erase with over 200,000 successful installations in offices, schools and homes around the world. For more information visit www.ideapaint.com or to speak to customer service call (800) 393 – 5250.

