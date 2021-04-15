IDEAYA Announces Investor Day Webcast to Review Clinical Data from Phase 1/2 Trial of Darovasertib (IDE196) Monotherapy and Combination with Binimetinib in Metastatic Uveal Melanoma

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDYA), a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company committed to the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics, announced that the company plans to issue a pre-market press release and conduct a webcast on Friday, April 16, 2021, to discuss clinical data from the ongoing Phase 1/2 trial evaluating darovasertib (IDE196) as monotherapy and darovasertib and binimetinib combination in patients with metastatic uveal melanoma (MUM) (ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT03947385).

IDEAYA will host a Darovasertib Investor Day, including a conference call and webcast with participation of leading clinical investigators, at 8:00 a.m. ET on Friday, April 16, 2021. The link to the webcast of the conference call will be posted on the Investor Relations Events section of the Company's website at: https://ir.ideayabio.com/events. The update may also be accessed by dialing 1-866-248-8441 (domestic) or 1-720-452-9102 (international) five minutes prior to the start of the call and providing the passcode 2793795. An archived replay will be accessible for 90 days following the event.

IDEAYA also announced the International Nonproprietary Name (INN) for IDE196 is "darovasertib" as registered with the World Health Organization (WHO)'s Programme and Classification of Medical Products.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA is a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company committed to the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. IDEAYA's approach integrates capabilities in identifying and validating translational biomarkers with drug discovery to select patient populations most likely to benefit from its targeted therapies. IDEAYA is applying its early research and drug discovery capabilities to synthetic lethality – which represents an emerging class of precision medicine targets.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements related to the Darovasertib (IDE196) Investor Day. Such forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause IDEAYA's preclinical and clinical development programs, future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the uncertainties inherent in the drug development process, including IDEAYA's programs' early stage of development, the process of designing and conducting preclinical and clinical trials, the regulatory approval processes, the timing of regulatory filings, the challenges associated with manufacturing drug products, IDEAYA's ability to successfully establish, protect and defend its intellectual property, the effects on IDEAYA's business of the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic, and other matters that could affect the sufficiency of existing cash to fund operations. IDEAYA undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of IDEAYA in general, see IDEAYA's recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on March 23, 2021 and any current and periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

SOURCE IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.ideayabio.com/

