IDEAYA Biosciences Selected to Join Russell 3000® Index

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq:IDYA) is an oncology-focused precision medicine company committed to the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The Company announced that it has been selected to join the broad-market Russell 3000® Index, according to preliminary list of additions posted by FTSE Russell on June 5, 2020. IDEAYA's inclusion in the Russell 3000® Index is anticipated to be effective at the conclusion of the 2020 Russell indexes annual reconstitution, effective after US market opening on June 29, 2020.

"We are pleased to be included in the Russel 3000® Index, signifying our growth as a public company. IDEAYA is committed to discovering and developing innovative precision medicines based on synthetic lethality, an emerging field of precision oncology," said Paul Stone, J.D., Chief Financial Officer of IDEAYA.

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Annual Russell indexes reconstitution captures the 4,000 largest US stocks as of May 8, 2020, ranking them by total market capitalization. Membership in the US all-cap Russell 3000® Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the large-cap Russell 1000Ò Index or small-cap Russell 2000Ò Index as well as the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes. For more information on the Russell 3000® Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, go to the "Russell Reconstitution" section on the FTSE Russell website.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA is an oncology-focused precision medicine company committed to the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. IDEAYA's approach integrates capabilities in identifying and validating translational biomarkers with small molecule drug discovery to select patient populations most likely to benefit from the targeted therapies IDEAYA is developing. IDEAYA is applying these capabilities across multiple classes of precision medicine, including direct targeting of oncogenic pathways and synthetic lethality – which represents an emerging class of precision medicine targets.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements related to the anticipated timing of inclusion in the Russell 3000® Index. Such forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause IDEAYA's preclinical and clinical development programs, future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the uncertainties inherent in the drug development process, including IDEAYA's programs' early stage of development, the process of designing and conducting preclinical and clinical trials, the regulatory approval processes, the timing of regulatory filings, the challenges associated with manufacturing drug products, IDEAYA's ability to successfully establish, protect and defend its intellectual property, the effects on IDEAYA's business of the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic, and other matters that could affect the sufficiency of existing cash to fund operations. IDEAYA undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of IDEAYA in general, see IDEAYA's recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on May 12, 2020 and any current and periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

SOURCE IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.ideayabio.com/

