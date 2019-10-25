IDEAYA Biosciences to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDYA), an oncology-focused precision medicine company committed to the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics, announced that the company is scheduled to present in the following investor conferences:

Stifel 2019 Healthcare Conference in New York City , NY. The company is scheduled to present on Wednesday, November 20th at 3:35 pm ET ( 12:35 pm PST )

, NY. The company is scheduled to present on at ( ) Jefferies 2019 London Healthcare Conference in London, United Kingdom . The company is scheduled to present on Thursday, November 21st at 7:20am GMT+1 ( 11:20 pm PST )

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA is an oncology-focused precision medicine company committed to the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. IDEAYA's approach integrates capabilities in identifying and validating translational biomarkers with small molecule drug discovery to select patient populations most likely to benefit from the targeted therapies IDEAYA is developing. IDEAYA is applying these capabilities across multiple classes of precision medicine, including direct targeting of oncogenic pathways and synthetic lethality – which represents an emerging class of precision medicine targets.

