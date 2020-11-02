IDEAYA to Participate in Upcoming November 2020 Investor Relations Events

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq:IDYA), an oncology-focused precision medicine company committed to the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics to treat cancer, announced that management will present at the following upcoming investor relations events.

Stifel 2020 Healthcare Conference (Virtual)

Company Presentation

Monday, November 16 th, 2020, at 1:00 pm PT / 4:00 pm ET

Jefferies London Healthcare Conference (Virtual)

Fireside Chat hosted by Analyst Maury Raycroft

Wednesday, November 18 th, 2020 at 9:35 am PT / 12:35 pm ET / 5:35 pm GMT

A live audio webcast of each presentation will be available by visiting the "Investors/News and Events/Investor Calendar" section of the IDEAYA website at https://ir.ideayabio.com/news-events/investor-calendar. A replay of the webcasts will be available for 30 days following the live event.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA is an oncology-focused precision medicine company committed to the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. IDEAYA's approach integrates capabilities in identifying and validating translational biomarkers with small molecule drug discovery to select patient populations most likely to benefit from the targeted therapies IDEAYA is developing. IDEAYA is applying these capabilities across multiple classes of precision medicine, including synthetic lethality – which represents an emerging class of precision medicine targets.

