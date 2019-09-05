IDEMIA Launches MFace Flex, enhancing crowd flow management with innovative facial biometrics

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEMIA, the global leader in Augmented Identity, announced today the launch of IDEMIA MFace Flex. Optimizing speed, accuracy and efficiency, MFace Flex is a frictionless facial biometrics solution that streamlines the experience of individuals at high traffic locations, including airports, sports arenas, theme parks, and other event venues. MFace Flex is capable of recognizing multiple faces in industry-leading time without requiring individuals to stop, touch, or interact with the identification system. Because the MFace Flex solution allows individuals to keep moving throughout the identification process, the solution is especially effective for the secure and efficient processing of large groups. By design, MFace Flex minimizes deployment cost by eliminating the need of specialized biometric capture equipment and increases customer's ROI with the flexibility of reusing existing infrastructure wherever possible. MFace Flex can solve identification challenges in a wide range of environments, including commercial transportation, event venues, stadiums, theme parks and gaming venues.

IDEMIA's MFace Flex was among the top performers in the 2019 Biometric Technology Rally, hosted in May of this year by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Science and Technology Directorate (S&T). The performance of the MFace Flex exceeded the DHS-established rally goals for both efficiency and satisfaction. The product's performance solidified the company's position as a trusted provider of secure, scalable, adaptable solutions, with decades of proven success deploying biometric systems for the travel segment.

"We are encouraged by the robust performance of MFace Flex at the rally, which offers a unique, real-world testing environment and provides us with invaluable data we can use to further enhance our products," said Donnie Scott, Senior Vice President, Public Security for North America at IDEMIA. "We applaud DHS S&T and its partners for conducting the Biometric Technology Rally. This event has become a critical venue for qualified Biometric Solution providers who are serious about continual, long-term innovation. Seamless travel experience provides real economic and productivity benefits that directly impact traveler satisfaction and loyalty. MFace Flex is specifically designed to transform the travel experience by making key travel touch points as frictionless as possible."

MFace Flex will be showcased at IDEMIA's Booth, #B9, at the Future Travel Experience Global Conference September 4 through September 6 in Las Vegas, NV. In addition to MFace Flex, product demonstrations will include other innovative products offering travelers IDEMIA's Couch-to-Gate journey – a seamless and frictionless passenger experience from booking a ticket through each touchpoint in the passenger journey, including bag drop, lounge access and boarding gate access.

About IDEMIA

IDEMIA, the global leader in Augmented Identity™, provides trusted technology enabling citizens and consumers alike to perform their daily critical activities (such as pay, connect and travel), in the physical as well as digital space.

Securing our identity has become mission critical in the world we live in today. By standing for Augmented Identity, an identity that ensures privacy and trust and guarantees secure, authenticated and verifiable transactions, we reinvent the way we think, produce, use and protect one of our greatest assets – our identity – whether for individuals or for objects, whenever and wherever security matters. We provide Augmented Identity for international clients in the Financial, Telecom, Identity, Public Security and IoT sectors.

With 13,000 employees around the world, IDEMIA serves clients in 180 countries.

For more information, visit www.idemia.com / Follow @IdemiaGroup on Twitter

