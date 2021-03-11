IDEMIA Mobile ID for Iowa DOT Passes UL's mDL Conformity Assessment

As the global safety and security leader, UL has developed a comprehensive test suite and set of services for the conformity assessment of Mobile ID products. Within the assessment, UL evaluates the app's conformity with global interoperability requirements for the implemented data model, communication protocols and security mechanisms. The security mechanisms in ISO/IEC DIS 18013-5, Personal identification — ISO-compliant driving license — Part 5: Mobile driving license (mDL) application, provide an equivalent level of authenticity and integrity validation for mobile credentials as for traditional biometric passports. The IDEMIA mID apps tested were personalized with test data by a provisioning system that is integrated with the Iowa DOT system of record. UL also performed a cybersecurity source code review and penetration test of the mobile ID applications for the Iowa DOT on iOS and Android.

"Conformance with these standards is foundational to making the entire digital identity ecosystem work, which is why IDEMIA has invested in developing against these standards since the beginning," said Matt Thompson, SVP Civil Identity of IDEMIA. "We have been the most committed industry partner to develop against these standards and remain invested in advancing them in the market, as well as the proliferation of compliant mDLs."

"Leveraging UL's decades of electronic identity and security experience, we are proud to help advance secure and interoperable mobile identification in the marketplace," said Isabelle Noblanc, global vice president and general manager of UL's Identity Management and Security division. "UL's robust conformity assessment of mobile ID solutions helps advance this innovative technology and empower consumer's and relying parties' trust in mobile identification."

IDEMIA, the global leader in Augmented Identity, provides a trusted environment enabling citizens and consumers alike to perform their daily critical activities (such as pay, connect and travel), in the physical as well as digital space. Securing our identity has become mission critical in the world we live in today. By standing for Augmented Identity, an identity that ensures privacy and trust and guarantees secure, authenticated and verifiable transactions, we reinvent the way we think, produce, use and protect one of our greatest assets – our identity – whether for individuals or for objects, whenever and wherever security matters. We provide Augmented Identity for international clients from Financial, Telecom, Identity, Public Security and IoT sectors. With close to 15,000 employees around the world, IDEMIA serves clients in 180 countries. For more information, visit www.idemia.com and follow @IDEMIAGroup on Twitter.

