Idemitsu Lubricants America Names Michael Park Senior Director for Aftermarket Sales and Operations, North America

"The challenges we all face today make it clear we can take nothing for granted, in life and in business," said Oya Yasumasa, Vice President of Sales and Marketing. "Idemitsu has long planned these organizational changes to continue to focus on our roots of customer service. By building more direct and value-added relationships with our aftermarket customers, we can more effectively support them. Now is the time for these changes, when service and communication matters more than ever, and Michael Park is the leader who will get the job done."

Park has over 30 years' experience and proven leadership in the automotive aftermarket, including sales, logistics/distribution, wholesale and retail parts. He has been with Idemitsu for almost nine years, and most recently managed the company's largest division, growing it from just a handful of employees. Park will use his expertise in sales, teamwork, critical thinking and problem-solving to help customers achieve their goals in a challenging and quickly changing aftermarket.

Park is married and resides in Louisville, Kentucky.

