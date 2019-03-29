IDenta Corp - Sales Multiply, Company Becomes Profitable in 2018

JERUSALEM, March 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IDenta Corp. (OTC: IDTA) is a worldwide leader in the development of field drug and explosive detection kits and unique forensic products. Today IDenta Corp published its annual financial statement for 2018. The report shows a leap in sales and a move to a profitable company. During the past year the company went through major changes and challenges. These include new officers and new products. In addition, IDenta has entered into several new and exciting partnerships. All of the above have made IDenta a profitable company.

Amichai Glattstein, CEO of IDenta Corp, stated: "2018 was the year of revolution in company. The company became profitable for the first time. During this past year, the company won important and profitable tenders, invested in new developments and products, entered new markets and created significant partnerships for the Company's near and long term future. IDenta achieved its major goal for 2018, and that was to double sales compared to 2017 and complete developments in a number of products. It is anticipated that these achievements will expand the company's sales potential dramatically. In addition, the company is working diligently to enter new markets and contract with new customers. IDenta management is excited about the potential for 2019 and the future."

About IDenta Corp.

Since 2002, IDenta Corporation and its subsidiary IDenta Ltd has been recognized as a worldwide leader in the development of proprietary on-site Drug, Drug Precursor and Explosive detection kits. IDenta develops, manufactures and distributes revolutionary products for both the professional and civil markets which consistently pass the highest qualifications and testing procedures of law enforcement and security agencies around the world.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain of the statements contained herein may be, within the meaning of the federal securities laws, "forward-looking statements" that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations as of the date hereof, and the company does not undertake any responsibility to update any of these statements in the future.

Company Contact Information:

Public Relations

Tel: +972-2-5872220

E: pr@identa-corp.com

SOURCE Identa Corp

Related Links

http://www.identa-corp.com/

