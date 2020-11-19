IDenta Corp and Pro-gard™ Products LLC have Collaborated to Launch Products in the US Market

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IDenta Corp. (OTCQB: IDTA) a worldwide leader in the development of Field Detection and Home Diagnostics Testing Kits for Drugs & Explosives and Unique Forensic Products, and Pro-gard™ Products, LLC, NOBLESVILLE, IN., USA, a leading manufacturer and supplier of law enforcement and vehicle safety equipment for Law Enforcement Market in the US, have collaborated to launch DTK Products, a private label of IDenta forensic products to be marketed by Pro-gard in the US Law Enforcement Market.

As part of the cooperation, Pro-gard will launch the revolutionary DTK Identifier™ and the DTK Drug Test Kit, to provide a safer, more reliable way to obtain immediate diagnosis of unknown substances. The patented technology does not require the user to have direct physical contact with suspect substances and the sampler is protected from any possible contamination.

DTK product line is designed to offer the latest scientific advances in easy-to-use, rugged, and durable packaging. The testing kits can be used in extreme temperature conditions and have a long shelf life. The DTK test kits can test all substances, including traces in the microgram to nanogram range, on both small and very large surfaces. The DTK Drug Test Kit can be used to detect trace amounts of dangerous or illicit chemicals on persons, surfaces, and clothing. DTK Products' kits can also test liquids.

President of Pro-gard Products, Mr. Mike Navarro, states, "Officers are putting themselves at risk every day - especially when it comes to the dangers of coming into contact with illicit and potentially deadly substances. The current way of testing, which has literally been the only way for decades, puts the officer at risk. There are many ways that an officer can unwillingly - through no fault of their own - have contact with these drugs. With the DTK Identifier and DTK Drug Test Kit, the officer eliminates the risk for exposure. This is a game-changer in the industry."

Mr. Amichai Glattstein, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "We are excited to kick off our relationship with Pro-gard, a company who have a deep understanding of the challenges the Law Enforcement in the US face, with decades of experience in assisting in meeting these challenges. The combination of IDenta technology and Pro-gard hands-on market experience in the US will provide improved safety and security both to the Law Enforcement officers and to the public which they serve."

About Pro-gard™ Products, LLC.

Pro-gard™ Products, LLC., a Castleray Company, was established in 1968, with the mission, to build a better protective product for law enforcement officers during prisoner transports. We provide the safest, most durable law enforcement products designed to perform on the open road. We proudly offer our products throughout North America as well as many foreign markets. Pro-gard's corporate office is located in Noblesville, IN. For more information, visit www.pro-gard.com

About IDenta Corp.

IDenta Corp. is a global leader in the development and supply of Field Detection and Home Diagnostics Testing Kits for Drugs & Explosives and Unique Forensic Products in the Homeland Security and Consumer Markets. IDenta develops, manufactures and distributes revolutionary products for both the professional Law and Retail markets which consistently pass the highest qualifications and testing procedures of law enforcement and security agencies around the world.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain of the statements contained herein may be, within the meaning of the federal securities laws, "forward-looking statements" that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations as of the date hereof, and the company does not undertake any responsibility to update any of these statements in the future.

Company Contact Information:

Public Relations

Tel: 240.545.6646

E: [email protected]







SOURCE IDenta Corp.