IDenta Corp Reports Its Best Quarter Ever

JERUSALEM, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IDenta Corp. (OTCQB: IDTA) is a worldwide leader in the development of Detection Kits to identify Drug & Explosive and Unique Forensic Products in the Homeland Security Market and Consumer Market. Today IDenta Corp published its second quarter financial statement for 2019. The report shows an increase of almost 40% in sales compared with the same period last year. This quarterly financial report shows the company's strongest sales quarter ever.

Amichai Glattstein, CEO of IDenta Corp, stated: "Our strong second quarter performance demonstrated continued positive momentum throughout the first half of 2019. The additional progress on our path to long-term sustainable and profitable growth reflected in this quarter's results was driven by the foundational changes we implemented across the company last year."

"Looking ahead, we remain diligently focused on executing against our strategy to position IDenta as a leading Detection and Forensic Company in the world, and we continue to expect to achieve our next goals for 2019," Mr. Glattstein added.

About IDenta Corp.

Since 2002, IDenta Corporation and its subsidiary IDenta Ltd has been recognized as a worldwide leader in the development of proprietary on-site Drug, Drug Precursor and Explosive detection kits. IDenta develops, manufactures and distributes revolutionary products for both the professional and civil markets which consistently pass the highest qualifications and testing procedures of law enforcement and security agencies around the world.

