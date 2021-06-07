Identification of an internalizing cancer target for novel antibody drug conjugate by A&G Pharmaceutical and Precision Antibody researchers.

COLUMBIA, Md., June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A&G Pharmaceutical (www.agpharma.com) and Precision Antibody (www.precisionantibody.com) are pleased to announce the publication, in PLOS One, of their collaborative study regarding the identification of Prostaglandin F2 receptor negative regulator as an internalizing cancer cell target and the isolation of proprietary internalizing antibody for antibody drug conjugate development.

A&G Pharmaceutical is a theranostic target discovery company developing therapeutic and diagnostic products in Oncology. Precision Antibody has developed a customized program to select internalizing antibodies for cell surface targets. This includes a strategized antigen design and immunization program with high throughput targeted screening of internalizing antibodies, clone selection and functional assays.

Antibody-Drug Conjugates (ADCs) have recently received increased interest as therapeutic choices in oncology. ADCs are composed of a monoclonal antibody binding to a cell surface target, a linker, and a cytotoxic payload. After binding to its antigen, the mAb induces endocytosis, shuttling the payload inside the cell. Several ADCs have been approved by the Food and Drug Administration as treatment for hematopoietic and solid tumors.

The approach centered on the identification of targets internalized and expressed on cancer cells by screening hybridoma libraries developed against cancer cell-surface antigens. Antibody libraries are screened for their ability to bind, internalize, and deliver a cytotoxic payload to specific cancer cells. This approach was used by A&G Pharmaceutical and Precision Antibody to characterize an internalizing monoclonal antibody, identify its target by mass spectrometry as PTGFRN and shows its efficacy as ADC in vitro and in vivo, for several cancer types including head and neck cancers and spindle cell carcinoma. PTGFRN is a member of cell surface tetraspanins family contributing to many key biological functions linked to adhesion, migration and survival and show promise as therapeutic targets.

"We are delighted to have identified PTFGRN as a promising internalizing cancer target that could increase the repertoire of therapeutic options for cancers with unmet needs. After developing diagnostic and therapeutic products for progranulin/GP88, it is exciting to contribute new cancer therapeutic options based on cell-surface protein" declared Dr. Ginette Serrero, A&G Pharmaceutical CEO.

For Dr. Jun Hayashi, Precision Antibody President "knowing that Precision internalizing antibody development program led to the discovery of new targeted cancer therapy is rewarding".

