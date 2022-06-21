Identity and Access Management Market Size to Reach USD 11.70 Billion|APAC to Occupy 33% Market Share| Technavio

Identity And Access Management Market: Segmentation Analysis

The market research report segments the identity and access management market by End-user (large enterprises, government organizations, and SMEs), Deployment (on-premises and cloud-based), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).

Revenue Generating Segment: The identity and access management market share growth by the large enterprises will be significant for revenue generation. The adoption of IAM by large enterprises is expected to increase during the forecast period because of its benefits such as performance; affordability; security; enterprise-class scalability; and easy management of shared sensitive information, including documents, passwords, and digital identities.

Identity and Access Management Market: Increase in data thefts across the globe to drive growth

The key factor driving the identity and access management market growth is the increase in data thefts across the globe. Cyber thefts by hackers and cybercriminals are growing at an alarming rate, which is driving the cyber security market. The number of data breaches and files stolen by hackers is rising globally.

For instance, in the US there were approximately 4.8 million identity theft and fraud reports received by the Federal Trade Commission in 2020, which was an increase of 45% from 3.3 million in 2019. It was mostly due to the 113% increase in identity theft complaints. Moreover, IAM supports enterprises in verifying users as well as managing their access to enterprise resources. IAM helps enterprises in enabling applications to be accessed securely by providing the necessary user information for decision-making purposes. Hence, IAM helps enterprises to review the critical areas of concern within their environment, provides insights, and offers tools to defend against these attacks. It will focus on recovery and the importance of preparing for data loss. Therefore, these factors are expected to propel the growth of the market focus during the forecast period.

Identity and Access Management Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 11.70 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 13.34 Performing market contribution APAC at 33% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Accenture Plc, Capgemini SE, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Dell Technologies Inc., Deloitte LLP, Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., and Wipro Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Systems software

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: End-user - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 16: Comparison by End-user

5.3 Large enterprises - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Large enterprises - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Large enterprises - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Government organizations - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Government organizations - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Government organizations - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 SMEs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: SMEs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 22: SMEs - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by End-user

6 Market Segmentation by Deployment

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Deployment - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Deployment

Exhibit 25: Comparison by Deployment

6.3 On-premises - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 26: On-premises - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 27: On-premises - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.4 Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 28: Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Cloud-based - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Deployment

Exhibit 30: Market opportunity by Deployment

7 Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 32: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 33: Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 34: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 35: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 36: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 37: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 38: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 40: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 42: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 44: Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 45: Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 46: Impact of drivers and challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 47: Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 48: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 49: Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 50: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 51: Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Accenture Plc

Exhibit 52: Accenture Plc - Overview



Exhibit 53: Accenture Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 54: Accenture Plc - Key news



Exhibit 55: Accenture Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 56: Accenture Plc - Segment focus

11.4 Capgemini SE

Exhibit 57: Capgemini SE - Overview



Exhibit 58: Capgemini SE - Business segments



Exhibit 59: Capgemini SE - Key news



Exhibit 60: Capgemini SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 61: Capgemini SE - Segment focus

11.5 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.

Exhibit 62: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 63: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 64: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 65: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 66: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. - Segment focus

11.6 Dell Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 67: Dell Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 68: Dell Technologies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 69: Dell Technologies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 70: Dell Technologies Inc. - Segment focus

11.7 Deloitte LLP

Exhibit 71: Deloitte LLP - Overview



Exhibit 72: Deloitte LLP - Business segments



Exhibit 73: Deloitte LLP - Key offerings



Exhibit 74: Deloitte LLP - Segment focus

11.8 Infosys Ltd.

Exhibit 75: Infosys Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 76: Infosys Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 77: Infosys Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 78: Infosys Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 79: Infosys Ltd. - Segment focus

11.9 International Business Machines Corp.

Exhibit 80: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 81: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 82: International Business Machines Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 83: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 84: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus

11.10 Microsoft Corp.

Exhibit 85: Microsoft Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 86: Microsoft Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 87: Microsoft Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 88: Microsoft Corp. - Segment focus

11.11 Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

Exhibit 89: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 90: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 91: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 92: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 93: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. - Segment focus

11.12 Wipro Ltd.

Exhibit 94: Wipro Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 95: Wipro Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 96: Wipro Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 97: Wipro Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 98: Wipro Ltd. - Segment focus

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 99: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 100: Research Methodology



Exhibit 101: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 102: Information sources

12.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 103: List of abbreviations

