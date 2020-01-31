Identity Automation Awarded KLAS Category Leader in Identity and Access Management

KLAS Research is the healthcare industry's leading independent software and professional services research firm. The Category Leader designation is reserved for vendor solutions who earn top honors for helping healthcare professionals provide better patient care. In 2017 and 2018, Identity Automation was awarded Category Leader in Single Sign-On (SSO). In 2020, KLAS moved from the SSO designation to Identity & Access Management.

"We're thrilled to receive the top honor as this year's Category Leader in Identity & Access Management," said James Litton, CEO of Identity Automation. "The shift in the KLAS market segment from SSO to IAM further demonstrates that factors, such as ever-tightening compliance regulations, growing cyber risks, and digital transformation are driving healthcare's need for more complete IAM solutions with capabilities that go far beyond SSO alone. As such, Identity Automation is proud to offer a comprehensive platform that meets the industry's evolving needs."

Identity Automation's RapidIdentity is an integrated IAM solution that is purpose-built to address the needs of healthcare's mission-critical environments. With capabilities ranging from Single Sign-On (SSO), to EPCS for securing e-prescription workflows, to automated identity lifecycle management for all users, these innovative solutions help healthcare providers increase organizational efficiency and security, while improving the level of patient care.

"Providers and payers demand better performance, usability, and interoperability from their vendor partners every year. Best in KLAS winners set the standard of excellence in their market segment," said Adam Gale, president of KLAS. "Earning a Best in KLAS award should both excite and humble the recipients. It serves as a signal to providers that they should expect only the best from the winning vendors."

To learn more about Identity Automation and RapidIdentity and how they are transforming security in healthcare, please visit Identity Automation booth #5669 at HIMSS20 Global Health Conference & Exhibition on March 9-13, in Orlando, FL or schedule a private meeting .

About Identity Automation

Identity Automation helps organizations secure the new perimeter, increase business agility, and deliver an enhanced user experience with RapidIdentity, the most complete identity, access, governance, and administration platform available. RapidIdentity addresses fully automated lifecycle management, comprehensive identity governance, multi-factor authentication, secure single sign-on, password management, privileged access management, and more. Identity Automation operates globally with tens of millions of identities managed across on-premises and cloud resources. For more information, visit: www.identityautomation.com .

About KLAS

KLAS is a data-driven company on a mission to improve the world's healthcare by enabling provider and payer voices to be heard and counted. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals, KLAS collects insights on software, services and medical equipment to deliver reports, trending data and statistical overviews. KLAS data is accurate, honest and impartial. The research directly reflects the voice of healthcare professionals and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. To learn more about KLAS and the insights we provide, visit KLASresearch.com

