Identity Automation to Showcase Award-Winning IAM Platform at 2020 HIMSS Conference

HOUSTON, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Identity Automation , provider of RapidIdentity, the most complete Identity and Access Management (IAM) platform on the market, today announced it will be exhibiting at the 2020 Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society's (HIMSS) Global Health Conference & Exhibition in Orlando, March 10-12. The company is also attending the KLAS award ceremony on March 9th for recognition as the 2020 Best in KLAS Category Leader in Identity & Access Management.

"The HIMSS conference offers a unique opportunity for us to showcase our award-winning solutions to healthcare professionals from around the country," said James Litton, Chief Executive Officer of Identity Automation. "We are especially excited to be recognized with the Best in KLAS Category Leader award, which reinforces our position as a leader in an industry that's moving from single sign-on alone to more comprehensive, integrated IAM solutions that address healthcare's security, usability, and compliance needs."

At Identity Automation booth, #5669, attendees can receive in-person answers to questions about single sign-on, EPCS, proximity badge sign-on, identity lifecycle management and IAM challenges specific to the healthcare industry. Attendees who wish to schedule a meeting ahead of the conference can do so here .

During the show, the Identity Automation team will provide live, in-booth presentations on the topic of IAM four times daily. All HIMSS attendees who visit the Identity Automation booth, #5669, are eligible to win prizes from the giveaway wheel with grand prizes including Bose headphones, a $150 Amazon gift card, and a Google Nest hub.

Identity Automation will also be hosting an in-booth Exhibit Hall Social Hour on March 11 from 4:30-6:00 PM. Additionally, the company is co-hosting a cocktail reception with Amazon Web Services (AWS) and HP at 7:00 PM on March 10 at the Hyatt Regency, room Bayhill 33 (Convention Level). To learn more or to RSVP to the cocktail event, please click here .

Identity Automation helps organizations secure the new perimeter, increase business agility, and deliver an enhanced user experience with RapidIdentity, the most complete identity, access, governance, and administration platform available. Identity Automation operates globally with tens of millions of identities managed across on-premises and cloud resources. For more information, visit: www.identityautomation.com .

