Identity Dental Marketing Provides Free Marketing Resources

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Identity Dental Marketing's CEO Grace Rizza provides free marketing resources through her Facebook Group, Podcast and individual strategy sessions.

The Facebook group, Dentistry's Growing With Grace , has a network of over 5,000 dental professionals. Grace provides weekly video content and prompts containing valuable dental marketing and business guidance.

"Too often people join a group, attend an event, or set up a planning session and have come to expect a sales pitch. My process is very different. I take each conversation as an opportunity to bring value. With each interaction, I want to make a positive impact. The goal is to eliminate the fluff and get to business," says Grace Rizza, founder and owner of Identity Dental Marketing and Dentistry's Growing with Grace podcast.

In addition to the Facebook group, the company's popular podcast , "Dentistry's Growing With Grace," features interviews with dental professionals. Most recently, the podcast has featured names such as Dr. Lou Chmura, Dr. Michael Stella, and dozens of other known dental educators. The guests and Grace Rizza provide insight into marketing, employment, and treatment planning, among many other diverse topics.

"As a dental practice owner, the marketing resources that have been provided to me by Identity Dental Marketing were extremely helpful. It was great to have somewhere to turn for trusted marketing advice and support," says Dr. Paul Miller, a long term client of Identity Dental Marketing.

About Identity Dental Marketing: Founded in 2009, Identity Dental Marketing offers custom-built designer websites, SEO, PPC, paid and organic social media marketing, video marketing, and much more. Start with a complimentary marketing planning session here: identitydental.com/grace

