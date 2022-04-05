Identiv Announces Hirsch Velocity Software 3.8.4 with New Networked Global IO and Data Centricity Features

Identiv's Hirsch Velocity Software is an integrated security management system managing access control and security operations across facilities worldwide, from single high-security rooms to multi-building, multi-location campuses. Velocity provides the security and functionality expected from high-end systems with the ease-of-use found in entry level platforms. It delivers stringent security compliance, interoperability, and expansion and flexibility options. The platform is designed for use with the Hirsch family of controllers , uTrust TS Readers , uTrust TS Cards , and Velocity Vision intelligent video management system (VMS). It also integrates with the industry's leading intrusion detection, video surveillance, visitor management, and security services.

Velocity 3.8.4 adds global IO, data centricity, and a refreshed web client to the industry-leading platform. Networked global IO provides edge computing capabilities and allows panels to share information between themselves and readers. In the event of a software failure, the panels remain functional and do not rely on the host server. With data centricity, the software now supports more data holistically across the system, creating a path to synthesize that data. The thin web client simplifies access control without requiring a full installation, improving user interface (UI), and moving towards a software as a service (SaaS) model.

"With the latest release of Velocity, we're making our controllers more intelligent, providing a platform where they communicate with each other," said Mark Allen, Identiv GM Premises. "As the physical security industry deploys artificial intelligence, controllers at the edge are no longer managed by the host server and need to think for themselves. The networked intelligence of global IO represents that step towards AI. Before controllers can begin to interpret, track trends, and react to data, they need to master data gathering. We're really excited to support this evolution in the industry."

Velocity allows administrators and operators to access real-time system information, enrollment, and control functionality through a compatible browser on almost any device. It controls doors, gates, turnstiles, elevators, and other equipment, monitors users as they move around a facility, prevents unwanted access, maintains compliance, and provides a robust audit trail. The system also allows contact tracing and lockdown features, providing security operators and dispatchers across an entire campus an affordable, integrated platform for emergency physical security, campus lockdown, and after-event forensic reporting.

In addition to networked global IO (NGIO) and user interface changes in the Velocity Web Server Client, the 3.8.4 release also includes:

Shared Zones in Who's Inside for Global IO

Federal Identity and Credential Access Management (FICAM) Wireless Lock Controllers

Badge Designer Enhancements

Identiv's physical access control and video intelligence solutions provide the highest security at the lowest cost. Robust, feature-rich systems, hardware, and software verify frictionless access managed from anywhere.

