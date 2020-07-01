Ideoclick Selects Jonathan Ferrell as Vice President, Business Development

"Jon is a passionate and skilled Amazon expert with a strong background in building extremely successful sales organizations," said Ideoclick CEO Justin Leigh. "He's been a driving force at Ideoclick and I'm excited and honored that he's taking this leadership role. Jon is committed to supporting our partners and clients through the business development process and has already built out a top-tier team to help deploy new business growth initiatives."

Most recently, Ferrell served as Director of Business Development for Ideoclick and was responsible for the creation of sophisticated business growth models and tremendous business growth. Prior to Ideoclick, Ferrell led organizations in digital transformations at Verizon, Amazon and Amazon Web Services (AWS). Each of his roles focused on providing clients the best possible buying experience while equipping sales organizations with flexibility and scalability. With over 20 years of retail, B2B, and e-Commerce experience, Ferrell is recognized as an industry leader who leverages his breadth of experience to guide client organizations to success through leading solutions in today's business world.

"As a comprehensive Amazon managed services provider, Ideoclick delivers the platform and industry-leading expertise to create sustainable brand success," stated Ferrell. "Especially in this era of unprecedented e-Commerce adoption, I am proud to be at the helm of a team and charter that seeks to pair Amazon success strategies with bold brands and partners."

About Ideoclick

Founded in 2009 by former Amazon executives and harnessing over 200 years of Amazon experience, Ideoclick provides the industry's leading e-Commerce Optimization Platform, delivering a unique combination of cloud-based software, subject matter expertise and insight to businesses that sell on Amazon. Today, Ideoclick helps hundreds of brands achieve transformative results, representing more than $4 billion in annual e-Commerce product sales. For more information, please visit: www.ideoclick.com.

