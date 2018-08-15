IDEON Introduces Geometric-Inspired Nano™ Lounge Collection

CYPRESS, Calif., Aug. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEON is proud to announce its newest collection of modular seating – introducing Nano, a geometric-inspired assortment of four versatile shapes – a triangle, diamond, trapezoid, and boomerang. As the lounge seating market grows in demand for products that can deliver upscale design with exceptional comfort and flexibility, Nano provides the all-in-one solution with easy, modern seating that combines modular and individual applications alike.

"We are excited to offer a curated collection of unique shapes which provide a simple and modern solution for today's flexible benching needs," says Viv Yee, Product Marketing Manager for IDEON. "Nano offers unbeatable value paired with high quality, refinement, and a simplicity that is unmatched in the market."