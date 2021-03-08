iDESIGN Launches Sustainable Beauty Organization Line with Celebrity Makeup Artist, Sarah Tanno

The iDESIGN Signature Series x Sarah Tanno collection comes in two color ways – clear & smoke – with a total of 28 modular, ingeniously designed organizers that offer complete and customizable solutions. This new collection is the first launch by iDESIGN as the company pivots to sustainable and renewable product materials. The clear products are made of recyclable PET and the smoke is made of recycled PET. Visit www.amazon.com/idesign for more information about the product collection.

With more than 20 years of beauty industry experience, Tanno saw a white space to create complete organizing solutions that are innovative, sustainable, chic and could transcend into different beauty and fashion categories such as, hair, wardrobe styling, jewelry, and skincare.

"I have encountered many issues trying to find quality products with smart design throughout my years as a working makeup artist," said Haus Labs Global Artistry Director, Sarah Tanno. "I wanted to innovate on products that would also be good for the environment and iDESIGN was the perfect collaborator looking to do the same thing. We could not be more aligned, which made the process a dream come true."

Vanity organization is one of the brand's best-selling categories of the 50+ it develops, seeing close to triple-digit growth YoY. The multi-phased approach of product launches planned for iD x Sarah Tanno demonstrates the deep commitment to continued growth and innovation. This is a long-term partnership with a second-round professional line coming in Q3 2021 and a planned third travel line to launch in 2022, both available only on Amazon. The exclusive partnership with Amazon will enable iDESIGN to drive category leading ecommerce growth with this key digitally native retailer.

"iDESIGN is known for product quality and innovation within the housewares industry," said Senior Vice President of global eCommerce, Aaron Taylor. "Sarah's passion for product development and the need for functional, beautiful and sustainable solutions made this the perfect partnership."

About InterDesign, Inc.

iDESIGN began as a housewares design company over 45 years ago with a core goal in mind—to offer innovative storage products for the home at a reasonable price. We design products that provide solutions for organizing your everyday living space. Our product solutions are designed for the bathroom, kitchen, pantry, closet, laundry room, home office and more. iDESIGN is a global leader in housewares with products in over 100 countries.

SOURCE iDESIGN