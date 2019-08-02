iDesign Partners With The Cleveland Chapter Of Teach For America For Second Annual Clean Up The Classroom Event

SOLON, Ohio, Aug. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In partnership with the Cleveland Chapter of Teach for America, iDesign is donating over $12,000 in product and school supplies to every classroom of Citizens Academy Southeast. On August 7th, from 9-12, over 20 iDesign volunteers will be cleaning, organizing and providing school supplies for every teacher at Citizens Academy Southeast.

Did you know that 94% of public-school teachers spend an average of $500 or more of their own money on school supplies each year to help create a positive environment for children to learn, yet public-school teachers in the U.S. earned 18.7% less per week than comparable workers last year? Teachers know the more tools children have to learn, the easier it is to teach. While taking it upon themselves to provide supplies is admirable, it's beyond their call of duty.

"iDesign appreciates all that our teachers do to serve the youth and future leaders in our community. This is our way of giving back and providing a little harmony in the classroom that not only honors our teachers but promotes a positive learning environment," says April Boyce, Global Vice President Brand Marketing for iDesign.

This is the second year that iDesign has partnered with the Cleveland Chapter of Teach for America to support teachers in the Cleveland community.

As a leader in household products and storage solutions, iDesign creates products that are designed with simplicity, flexibility and practicality in mind to make everyday living easier and to help people organize and enhance their homes, work, and education spaces with style.

iDesign products are available at a variety of popular retailers and e-tailers globally.

www.iDesignLiveSimply.com

SOURCE iDesign