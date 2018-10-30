IDEX and Nomics Announce "Deep Data Integration" To Give Investors Access To Better Data

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Aurora Labs S.A.and Nomics.com have announced that IDEX (the leading decentralized crypto exchange ) would become the first crypto exchange to complete a "deep data integration" with the Nomics.com data platform. With this integration, IDEX also becomes the first A+ Verified Exchange on Nomics.com.

With over 220k+ total users, IDEX is the most popular decentralized exchange by volume and is consistently the #1 Ethereum Dapp in the world by daily users, volume, and transactions. Nomics.com -- a price aggregation website -- provides a free crypto market data API (with no rate limits) and is the only market data API with gapless and normalized historical raw trade & order book data.

Here's what this integration means . . .

IDEX has completed a "deep data integration" integration with Nomics; this integration brings current and historical gapless raw trade data to investors via the Nomics.com website and market data API.

IDEX will be listed on Nomics.com as A+ Verified Exchange.

A+ Verified Exchange status is a distinction that not only comes with a verification badge on Nomics.com but also means that IDEX's markets will be highlighted and receive priority exposure on Nomics' website.

status is a distinction that not only comes with a verification badge on Nomics.com but also means that IDEX's markets will be highlighted and receive priority exposure on Nomics' website. Over 2.2 million trades, 750+ trading pairs, and 700 cryptoassets will be added to the Nomics dataset through IDEX's integration with Nomics.

"IDEX already had a fantastic API that exposes high-quality data; now that data is normalized across the Nomics dataset and available behind our API," said Nomics CEO Clay Collins. "IDEX is the model for exchange operations and data, which is why we're proud to list them as our first A+ Verified Exchange." Collins added "IDEX has been great to work with throughout this process, and they have an excellent technical team."

"Comprehensive, high-quality market data is critical in the decision making of any modern trader," said Aurora Labs CEO Alex Wearn. "As Nomic's first A+ Verified Exchange, IDEX is excited to deliver constant, reliable trading information to all users of Nomics' website and API."

Normalized IDEX market data will be available to all API users. Nomics' free crypto exchange data API comes with dozens of endpoints, including endpoints that return sparkline, exchange rate, all-time high (ATH), and supply data. Also included are historic candle/OHLC data for cryptoasset trading pairs. Users of Nomics' paid API plan will get access to every trade on every IDEX trading pair market, going back to the inception of those markets.

About Aurora Labs S.A.

Aurora is a collection of blockchain applications and protocols, including IDEX—the first real-time decentralized exchange—that together form a completely decentralized financial and banking platform. Founded by a group of blockchain enthusiasts who aspire to see digital currency flourish, Aurora aims to provide decentralized financial solutions to anybody in the world.

About Nomics

Based in Boston and Minneapolis, Nomics.com launched in January of 2018 as an API-first company and is led by co-founders Clay Collins and Nick Gauthier. The company was created in response to increasing demand for professional grade market data products and APIs for institutional crypto investors.

