Idexo Announces Soulbound Tokens Available in SDK and Fourth MultiChain Gang NFT Launch on Avalanche Taking Place August 8th 2022

idexo is pleased to announce that it has added Soulbound Tokens (SBTs) to its Software Development Kit (SDK), enabling anyone to create SBTs on multiple different blockchains with just 1 line of code. Idexo also offers non-coders a way to do it with a few clicks in its web application. As recently outlined in a whitepaper co-authored by Vitalik Buterin, founder of Ethereum, use cases of SBTs include:

Creating Soulbound Token Contract In 1 Line of Code Using Idexo SDK MultiChain Gang NFT With Badges From Ethereum, Solana, and Avalanche

Build persistent, non-transferable community relationships

Establish provenance and reputation

Serve as a foundation for new Decentralized Society applications

Idexo customers and users can create these SBTs on Avalanche, BNBChain, Ethereum, Fantom, or Polygon with more blockchains being added soon.

"Idexo actually launched its first Soulbound Token in April 2021 with the launch of its Idexo Early Adopters NFT collection on what was then Binance Smart Chain," says Greg Marlin, CEO/CTO of idexo, "With the growing interest in SBTs we are happy to make this technology readily accessible to anyone looking to build great applications and communities with it."

Idexo is also pleased to announce the fourth blockchain launch of its MultiChain Gang NFT collection, launching on Avalanche on August 8th, and available for free minting for followers of idexo on Twitter and members of its Telegram and Discord groups. On Twitter, users can enter to mint with a tweet and on Telegram through a simple command with its idexobot Telegram bot.

The MultiChain Gang NFT Collection spans multiple blockchains with each NFT unique across all chains. In addition, NFTs from different chains can be combined to spawn a new upgraded NFT that has the badges of the chains visited. With this fourth blockchain launch, users will now be able to combine NFTs from Ethereum, BNBChain, Solana(code) and Avalanche to upgrade to MultiChain NFTs.

The third Solana launch is happening on Wednesday, July 27th.

The Ethereum and BNB Chain launches happened from June 29th to July 26th. 75 free NFTs were minted each on each chain with a further 100 being minted and listed with proceeds going to a DAO-like spendable voting contract controlled through votes by NFT holders to be spent on ways to promote the collection and idexo. The remaining 225 NFTs available in the collection on each chain will be upgraded NFTs.

Full details of the Ethereum, BNBChain, Solana and Avalanche launches are available on the MultiChain Gang launch details post.

Users looking to get started with the SBTs SDK can sign-up for an account and API key from the idexo website.

