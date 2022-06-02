Idexo Announces Upcoming Launch of Multichain Gang NFT Collection Spanning Multiple Blockchains

LONDON, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Idexo is pleased to announce the upcoming launch of a ground-breaking multichain NFT collection, appropriately named Multichain Gang. This NFT Collection will occur on multiple different blockchains with each NFT unique across all chains. The artwork ties to the theme of the idexo community of Idexonauts, with main characters being an homage to successful collections of the past.

idexo

Collectors who obtain a characterless NFT can use $IDO tokens to upgrade their NFT with a custom character. NFTs are further upgradeable by obtaining 2 or more NFTs from different chains and combining them to generate a new, rarer NFT on the chain of their choice. When doing that their new characters will show badges representing the chains they've been to.

The first blockchains that this collection will launch on will be Arweave, Avalanche, BNBChain, Ethereum, Fantom, Polygon and Solana. More blockchains will be added as idexo adds more integrations through its SDK. The order of launches and listings will be announced on the website and social media channels.

"When we started idexo at the beginning of 2021 many people doubted that there would be demand for multiple blockchains. This collection honors the many users who frequently used multiple chains and helped support the multichain movement," says Greg Marlin, CEO/CTO of idexo, "Holders of these NFTs on different chains will also have an opportunity to play a special role in the functioning of decentralized communities around our method credits system."

The first mints of this collection will happen on Twitter and Telegram, using idexo's specialized NFT Marketing Software. Further mints will be available for sale on marketplaces after the initial campaign. To participate in the campaign, users should register on the MultiChain Gang website and follow the idexo social media channels.

