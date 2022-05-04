IDEXX Laboratories Announces First Quarter Results

Achieves first quarter revenue growth of 8% reported and organic, driven by CAG Diagnostics recurring revenue growth of 8% reported and 9% organic, building on high prior year growth

Continued strong sector demand supports record first quarter premium instrument placements, driving CAG Diagnostics capital instrument revenue growth of 19% reported and 22% organic

Delivers EPS of $2.27 , representing 3% decline as reported and 3% growth on a comparable basis, reflecting comparisons to strong prior year results and increases in commercial investments

Adjusts 2022 guidance to reflect moderated veterinary clinical visit growth levels impacted by constraints on clinic capacity, strengthening of the U.S. dollar, and advancement of incremental discrete investments in future innovations

Re-calibrated 2022 revenue outlook reflects 5.5% - 8% reported growth and 7.5% - 10% organic

Updated EPS outlook of $8.11 - $8.35 includes estimated $0.72 of impact related to discrete research and development expense from the in-license of intellectual property during the second quarter, $0.10 of additional foreign exchange impact from the higher U.S. dollar and $0.05 of impact from higher interest rates

WESTBROOK, Maine, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDXX), a global leader in veterinary diagnostics, veterinary practice software and water microbiology testing, today announced first quarter results, as well as an update on U.S. companion animal diagnostics trends.

First Quarter Results

The Company reports revenues of $837 million for the first quarter of 2022, an 8% increase as reported and organically, driven by Companion Animal Group ("CAG") Diagnostics recurring revenue growth of 8% reported and 9% organic compared to high prior year gains. Continued strong companion animal sector demand and benefits from IDEXX innovation and customer engagement drove record first quarter instrument placements and continued strong momentum in cloud-based software placements. CAG Diagnostics capital instrument revenues grew 19% as reported and 22% organically, and veterinary software, services and diagnostic imaging systems revenue increased 34% as reported and 13% organically. Overall revenue gains in the quarter were also supported by solid Water revenue growth of 7% reported and 8% organic.

First quarter earnings per diluted share ("EPS") were $2.27, a 3% decline as reported and a 3% increase on a comparable basis versus strong prior year profit levels. EPS results included $0.06 per share in tax benefits from share-based compensation, a reduction compared to high prior year benefit levels, and a $0.03 per share negative impact from currency changes.

"IDEXX's first quarter results build on the significant gains in demand for companion animal diagnostics and software solutions achieved over the last two years," said Jay Mazelsky, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Veterinarians and their staffs continue to work passionately to support their practices in a demanding environment. IDEXX solutions help to improve patient care and manage increased demands on their time, as well as to continue to advance higher standards for pet healthcare, including utilization of diagnostics. This is reflected in continued strong IDEXX premium instrument placements globally, expansion of our cloud-based software solutions and high single-digit organic growth in CAG Diagnostics recurring revenues compared to very strong prior year growth levels. These results demonstrate the benefits of our ongoing focus on innovation, the continued high level of customer-focused execution of IDEXX teams globally and our commitment as a purpose-driven company to improving the health and well-being of pets, people and livestock."

Companion Animal Diagnostics Trends Update

Continued growth in demand for companion animal healthcare supported solid gains for CAG diagnostic products and services across regions, compared to very strong prior year growth levels. U.S. same-store clinical visits at veterinary practices declined 2% in the first quarter compared to prior year period clinical visit growth of 13%, which included benefits from increases in new pet ownership during the COVID-19 pandemic. Average same-store revenue growth at U.S. veterinary practices was 6% in the first quarter (compared to 16% growth levels in the first quarter of 2021), driven by high growth in healthcare services, including increased utilization of diagnostics. Demand for pet healthcare including diagnostics has increased significantly from pre-pandemic levels, reflected in 4% compound annual clinic visit growth and 11% compound annual growth in U.S. same-store diagnostics revenues compared to 2019 first quarter, pre-pandemic levels.

Additional U.S. companion animal practice key metrics are available in the Q1 2022 Earnings Snapshot accessible on the IDEXX website, www.idexx.com/investors .

First Quarter Performance Highlights

Companion Animal Group

The Companion Animal Group generated revenue growth of 10% reported and organic for the quarter, supported by CAG Diagnostics recurring revenue growth of 8% on a reported basis and 9% organically. Solid growth was achieved across IDEXX's major modalities, building off high gains in the prior year period. Overall CAG revenue growth included CAG Diagnostics capital instrument revenue growth of 19% reported and 22% organic, reflecting record first quarter premium instrument placements.

IDEXX VetLab® consumables generated 9% reported and 11% organic revenue growth, supported by expansion of our global premium instrument installed base and benefits from net price gains and high customer retention levels.

consumables generated 9% reported and 11% organic revenue growth, supported by expansion of our global premium instrument installed base and benefits from net price gains and high customer retention levels. Reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services generated 7% reported and 8% organic revenue growth supported by strong growth in the U.S., offset by moderated growth in international regions compared to strong prior year levels. Revenue gains reflect benefits from same-store volume growth, new business gains and net price improvement.

generated 7% reported and 8% organic revenue growth supported by strong growth in the U.S., offset by moderated growth in international regions compared to strong prior year levels. Revenue gains reflect benefits from same-store volume growth, new business gains and net price improvement. Rapid assay products revenues grew 7% as reported and 8% organic, supported by net price gains, continued solid volume growth in the U.S. and high customer retention levels.

Veterinary software, services and diagnostic imaging systems revenues grew 34% reported and 13% on an organic basis, with strong growth in recurring software services revenue supported by continued gains in cloud-based software placements. Reported growth includes benefits from the recent acquisition of ezyVet®, which continues to show strong momentum in terms of customer gains.

Water

Water revenues grew 7% on a reported basis and 8% on an organic basis for the quarter, supported by a continued solid recovery in water testing demand and net price gains.

Livestock, Poultry and Dairy ("LPD")

LPD revenues declined 21% as reported and 19% on an organic basis for the quarter, compared to prior year growth of 15% as reported and 9% organic, which benefited from African Swine Fever (ASF) testing programs and core Swine testing volumes in China. Comparisons in these areas are expected to improve in the second half of 2022.

Gross Profit and Operating Profit

Gross profits increased 6% as reported and 7% on a comparable basis. Gross margin of 59.6% decreased 90 basis points as reported and 120 basis points on a comparable basis. Gross margin declines reflect comparisons to high prior year levels, business mix effects from lower LPD revenues and high CAG Diagnostics capital instrument revenue growth, and higher freight and distribution costs. Net price gains and CAG reference laboratory productivity initiatives helped to offset inflationary effects.

Operating margin was 29.7% in the quarter, 220 basis points lower than the prior year as reported and on a comparable basis. High prior year period operating margin levels included benefits from constrained operating expense levels during the pandemic. Operating expenses increased 12% as reported and 13% on a comparable basis, reflecting comparisons to constrained prior year levels, increased investments supporting global commercial capabilities, and higher travel costs.

2022 Growth and Financial Performance Outlook

The Company is recalibrating its full year revenue growth outlook to reflect first quarter results and anticipated near-term impacts on veterinary clinical visits from factors including constraints on vet clinic capacity, as well as ~$10 million in projected revenue reductions related to the war in Ukraine and ~$40 million in impact from the recent strengthening of the U.S. dollar. These factors are reflected in a 3.5% reduction in the projected full year reported revenue growth and a 2% - 2.5% reduction in the projected full year organic revenue growth range.

The Company now projects full year operating margins of 26.8% - 27.3%. The updated operating margin estimates include a negative 230 basis point impact related to ~$80 million of discrete research and development expense associated with the in-license of intellectual property during the second quarter.

The Company's EPS outlook of $8.11 - $8.35 reflects an adjustment of $1.20 at midpoint, including $0.72 of impact from the ~$80 million discrete R&D expense, $0.10 of additional impact from the strengthened U.S. dollar and $0.05 related to higher projected interest rates.

Additionally, the discrete R&D investments reduced estimated full year operating cash flow and free cash flow as a percentage of net income by ~3% and ~5%, respectively.

The following table provides the Company's outlook for annual key financial metrics in 2022:

Amounts in millions except per share data and percentages

Growth and Financial Performance Outlook

2022













Revenue

$3,390 - $3,465

Reported growth

5.5% - 8%

Organic growth

7.5% - 10%

CAG Diagnostics Recurring Revenue Growth









Reported growth

6.5% - 8.5%

Organic growth

9% - 11%

Operating Margin

26.8% - 27.3%

Operating margin expansion

(220 bps) - (170 bps)

Impact of foreign exchange

~ 10 bps

Comparable margin expansion

(230 bps) - (180 bps)

Impact of discrete in-license of technology

(230 bps)

EPS

$8.11 - $8.35

Reported growth

(6%) - (3%)

Comparable growth

(1%) - 2%

Other Key Metrics









Net interest expense

~ $32.5

Share-based compensation tax benefit

~ $10

Share-based compensation tax rate benefit

~ 1%

Effective tax rate

21.5% - 22%

Share-based compensation EPS impact

~ $0.12

Reduction in average shares outstanding

~ 1.5%

Operating Cash Flow

90% - 95% of net income

Free Cash Flow

65% - 70% of net income

Capital Expenditures

~ $180



The following table outlines estimates of foreign currency exchange rate impacts, net of foreign currency hedging transactions, and foreign currency exchange rate assumptions reflected in the above financial performance outlook for 2022.

Estimated Foreign Currency Exchange Rates and Impacts

2022













Revenue growth rate impact

(2.5%) - (3.0%)

CAG Diagnostic recurring revenue growth rate impact

(2.5%) - (3.0%)

Operating margin growth impact

~ 10 bps

EPS impact

(~ $0.18)

EPS growth impact

(~ 2.0%)













Foreign Currency Exchange Rate Assumptions









In U.S. dollars









euro

$1.05

British pound

$1.26

Canadian dollar

$0.78

Australian dollar

$0.71

Relative to the U.S. dollar









Japanese yen

¥130

Chinese renminbi

¥6.61

Brazilian real

R$4.97



Conference Call and Webcast Information

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will be hosting a conference call today at 8:30 a.m. (EDT) to discuss its first quarter 2022 results and management's outlook. To participate in the conference call, dial 1-866-374-5140 or 1-404-400-0571 and reference pin 35572192. Individuals can access a live webcast of the conference call through a link on the IDEXX website, www.idexx.com/investors. An archived edition of the webcast will be available after 1:00 p.m. (EDT) on that day via the same link and will remain available for one year.

2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will hold its 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "2022 Annual Meeting") on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. (EDT). The 2022 Annual Meeting will be a virtual meeting via a live audio webcast at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/IDXX2022 . The online pre-meeting forum can be accessed before the 2022 Annual Meeting at www.proxyvote.com for beneficial owners and www.proxyvote.com/idxx for registered shareholders. At this online pre-meeting forum, you can submit questions in writing in advance of the 2022 Annual Meeting, vote, view the Rules of Conduct and Procedures relating to the 2022 Annual Meeting and access copies of the Company's proxy materials and annual report.

Shareholders as of the close of business on March 14, 2022 are entitled to attend the 2022 Annual Meeting, vote their shares electronically and submit questions before and during the live audio webcast. As part of the 2022 Annual Meeting, the Company will answer the questions submitted by our shareholders during a live Q&A session, as time permits. The Company will publish the answer to each such question, including any for which there is not sufficient time to address during the 2022 Annual Meeting, on the Company's Investor Relations website as soon as practicable after the meeting. An archived replay will also be available at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/IDXX2022 after the conclusion of the 2022 Annual Meeting and will remain available for one year. Further information on the 2022 Annual Meeting can be found in the Company's proxy materials.

About IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. is a member of the S&P 500® Index and is a leader in pet healthcare innovation, offering diagnostic and software products and services that deliver solutions and insights to practicing veterinarians around the world. IDEXX products enhance the ability of veterinarians to provide advanced medical care, improve staff efficiency and build more economically successful practices. IDEXX is also a worldwide leader in providing diagnostic tests and information for livestock and poultry and tests for the quality and safety of water and milk and point-of-care and laboratory diagnostics for human medicine. Headquartered in Maine, IDEXX employs over 10,000 people and offers products to customers in over 175 countries. For more information about IDEXX, visit: www.idexx.com.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This earnings release contains statements about the Company's business prospects and estimates of the Company's financial results for future periods that are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are included above under "Livestock, Poultry and Dairy ("LPD")", "Gross Profit and Operating Profit", "2022 Growth and Financial Performance Outlook", and elsewhere and can be identified by the use of words such as "expects", "may", "anticipates", "intends", "would", "will", "plans", "believes", "estimates", "projected", "should", and similar words and expressions. Our forward-looking statements include statements relating to our expectations regarding LPD financial performance; revenue growth and EPS outlooks; operating and free cash flow forecast; projected impact of foreign currency exchange rates and interest rates; projected operating margins and expenses and capital expenditures; estimated research and development expense; projected tax, tax rate and EPS benefits from share-based compensation arrangements; and projected effective tax rates, reduction of average shares outstanding and net interest expense. These statements are intended to provide management's expectation of future events as of the date of this earnings release; are based on management's estimates, projections, beliefs and assumptions as of the date of this earnings release; and are not guarantees of future performance. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause the Company's actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the matters described under the headings "Business," "Risk Factors," "Legal Proceedings," "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and in the corresponding sections of the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, as well as those described from time to time in the Company's other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission available at www.sec.gov. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Statement Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The following defines terms and conventions and provides reconciliations regarding certain measures used in this earnings release and/or the accompanying earnings conference call that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("GAAP"), otherwise referred to as non-GAAP financial measures. To supplement the Company's consolidated results presented in accordance with GAAP, the Company has disclosed non-GAAP financial measures that exclude or adjust certain items. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information for its and investors' evaluation of the Company's business performance and liquidity and are useful for period-over-period comparisons of the performance of the Company's business and its liquidity and to the performance and liquidity of our peers. While management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful in evaluating the Company's business, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures may not be the same as similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Constant currency - Constant currency references are non-GAAP financial measures which exclude the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates and are consistent with how management evaluates our performance and comparisons with prior and future periods. We estimated the net impacts of currency on our revenue, gross profit, operating profit, and EPS results by restating results to the average exchange rates or exchange rate assumptions for the comparative period, which includes adjusting for the estimated impacts of foreign currency hedging transactions and certain impacts on our effective tax rates. These estimated currency changes impacted first quarter 2022 results as follows: decreased gross profit growth by 2%, increased gross margin growth by 20 basis points, decreased operating expense growth by 1.3%, decreased operating profit growth by 1.6%, had an immaterial impact on operating profit margin growth, and decreased EPS growth by 1.3%. Constant currency revenue growth represents the percentage change in revenue during the applicable period, as compared to the prior year period, excluding the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates. See the supplementary analysis of results below for revenue percentage change from currency for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and refer to the 2022 Growth and Financial Performance Outlook section of this earnings release for estimated foreign currency exchange rate impacts on 2022 projections and estimates.

Growth and organic revenue growth - All references to growth and organic growth refer to growth compared to the equivalent prior year period unless specifically noted. Organic revenue growth is a non-GAAP financial measure that excludes the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates, certain business acquisitions, and divestitures. Management believes that reporting organic revenue growth provides useful information to investors by facilitating easier comparisons of our revenue performance with prior and future periods and to the performance of our peers. Organic revenue growth should be considered in addition to, and not as a replacement of or a superior measure to, revenue growth reported in accordance with GAAP. See the supplementary analysis of results below for a reconciliation of reported revenue growth to organic revenue growth for the three months ended March 31, 2022. Please refer to the 2022 Growth and Financial Performance Outlook section of this earnings release for estimated full year 2022 organic revenue growth for the Company and CAG Diagnostics recurring revenue. The percentage change in revenue resulting from acquisitions represents revenues during the current year period, limited to the initial 12 months from the date of the acquisition, that are directly attributable to business acquisitions. Revenue from acquisitions is expected to increase projected full year 2022 revenue growth by 50 basis points. For a reconciliation of first quarter 2021 LPD organic revenue growth to LPD revenue growth reported in accordance with GAAP, see the supplementary analysis of results in the Company's earnings release dated May 4, 2021.

Comparable growth metrics - Comparable gross profit growth, comparable gross margin gain (or growth), comparable operating expense growth, comparable operating profit growth and comparable operating margin gain (or growth) are non-GAAP financial measures and exclude the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates and non-recurring or unusual items (if any). Please refer to the constant currency note above for a summary of foreign currency exchange rate impacts. Management believes that reporting comparable gross profit growth, comparable gross margin gain (or growth), comparable operating expense growth, comparable operating profit growth and comparable operating margin gain (or growth) provides useful information to investors because it enables better period-over-period comparisons of the fundamental financial results by excluding items that vary independent of performance and provides greater transparency to investors regarding key metrics used by management. Comparable gross profit growth, comparable gross margin gain (or growth), comparable operating expense growth, comparable operating profit growth and comparable operating margin gain (or growth) should be considered in addition to, and not as replacements of or superior measures to, gross profit growth, gross margin gain, operating expense growth, operating profit growth and operating margin gain reported in accordance with GAAP. Comparable operating expense growth, comparable operating profit growth, and comparable operating margin gain (or growth) exclude the impacts described in the constant currency note above and reconcile reported operating expense growth, operating profit growth, and operating margin gain for the first quarter of 2022 to comparable operating expense growth, comparable operating profit growth, and comparable operating margin gain (or growth) for the same period.

The reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures is as follows:











Three Months Ended Year-over-Year













March 31

March 31 Change Dollar amounts in thousands











2022

2021

Gross Profit (as reported)











$ 498,753

$ 470,782 6% Gross margin











59.6%

60.5% (90) bps Less: comparability adjustments



















Change from currency











(6,847)

—

Comparable gross profit growth











$ 505,600

$ 470,782 7% Comparable gross margin and gross margin gain (or growth)











59.4%

60.5% (120) bps





















Operating expenses (as reported)











$ 250,409

$ 223,160 12% Less: comparability adjustments



















Change from currency











(2,869)

—

Comparable operating expense growth











$ 253,278

$ 223,160 13%





















Income from operations (as reported)











$ 248,344

$ 247,622 —% Operating margin











29.7%

31.8% (220) bps Less: comparability adjustments



















Change from currency











(3,978)

—

Comparable operating profit growth











$ 252,322

$ 247,622 2% Comparable operating margin and operating margin gain (or growth)











29.6%

31.8% (220) bps

Amounts presented may not recalculate due to rounding.

Projected 2022 comparable operating margin expansion outlined in the 2022 Growth and Financial Performance Outlook section of this earnings release reflects projected full year 2022 reported operating margin adjusted for estimated positive year-over-year foreign currency exchange rate change impact of approximately 10 basis points.

This impact and those described in the constant currency note above reconcile reported gross profit growth, gross margin gain, operating expense growth, operating profit growth and operating margin gain (including projected 2022 operating margin expansion) to comparable gross profit growth, comparable gross margin gain, comparable operating expense growth, comparable operating profit growth and comparable operating margin gain for the Company.

Comparable EPS growth - Comparable EPS growth is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents the percentage change in earnings per share (diluted) ("EPS") for a measurement period, as compared to the prior base period, net of the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates from the prior base period and excluding the tax benefits of share-based compensation activity under ASU 2016-09, Compensation-Stock Compensation (Topic 718): Improvements to Employee Share-Based Payment Accounting, and non-recurring or unusual items (if any). Management believes comparable EPS growth is a more useful way to measure the Company's business performance than EPS growth because it enables better period-over-period comparisons of the fundamental financial results by excluding items that vary independent of performance and provides greater transparency to investors regarding a key metric used by management. Comparable EPS growth should be considered in addition to, and not as a replacement of or a superior measure to, EPS growth reported in accordance with GAAP. Please refer to the constant currency note above for a summary of foreign currency exchange rate impacts.

The reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure is as follows:

















Three Months Ended

Year-over-Year















March 31

March 31

Growth















2022

2021



Earnings per share (diluted)













$ 2.27

$ 2.35

(3)% Less: comparability adjustments























Share-based compensation activity













0.06

0.17



Change from currency













(0.03)

—



Comparable EPS growth













$ 2.24

$ 2.18

3%

Amounts presented may not recalculate due to rounding.

Projected 2022 comparable EPS growth outlined in the 2022 Growth and Financial Performance Outlook section of this earnings release reflects adjustments including estimated positive share-based compensation activity of $0.12 and estimated negative year-over-year foreign currency exchange rate change impact of $0.18.

These impacts and those described in the constant currency note above reconcile reported EPS growth (including projected 2022 reported EPS growth) to comparable EPS growth for the Company.

Free cash flow - Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure and means, with respect to a measurement period, the cash generated from operations during that period, reduced by the Company's investments in property and equipment. Management believes free cash flow is a useful measure because it indicates the cash the operations of the business are generating after appropriate reinvestment for recurring investments in property and equipment that are required to operate the business. Free cash flow should be considered in addition to, and not as a replacement of or a superior measure to, net cash provided by operating activities. See the supplementary analysis of results below for our calculation of free cash flow for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021. To estimate projected 2022 free cash flow, we have deducted projected purchases of property and equipment (also referred to as capital expenditures) of approximately $180 million. To calculate trailing twelve-month net income to free cash flow ratio for the twelve months ended March 31, 2022, we have deducted purchases of property and equipment of approximately $131 million from net cash provided from operating activities of approximately $746 million, divided by net income of approximately $735 million.

Debt to Adjusted EBITDA (Leverage Ratios ) - Adjusted EBITDA, gross debt, and net debt are non-GAAP financial measures. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure of earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, non-recurring transaction expenses incurred in connection with acquisitions, share-based compensation expense, and certain other non-cash losses and charges. Management believes that reporting Adjusted EBITDA, gross debt and net debt in the Debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratios provides supplemental analysis to help investors further evaluate the Company's business performance and available borrowing capacity under the Company's credit facility. Adjusted EBITDA, gross debt, and net debt should be considered in addition to, and not as replacements of or superior measures to, net income or total debt reported in accordance with GAAP. For further information on how Adjusted EBITDA and the Debt to Adjusted EBITDA Ratios are calculated, see the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. and Subsidiaries













Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations













Amounts in thousands except per share data (Unaudited)





























Three Months Ended















March 31,

March 31,















2022

2021 Revenue:

Revenue









$836,549

$777,707 Expenses and Income:

Cost of revenue









337,796

306,925



Gross profit









498,753

470,782



Sales and marketing









132,292

114,811



General and administrative









77,949

70,770



Research and development









40,168

37,579



Income from operations









248,344

247,622



Interest expense, net









(6,853)

(7,532)



Income before provision for income taxes









241,491

240,090



Provision for income taxes









47,526

35,801 Net Income:

Net income









193,965

204,289



Less: Noncontrolling interest in subsidiary's earnings









—

32



Net income attributable to stockholders









$193,965

$204,257



Earnings per share: Basic









$2.30

$2.39



Earnings per share: Diluted









$2.27

$2.35



Shares outstanding: Basic









84,410

85,530



Shares outstanding: Diluted









85,564

86,917

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. and Subsidiaries













Selected Operating Information (Unaudited)





























Three Months Ended















March 31, 2022

March 31, 2021















Operating Ratios

Gross profit









59.6%

60.5% (as a percentage of revenue):

Sales, marketing, general and administrative expense









25.1%

23.9%



Research and development expense









4.8%

4.8%



Income from operations1









29.7%

31.8%





















1Amounts presented may not recalculate due to rounding.















IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. and Subsidiaries Segment Information Amounts in thousands (Unaudited)

























Three Months Ended







March 31,

2022

Percent of

Revenue

March 31,

2021

Percent of

Revenue













Revenue:

CAG

$761,184





$692,767







Water

36,371





34,040







LPD

30,870





39,270







Other

8,124





11,630







Total

$836,549





$777,707

























Gross Profit:

CAG

$449,099

59.0%

$412,874

59.6%



Water

25,737

70.8%

23,465

68.9%



LPD

19,547

63.3%

26,881

68.5%



Other

4,370

53.8%

7,562

65.0%



Total

$498,753

59.6%

$470,782

60.5%





















Income from Operations:

CAG

$223,125

29.3%

$213,210

30.8%



Water

16,654

45.8%

14,772

43.4%



LPD

6,737

21.8%

13,808

35.2%



Other

1,828

22.5%

5,832

50.1%



Total

$248,344

29.7%

$247,622

31.8%

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Revenues and Revenue Growth Analysis by Product and Service Categories and by Domestic and International Markets

Amounts in thousands (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

























































March 31,

2022

March 31,

2021

Dollar

Change

Reported

Revenue

Growth1

Percentage

Change from

Currency

Percentage

Change from

Acquisitions

Organic

Revenue

Growth1

Net Revenue















CAG

$761,184

$692,767

$68,417

9.9%

(1.9%)

1.6%

10.2%

United States

499,766

444,410

55,356

12.5%

—

2.2%

10.3%

International

261,418

248,357

13,061

5.3%

(5.2%)

0.5%

10.0%

Water

36,371

34,040

2,331

6.8%

(1.6%)

—

8.4%

United States

17,831

16,568

1,263

7.6%

—

—

7.6%

International

18,540

17,472

1,068

6.1%

(3.1%)

—

9.2%

LPD

30,870

39,270

(8,400)

(21.4%)

(2.3%)

—

(19.1%)

United States

3,860

3,748

112

3.0%

—

—

3.0%

International

27,010

35,522

(8,512)

(24.0%)

(2.4%)

—

(21.5%)

Other

8,124

11,630

(3,506)

(30.1%)

(0.2%)

—

(29.9%)

Total Company

$836,549

$777,707

$58,842

7.6%

(1.9%)

1.4%

8.0%

United States

525,906

472,638

53,268

11.3%

—

2.1%

9.2%

International

310,643

305,069

5,574

1.8%

(4.7%)

0.4%

6.1%





1See Statements Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures, above. Amounts presented may not recalculate due to rounding.



































Three Months Ended





















































March 31,

2022

March 31,

2021

Dollar

Change

Reported

Revenue

Growth1

Percentage

Change from Currency

Percentage

Change from

Acquisitions

Organic

Revenue

Growth1 Net CAG Revenue













CAG Diagnostics recurring revenue:

$664,810

$617,280

$47,530

7.7%

(1.9%)

0.2%

9.4% IDEXX VetLab consumables

267,173

246,092

21,081

8.6%

(2.5%)

—

11.1% Rapid assay products

74,519

69,611

4,908

7.1%

(1.1%)

—

8.1% Reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services

295,075

275,781

19,294

7.0%

(1.5%)

0.5%

8.0% CAG Diagnostics services and accessories

28,043

25,796

2,247

8.7%

(2.6%)

—

11.3% CAG Diagnostics capital – instruments

36,997

31,190

5,807

18.6%

(3.5%)

—

22.1% Veterinary software, services and diagnostic imaging systems

59,377

44,297

15,080

34.0%

(0.4%)

21.2%

13.2% Net CAG revenue

$761,184

$692,767

$68,417

9.9%

(1.9%)

1.6%

10.2%





























1See Statements Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures, above. Amounts presented may not recalculate due to rounding.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet Amounts in thousands (Unaudited)







March 31,

2022

December 31,

2021









Assets:

Current Assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$204,618

$144,454



Accounts receivable, net

402,235

368,348



Inventories

301,638

269,030



Other current assets

181,281

173,823



Total current assets

1,089,772

955,655



Property and equipment, net

593,457

587,667



Other long-term assets, net

909,460

893,881



Total assets

$2,592,689

$2,437,203 Liabilities and Stockholders'











Equity:

Current Liabilities:











Accounts payable

$120,881

$116,140



Accrued liabilities

409,555

458,909



Line of credit

400,000

73,500



Current portion of long-term debt

—

74,996



Deferred revenue

40,905

40,034



Total current liabilities

971,341

763,579



Long-term debt, net of current portion

773,381

775,205



Other long-term liabilities, net

208,169

208,427



Total long-term liabilities

981,550

983,632



Total stockholders' equity

639,798

689,992



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$2,592,689

$2,437,203

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. and Subsidiaries Select Balance Sheet Information (Unaudited)







March 31,

2022

December 31,

2021

September 30,

2021

June 30,

2021

March 31,

2021 Selected Balance Sheet Information:

Days sales outstanding1

42.0

42.4

42.7

42.2

41.8



Inventory turns2

1.6

2.0

1.9

2.1

2.0





























1Days sales outstanding represents the average of the accounts receivable balances at the beginning and end of each quarter divided by

revenue for that quarter, the result of which is then multiplied by 91.25 days. 2Inventory turns represent inventory-related cost of product revenue for the twelve months preceding each quarter-end divided by the average

inventory balances at the beginning and end of each quarter.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows Amounts in thousands (Unaudited)







Three Months Ended







March 31,

2022

March 31,

2021









Operating:

Cash Flows from Operating Activities:











Net income

$193,965

$204,289



Non-cash adjustments to net income

34,983

39,695



Changes in assets and liabilities

(114,242)

(119,562)



Net cash provided by operating activities

114,706

124,422 Investing:

Cash Flows from Investing Activities:











Purchases of property and equipment

(31,838)

(20,163)



Acquisition of intangible assets and businesses

(10,000)

(4,424)



Net cash used by investing activities

(41,838)

(24,587) Financing:

Cash Flows from Financing Activities:











Borrowings under revolving credit facilities, net

326,500

—



Payment of senior debt

(75,000)

—



Repurchases of common stock

(266,295)

(132,262)



Proceeds from exercises of stock options and employee stock purchase plans

11,653

17,594



Shares withheld for statutory tax withholding payments on restricted stock

(10,338)

(14,983)



Net cash used by financing activities

(13,480)

(129,651)



Net effect of changes in exchange rates on cash

776

(2,949)



Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

60,164

(32,765)



Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

144,454

383,928



Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$204,618

$351,163

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. and Subsidiaries Free Cash Flow Amounts in thousands except per share data (Unaudited)















Three Months Ended















March 31,

2022

March 31,

2021

















Free Cash Flow:

Net cash provided by operating activities









$114,706

$124,422



Investing cash flows attributable to purchases of property and equipment









(31,838)

(20,163)



Free cash flow1









$82,868

$104,259





















1See Statements Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures, above.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. and Subsidiaries













Common Stock Repurchases













Amounts in thousands except per share data (Unaudited)





















Three Months Ended











March 31,

2022

March 31,

2021









Shares repurchased in the open market









502

277 Shares acquired through employee surrender for statutory tax withholding









21

28 Total shares repurchased









523

305

















Cost of shares repurchased in the open market









$262,783

$139,213 Cost of shares for employee surrenders









10,338

14,983 Total cost of shares









$273,121

$154,196

















Average cost per share – open market repurchases









$523.04

$501.62 Average cost per share – employee surrenders









$505.53

$544.08 Average cost per share – total









$522.36

$505.45

Contact: John Ravis, Investor Relations, 1-207-556-8155

SOURCE IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.