IDEXX Laboratories Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results

Achieves revenue growth in Q4 of 10% on a reported and organic basis, driven by CAG Diagnostics recurring revenue reported and organic growth of 11%

Reports 19% year-over-year increase in Catalyst placements at new and competitive accounts in Q4, supporting full year growth of 16% in IDEXX's premium instrument installed base

Delivers full year EPS of $4.89 , representing 15% growth on a reported basis and 21% on a comparable constant currency basis

Increases 2020 revenue guidance to $2,620 million - $2,655 million , reflecting consistent expectations for reported and organic revenue growth of 9% - 10.5%

Raises 2020 EPS outlook range by $0.12 to $5.42 - $5.58 , reflecting expectations for continued strong operating trends, higher estimates for share-based compensation tax benefits and favorable adjustments to projected foreign exchange rates impacts

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDXX), reports revenues of $605 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, an increase of 10% compared to the prior year period on a reported and organic basis. Fourth quarter results were driven by continued high gains in Companion Animal Group ("CAG") Diagnostics recurring revenue globally, as well as strong growth in the Company's Water and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy ("LPD") businesses. Earnings per diluted share ("EPS") were $1.04 on a reported basis for the fourth quarter, representing EPS growth of 6% and comparable constant currency EPS growth of 17%, which excludes the impact of CEO transition charges of $0.14 per share. Comparable constant currency growth measures are non-GAAP financial measures and have been modified to exclude operating expense impact of $13 million or $0.14 per share of CEO transition charges as described in our footnotes. Fourth quarter EPS results included $0.05 per share from better than projected share-based compensation tax benefits, $0.04 from lower than projected after-tax CEO transition charges and $0.04 in combined upsides from better than expected effective tax rate and interest expense.

Revenue for the full year of $2,407 million increased 9% on a reported and 10% on an organic basis, driven by 11% reported and 12% organic growth in CAG Diagnostics recurring revenue. For the full year 2019, EPS of $4.89 increased 15% on a reported basis and 21% on a comparable constant currency basis, supported by a reported 80 basis points of operating margin improvement, or 120 basis points on a comparable constant currency basis.

The Company is maintaining its full year 2020 revenue growth outlook of 9% - 10.5% on a reported and organic basis. The Company is increasing its EPS guidance range to $5.42 - $5.58, an increase of $0.12 per share, reflecting consistent expectations for 50 - 100 basis points of comparable constant currency operating margin improvement. The EPS guidance range improvement reflects approximately $0.05 in combined benefit from favorable updates to expectations for interest expense, shares outstanding and flow through of 2019 operating profit performance, approximately $0.05 per share in incremental benefits from projected share-based compensation tax benefits reflecting recent share prices, and $0.02 in benefit from updated projections for foreign exchange rates impacts.

"IDEXX fourth quarter results provided a strong finish to 2019, enabling us to deliver revenue and comparable constant currency EPS gains aligned with our long-term goals. Our full year results were driven by continued strong 12% organic growth in CAG Diagnostics recurring revenues, which now represent 76% of total IDEXX revenue. We are well positioned to build on this progress in 2020, leveraging our expanded global commercial capability and unique innovations which support continued strong diagnostics market growth driven by the adoption of higher standards of care for pets globally," said Jay Mazelsky, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer.

Fourth Quarter Performance Highlights

Companion Animal Group

The Companion Animal Group generated 11% reported and organic revenue growth for the quarter. CAG Diagnostics recurring revenue growth remained strong at 11% reported and organic, net of a modest headwind from fewer equivalent days.

IDEXX VetLab® consumables generated 11% reported and 12% organic revenue growth, net of a 1.5% growth headwind from fewer equivalent days. IDEXX VetLab consumable growth was supported by our expanding premium instrument installed base and benefits from diagnostics utilization growth. IDEXX Catalyst instrument placements grew 23% to a record number of 2,517, with the majority of placements at new and competitive accounts.

consumables generated 11% reported and 12% organic revenue growth, net of a 1.5% growth headwind from fewer equivalent days. IDEXX VetLab consumable growth was supported by our expanding premium instrument installed base and benefits from diagnostics utilization growth. IDEXX Catalyst instrument placements grew 23% to a record number of 2,517, with the majority of placements at new and competitive accounts. Reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services generated 13% reported and 11% organic revenue growth, including nearly 1% of equivalent days benefit. These results were driven by continued low to mid-teen organic growth in the U.S. and consistent high-single-digit international reference lab organic revenue gains.

generated 13% reported and 11% organic revenue growth, including nearly 1% of equivalent days benefit. These results were driven by continued low to mid-teen organic growth in the U.S. and consistent high-single-digit international reference lab organic revenue gains. Rapid assay products generated revenue growth of 4% on a reported and organic basis, net of a 1.5% growth headwind from fewer equivalent days. Rapid assay products growth was supported by continued gains in SNAP® 4Dx® Plus Tests, specialty and first generation rapid assay test volumes.

Veterinary software services and diagnostic imaging systems revenue growth increased 9% on a reported and organic basis, supported by double-digit growth in veterinary software and services.

Water

Water achieved revenue growth of 9% on a reported basis and 10% on an organic basis, including a 1% growth benefit from greater equivalent days. Water growth was supported by solid gains in the U.S. and strong growth in international markets.

Livestock, Poultry and Dairy ("LPD")

LPD revenue increased 8% on a reported basis and 10% on an organic basis, reflecting favorable comparisons related to year-end government and distributor order timing, gains from African Swine Fever diagnostic testing programs in China and growth in diagnostic testing associated with alternate food sources, such as poultry.

Gross Profit and Operating Profit

Gross profits increased 10%, and gross margins were flat year-over-year at 54.7%. On a constant currency basis, gross margin was slightly lower than fourth quarter 2018, reflecting increased investment in our reference lab business related to day lab capacity, courier route expansion, technology investments and acquisition integration, partially offset by continued solid net price gains and strong growth in consumable revenues.

Operating margin was 19.1% in the quarter, 190 basis points lower than the prior year period results on a reported basis and relatively flat on a comparable constant currency basis. Operating expenses increased 16% on a reported basis, reflecting the impact of the CEO transition charges, and 10% on a comparable constant currency basis, driven by increases in our CAG segment's sales and marketing costs and research and development spending.

2020 Financial Outlook

The following guidance for 2020 reflects the assumptions that for the remainder of 2020, the value of foreign currencies will remain at the following rates in U.S. dollars:

the euro at $1.10 ;

; the British pound at $1.29 ;

; the Canadian dollar at $0.76 ; and

; and the Australian dollar at $0.68 ;

and relative to the U.S. dollar:

the Japanese yen at ¥110;

the Chinese renminbi at RMB 7.10 ; and

; and the Brazilian real at R$4.14 .

Outlook for 2020

The Company is raising its 2020 revenue outlook to $2,620 million - $2,655 million, supported by consistent outlook for reported and organic revenue growth of 9% - 10.5%, reflecting expectations for CAG Diagnostics recurring reported and organic revenue growth of 11% - 12%. Updated foreign exchange rate assumptions increased revenue guidance by approximately $5 million. At the foreign exchange rate assumptions in 2020 noted above, we estimate that the effect of the stronger U.S. dollar will reduce full year 2020 reported revenue growth by approximately 0.5%, EPS growth by approximately 2%, and EPS by an estimated $0.09 per share, including the net impact of lower projected hedge gains of approximately $5 million in 2020.

The Company is increasing its 2020 EPS outlook to $5.42 - $5.58 per share, an increase of $0.12 per share, or targeted growth of 11% - 14% on a reported basis and 13% - 16% on a comparable constant currency basis, which excludes a 3% growth rate benefit from comparisons to the 2019 CEO transition charges. The Company is projecting free cash flow at approximately 75% - 80% of net income in 2020, including approximately 7% impact related to $35 million of major facility capital spending for the completion of our Westbrook, Maine headquarters expansion, the relocation and expansion of our core laboratory in Germany, and the acquisition of real estate associated with a leased U.S. reference lab facility. Spending for major facility projects was $58 million in 2019, lower than earlier estimates driven by later timing of cash deployment. For 2020, the Company projects total capital spending, including major projects, of approximately $140 million - $155 million.

The Company provides the following updated guidance for 2020:

Amounts in millions except per share data and percentages





Guidance Range Growth Definition Year-over-year Growth

















Revenue

$2,620 - $2,655 Reported 9% - 10.5 %









Organic Revenue Growth 9% - 10.5 %

















EPS

$5.42 - $5.58 Reported 11% - 14 %









Comparable Constant Currency 13% - 16 %

















Operating Cash Flow ~105% - 110% of net income























Free Cash Flow ~75% - 80% of net income























Capital Expenditures ~$140 million - $155 million







We expect an effective tax rate of 20% - 21%, including expectations for share-based compensation tax benefits of $7.5 million - $9.5 million or approximately 150 basis points. We are now projecting a reduction in weighted average shares outstanding of approximately 1% - 1.5%, and interest expense, net of interest income, of approximately $35 million, reflecting current and projected borrowings.

About IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. is a member of the S&P 500® Index and is a leader in pet healthcare innovation, serving practicing veterinarians around the world with a broad range of diagnostic and information technology-based products and services. IDEXX products enhance the ability of veterinarians to provide advanced medical care, improve staff efficiency and build more economically successful practices. IDEXX is also a worldwide leader in providing diagnostic tests and information for livestock and poultry and tests for the quality and safety of water and milk. Headquartered in Maine, IDEXX employs more than 9,000 people and offers products to customers in over 175 countries. For more information about IDEXX, visit: www.idexx.com.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This earnings release contains statements about the Company's business prospects and estimates of the Company's financial results for future periods that are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are included above under "2020 Financial Outlook", "Outlook for 2020", and elsewhere and can be identified by the use of words such as "expects", "may", "anticipates", "intends", "would", "will", "plans", "believes", "estimates", "projected", "should", and similar words and expressions. Our forward-looking statements include statements relating to revenue growth and EPS outlooks; operating and free cash flow forecast; projected impact of foreign currency exchange rates; and projected operating margins and expenses, capital expenditures, gains from foreign currency hedging transactions, tax and EPS benefits from share-based compensation arrangements, effective tax rates, weighted average shares outstanding and interest expense. These statements are intended to provide management's expectation of future events as of the date of this earnings release; are based on management's estimates, projections, beliefs and assumptions as of the date of this earnings release; and are not guarantees of future performance. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause the Company's actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the matters described under the headings "Business," "Risk Factors," "Legal Proceedings," "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and in the corresponding sections of the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2019, June 30, 2019 and September 30, 2019, as well as those described from time to time in the Company's other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission available at www.sec.gov. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Statement Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The following defines terms and conventions and provides reconciliations regarding certain measures used in this earnings release and/or the accompanying earnings conference call that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("GAAP"), otherwise referred to as non-GAAP financial measures. To supplement the Company's consolidated results presented in accordance with GAAP, the Company has disclosed non-GAAP financial measures that exclude or adjust certain items. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information for its and investors' evaluation of the Company's business performance and liquidity and are useful for period-over-period comparisons of the performance of the Company's business and its liquidity and to the performance and liquidity of our peers. While management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful in evaluating the Company's business, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures may not be the same as similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Constant currency - Constant currency references are non-GAAP financial measures which exclude the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates and are consistent with how management evaluates our performance and comparisons with prior and future periods. We estimated the net impacts of currency on our revenue, gross profit, operating profit, and EPS results by restating results to the average exchange rates or exchange rate assumptions for the comparative period, which includes adjusting for the estimated impacts of foreign currency hedging transactions. These estimated currency changes impacted fourth quarter 2019 results as follows: decreased gross profit growth by approximately 1%, increased gross margin growth by 10 basis points, decreased operating expense growth by 1%, had an immaterial impact on operating profit, operating profit margin growth, and EPS growth. Estimated currency changes impacted full year 2019 results as follows: increased gross margin growth by 10 basis points, decreased operating profit growth by 1%, had an immaterial impact on operating leverage growth, increased operating profit margin growth by 15 basis points, and decreased EPS growth by 1%. Estimated currency changes are also expected to decrease projected full year 2020 revenue growth by approximately 0.5%, decrease projected full year 2020 CAG Diagnostics recurring revenue growth by approximately 0.5%, decrease projected operating profit margin growth by approximately 20 basis points, and decrease projected 2020 EPS growth by approximately 2%, and decrease first quarter revenue growth by approximately 1%. Constant currency revenue growth represents the percentage change in revenue during the applicable period, as compared to the prior year period, excluding the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates. See the supplementary analysis of results below for revenue percentage change from currency for the three months and year ended December 31, 2019.

Growth and organic revenue growth - All references to growth and organic growth refer to growth compared to the equivalent prior year period unless specifically noted. Organic revenue growth is a non-GAAP financial measure that excludes the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates and revenue from business acquisitions. Management believes that reporting organic revenue growth provides useful information to investors by facilitating easier comparisons of our revenue performance with prior and future periods and to the performance of our peers. See the supplementary analysis of results below for a reconciliation of reported revenue growth to organic revenue growth for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019. See the constant currency note above for the impacts of estimated currency changes to fourth quarter and full year 2019, as well estimated full year 2020 organic revenue growth for the Company. The percentage change in revenue resulting from acquisitions represents incremental revenues attributable to business acquisitions that have occurred since the beginning of the prior year period. Revenue from acquisitions is expected to increase projected full year 2020 revenue growth by approximately 0.5% and first quarter 2020 revenue by 0.5%, and projected full year 2020 CAG Diagnostics recurring organic revenue growth by approximately 0.5%.

Comparable constant currency operating expense growth, operating profit growth, and operating margin growth - Comparable constant currency operating expense growth, operating profit growth, and operating profit margin gain (or growth) are non-GAAP financial measures and exclude CEO transition charges and changes in foreign currency exchange rates. Management believes that reporting comparable constant currency operating expense growth, operating profit growth, and operating margin gain provide useful information to investors because it enables better period-over-period comparisons of the fundamental financial results by excluding items that vary independent of performance and provides greater transparency to investors regarding key metrics used by management. Comparable constant currency operating expense growth, operating profit growth, and operating margin gain should be considered in addition to, and not as replacements of or superior measures to, operating expense growth, operating profit growth, and operating margin gain reported in accordance with GAAP. CEO transition charges increased operating expense growth by 7% in the fourth quarter of 2019 and 2% for the full year 2019, decreased operating profit growth by 12% in the fourth quarter of 2019 and 3% for the full year 2019, and decreased operating margin gain by 220 basis points in the fourth quarter of 2019 and 55 basis points for the full year 2019. CEO transition charges are projected to increase operating margin growth by approximately 50 basis points in 2020. These impacts and those described in the constant currency note above reconcile reported operating expense growth, operating profit growth, and operating margin gain to comparable constant currency operating expense growth, operating profit growth, and operating margin gain for the Company.

Comparable constant currency EPS growth - Comparable constant currency EPS growth is a non-GAAP financial measure that excludes the tax effects of share-based compensation activity under ASU 2016-09, CEO transition charges, and changes in foreign currency exchange rates. Management believes comparable constant currency EPS growth is a more useful way to measure the Company's business performance than EPS growth because it enables better period-over-period comparisons of the fundamental financial results by excluding items that vary independent of performance and provides greater transparency to investors regarding a key metric used by management. Share-based compensation activity is expected to increase projected EPS by $0.09 to $0.11 for the full year 2020, increased fourth quarter 2019 EPS by $0.05 compared to $0.01 in the fourth quarter of 2018, increased EPS by $0.22 for the full year 2019, and increased EPS by $0.24 for full year 2018. CEO transition charges decreased EPS by $0.14 in the fourth quarter of 2019. These impacts and those described in the constant currency note above reconcile reported EPS growth to comparable constant currency EPS growth for the Company.

Free cash flow - Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure and means, with respect to a measurement period, the cash generated from operations during that period, reduced by the Company's investments in property and equipment. Management believes free cash flow is a useful measure because it indicates the cash the operations of the business are generating after appropriate reinvestment for recurring investments in property and equipment that are required to operate the business. See the supplementary analysis of results below for our calculation of free cash flow for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018. To estimate projected 2020 free cash flow, we have deducted projected purchases of property and equipment (also referred to as capital expenditures) of ~$140 million - $155 million.

Debt to Adjusted EBITDA (Leverage Ratios ) - Adjusted EBITDA, gross debt, and net debt are non-GAAP financial measures. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure of earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and share-based compensation. Management believes that using Adjusted EBITDA, gross debt and net debt in the Adjusted EBITDA ratio is a useful and recognized measure for evaluating financial leverage. For further information on how Adjusted EBITDA and the Debt to Adjusted EBITDA Ratio are calculated, see the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

After-Tax Return on Invested Capital, Excluding Cash and Investments ("ROIC"): After-Tax Return on Invested Capital, Excluding Cash and Investments is a non-GAAP financial measure. After-tax return on invested capital, excluding cash and investments, represents our after-tax income from operations, divided by our average invested capital, excluding cash and investments, using beginning and ending balance sheet values. Management believes that reporting ROIC provides useful information to investors for evaluating the efficiency and effectiveness of our use of capital. See the supplementary table below for reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure.

Notes and Definitions

CEO transition charges - Effective November 1, 2019, Jonathan W. Ayers, our former Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer, stepped down as Chairman of our Board, ceased to be an employee of the Company and transitioned to the role of external Senior Advisor to the Company. Mr. Ayers continues to serve as a member of our Board. Pursuant to a mutual separation agreement between the Company and Mr. Ayers, we recognized a charge to operating income of approximately $13.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, representing the cost of severance payments and an acceleration of the cost of his equity awards, which was offset by a reduction to our provision for income taxes of approximately $1.2 million, resulting in a total charge to net income of approximately $12.2 million, net of tax impacts. This total charge to net income is less than our previously communicated expectation of approximately $15.5 million, as a result of finalizing our income tax provision.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. and Subsidiaries







Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations







Amounts in thousands except per share data (Unaudited)















Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended







December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,







2019

2018

2019

2018 Revenue:

Revenue

$605,446



$549,386



$2,406,908



$2,213,242

Expenses and Income:

Cost of revenue

274,297



249,025



1,041,359



971,700





Gross profit

331,149



300,361



1,365,549



1,241,542





Sales and marketing

105,694



95,904



418,193



387,406





General and administrative

74,664



58,972



261,317



244,938





Research and development

35,160



30,138



133,193



117,863





Income from operations

115,631



115,347



552,846



491,335





Interest expense, net

(7,125)



(8,302)



(30,628)



(33,593)





Income before provision for income taxes

108,506



107,045



522,218



457,742





Provision for income taxes

17,962



21,368



94,426



80,695

Net Income:

Net income

90,544



85,677



427,792



377,047





Less: Noncontrolling interest in subsidiary's

earnings

48



39



72



16





Net income attributable to stockholders

$90,496



$85,638



$427,720



$377,031





Earnings per share: Basic

$1.05



$0.99



$4.97



$4.34





Earnings per share: Diluted

$1.04



$0.98



$4.89



$4.26





Shares outstanding: Basic

85,848



86,379



86,115



86,864





Shares outstanding: Diluted

87,212



87,807



87,542



88,470



IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. and Subsidiaries







Selected Operating Information (Unaudited)















Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended







December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,







2019

2018

2019

2018 Operating Ratios

Gross profit

54.7 %

54.7 %

56.7 %

56.1 % (as a percentage of revenue):

Sales, marketing, general and administrative

expense

29.8 %

28.2 %

28.2 %

28.6 %



Research and development expense

5.8 %

5.5 %

5.5 %

5.3 %



Income from operations1

19.1 %

21.0 %

23.0 %

22.2 %





















1Amounts presented may not recalculate due to rounding.













IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. and Subsidiaries Segment Information Amounts in thousands (Unaudited)





















Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended







December 31,

Percent of

December 31,

Percent of







2019

Revenue

2018

Revenue Revenue:

CAG

$529,786







$479,011









Water

32,870







30,289









LPD

36,655







33,923









Other

6,135







6,163









Total

$605,446







$549,386



























Gross Profit:

CAG

$283,544



53.5 %

$256,804



53.6 %



Water

23,550



71.6 %

21,228



70.1 %



LPD

21,608



58.9 %

19,393



57.2 %



Other

2,468



40.2 %

2,911



47.2 %



Unallocated Amounts

(21)



N/A



25



N/A





Total

$331,149



54.7 %

$300,361



54.7 %





















Income from Operations:

CAG

$107,507



20.3 %

$97,048



20.3 %



Water

15,041



45.8 %

13,149



43.4 %



LPD

7,737



21.1 %

5,973



17.6 %



Other

1,283



20.9 %

1,658



26.9 %



Unallocated Amounts

(15,937)



N/A



(2,481)



N/A





Total

$115,631



19.1 %

$115,347



21.0 %









Twelve Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended







December 31,

Percent of

December 31,

Percent of







2019

Revenue

2018

Revenue Revenue:

CAG

$2,119,183







$1,935,428









Water

132,850







125,198









LPD

132,635







130,581









Other

22,240







22,035









Total

$2,406,908







$2,213,242



























Gross Profit:

CAG

$1,180,760



55.7 %

$1,066,509



55.1 %



Water

95,935



72.2 %

88,092



70.4 %



LPD

78,490



59.2 %

74,960



57.4 %



Other

10,086



45.4 %

10,250



46.5 %



Unallocated Amounts

278



N/A



1,731



N/A





Total

$1,365,549



56.7 %

$1,241,542



56.1 %





















Income from Operations:

CAG

$491,602



23.2 %

$429,483



22.2 %



Water

62,435



47.0 %

56,607



45.2 %



LPD

25,374



19.1 %

19,412



14.9 %



Other

4,940



22.2 %

3,729



16.9 %



Unallocated Amounts

(31,505)



N/A



(17,896)



N/A





Total

$552,846



23.0 %

$491,335



22.2 %

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. and Subsidiaries Revenues and Revenue Growth Analysis by Product and Service Categories and by Domestic and International Markets Amounts in thousands (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended



































Reported

Percentage

Percentage

Organic



December 31,

December 31,

Dollar

Revenue

Change from

Change from

Revenue Net Revenue

2019

2018

Change

Growth1

Currency

Acquisitions

Growth1 CAG

$529,786



$479,011



$50,775



10.6 %

(0.6) %

0.7 %

10.6 % United States

347,563



314,434



33,129



10.5 %

—



1.0 %

9.5 % International

182,223



164,577



17,646



10.7 %

(1.9) %

—



12.6 % Water

32,870



30,289



2,581



8.5 %

(1.5) %

—



10.0 % United States

14,516



13,235



1,281



9.7 %

—



—



9.7 % International

18,354



17,054



1,300



7.6 %

(2.7) %

—



10.3 % LPD

36,655



33,923



2,732



8.1 %

(2.4) %

—



10.4 % United States

4,009



3,436



573



16.7 %

—



—



16.7 % International

32,646



30,487



2,159



7.1 %

(2.6) %

—



9.7 % Other

6,135



6,163



(28)



(0.4) %

—



—



(0.4) % Total Company

$605,446



$549,386



$56,060



10.2 %

(0.8) %

0.6 %

10.4 % United States

368,169



333,020



35,149



10.6 %

—



1.0 %

9.6 % International

237,277



216,366



20,911



9.7 %

(2.0) %

—



11.7 %

















































































Three Months Ended



































Reported

Percentage

Percentage

Organic



December 31,

December 31,

Dollar

Revenue

Change from

Change from

Revenue Net CAG Revenue

2019

2018

Change

Growth1

Currency

Acquisitions

Growth1 CAG Diagnostics recurring revenue:

$446,133



$401,654



$44,479



11.1 %

(0.7) %

0.8 %

10.9 % IDEXX VetLab consumables

173,714



156,595



17,119



10.9 %

(0.8) %

—



11.8 % Rapid assay products

50,183



48,341



1,842



3.8 %

(0.4) %

—



4.2 % Reference laboratory diagnostic

and consulting services

201,028



178,486



22,542



12.6 %

(0.6) %

1.9 %

11.4 % CAG Diagnostics services and

accessories

21,208



18,232



2,976



16.3 %

(0.7) %

—



17.1 % CAG Diagnostics capital –

instruments

39,802



37,264



2,538



6.8 %

(0.8) %

—



7.6 % Veterinary software, services and

diagnostic imaging systems

43,851



40,093



3,758



9.4 %

(0.1) %

—



9.5 % Net CAG revenue

$529,786



$479,011



$50,775



10.6 %

(0.6) %

0.7 %

10.6 %





























1See Statements Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures, above. Amounts presented may not recalculate due to rounding.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. and Subsidiaries Revenues and Revenue Growth Analysis by Product and Service Categories and by Domestic and International Markets Amounts in thousands (Unaudited)



Twelve Months Ended



































Reported

Percentage

Percentage

Organic



December 31,

December 31,

Dollar

Revenue

Change from

Change from

Revenue Net Revenue

2019

2018

Change

Growth1

Currency

Acquisitions

Growth1 CAG

$2,119,183



$1,935,428



$183,755



9.5 %

(1.5) %

0.2 %

10.8 % United States

1,410,278



1,277,146



133,132



10.4 %

—



0.3 %

10.1 % International

708,905



658,282



50,623



7.7 %

(4.6) %

—



12.2 % Water

132,850



125,198



7,652



6.1 %

(2.6) %

—



8.7 % United States

62,673



58,774



3,899



6.6 %

—



—



6.6 % International

70,177



66,424



3,753



5.7 %

(4.9) %

—



10.6 % LPD

132,635



130,581



2,054



1.6 %

(4.2) %

—



5.8 % United States

14,230



13,932



298



2.1 %

—



—



2.1 % International

118,405



116,649



1,756



1.5 %

(4.7) %

—



6.2 % Other

22,240



22,035



205



0.9 %

—



—



0.9 % Total Company

$2,406,908



$2,213,242



$193,666



8.8 %

(1.8) %

0.2 %

10.3 % United States

1,495,516



1,357,909



137,607



10.1 %

—



0.3 %

9.8 % International

911,392



855,333



56,059



6.6 %

(4.6) %

—



11.1 %

















































































Twelve Months Ended



































Reported

Percentage

Percentage

Organic



December 31,

December 31,

Dollar

Revenue

Change from

Change from

Revenue Net CAG Revenue

2019

2018

Change

Growth1

Currency

Acquisitions

Growth1 CAG Diagnostics recurring revenue:

$1,828,329



$1,654,530



$173,799



10.5 %

(1.6) %

0.2 %

11.9 % IDEXX VetLab consumables

693,360



617,237



76,123



12.3 %

(2.0) %

—



14.3 % Rapid assay products

232,149



217,541



14,608



6.7 %

(0.8) %

—



7.6 % Reference laboratory diagnostic

and consulting services

822,497



746,794



75,703



10.1 %

(1.5) %

0.4 %

11.2 % CAG Diagnostics services and

accessories

80,323



72,958



7,365



10.1 %

(1.9) %

—



12.0 % CAG Diagnostics capital –

instruments

132,685



134,264



(1,579)



(1.2) %

(2.0) %

—



0.9 % Veterinary software, services and

diagnostic imaging systems

158,169



146,634



11,535



7.9 %

(0.3) %

0.9 %

7.3 % Net CAG revenue

$2,119,183



$1,935,428



$183,755



9.5 %

(1.5) %

0.2 %

10.8 %





























1See Statements Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures, above. Amounts presented may not recalculate due to rounding.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet Amounts in thousands (Unaudited)







December 31,

December 31,







2019

2018 Assets:

Current Assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$90,326



$123,794





Accounts receivable, net

269,312



248,855





Inventories

195,019



173,303





Other current assets

124,982



108,220





Total current assets

679,639



654,172





Property and equipment, net

533,845



437,270





Other long-term assets, net

618,991



445,907





Total assets

$1,832,475



$1,537,349

Liabilities and Stockholders'











Equity (Deficit):

Current Liabilities:











Accounts payable

$72,172



$69,534





Accrued liabilities

322,938



260,683





Line of credit

288,765



398,937





Deferred revenue

41,462



41,290





Total current liabilities

725,337



770,444





Long-term debt

698,910



601,348





Other long-term liabilities, net

230,403



174,790





Total long-term liabilities

929,313



776,138





Total stockholders' equity (deficit)

177,473



(9,513)





Noncontrolling interest

352



280





Total stockholders' equity (deficit)

177,825



(9,233)





Total liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit)

$1,832,475



$1,537,349



IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. and Subsidiaries Select Balance Sheet Information (Unaudited)







December 31,

2019

September 30,

2019

June 30,

2019

March 31,

2019

December 31,

2018 Selected Balance Sheet Information:

Days sales

outstanding1

40.5



41.8



41.7



42.0



42.6





Inventory turns2

2.2



2.0



2.1



2.0



2.3



























1Days sales outstanding represents the average of the accounts receivable balances at the beginning and end of each quarter divided by revenue for that

quarter, the result of which is then multiplied by 91.25 days. 2Inventory turns represent inventory-related cost of product revenue for the twelve months preceding each quarter-end divided by the average inventory

balances at the beginning and end of each quarter.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows Amounts in thousands (Unaudited)







Twelve Months Ended







December 31,

December 31,







2019

2018 Operating:

Cash Flows from Operating Activities:











Net income

$427,792



$377,047





Non-cash charges

136,335



114,677





Changes in assets and liabilities

(104,969)



(91,640)





Net cash provided by operating activities

459,158



400,084

Investing:

Cash Flows from Investing Activities:











Purchases of property and equipment

(154,969)



(115,751)





Purchase of marketable securities

—



(87)





Proceeds from the sale and maturities of marketable securities

—



284,125





Acquisitions of intangible assets and equity investment

(255)



(7,185)





Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired

(50,304)



(22,500)





Net cash (used) provided by investing activities

(205,528)



138,602

Financing:

Cash Flows from Financing Activities:











Repayments on revolving credit facilities, net

(110,275)



(256,040)





Issuance of senior notes

100,000



—





Debt issuance costs

(154)



—





Payment of acquisition-related contingent considerations

(2,375)



(1,266)





Repurchases of common stock

(301,658)



(369,319)





Proceeds from exercises of stock options and employee stock purchase plans

36,106



38,201





Shares withheld for statutory tax withholding on restricted stock

(8,053)



(9,375)





Net cash used by financing activities

(286,409)



(597,799)





Net effect of changes in exchange rates on cash

(689)



(4,768)





Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents

(33,468)



(63,881)





Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

123,794



187,675





Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$90,326



$123,794



IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. and Subsidiaries Free Cash Flow Amounts in thousands except per share data (Unaudited)







Twelve Months Ended







December 31,

December 31,







2019

2018 Free Cash Flow:

Net cash provided by operating activities

$459,158



$400,084





Investing cash flows attributable to purchases of property and equipment

(154,969)



(115,751)





Free cash flow1

$304,189



$284,333















1See Statements Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures, above.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. and Subsidiaries





After-Tax Return on Invested Capital, Excluding Cash and Investments ("ROIC")





Amounts in thousands (Unaudited)





Numerator (amounts in thousands) For the Year Ended December 31, 2019



Income from operations (as reported) $552,846





After-tax income from operations1 $452,882





Denominator (dollar amounts in thousands) As of December 31, 2019

As of December 31, 2018 Total shareholders' equity (deficit) $177,473



$(9,513)

Noncontrolling interest 352



280

Line of credit 288,765



398,937

Long-term debt 698,910



601,348

Deferred income tax assets (8,100)



(8,481)

Deferred income tax liabilities 33,024



29,267

Total invested capital $1,190,424



$1,011,838

Less cash and cash equivalents 90,326



123,794

Total invested capital, excluding cash and investments $1,100,098



$888,044

Average invested capital, excluding cash and investments2 994,071





After-tax return on invested capital, excluding cash and investments 46 %











1After-tax income from operations represents income from operations reduced by our reported effective tax rate, excluding the impact of non-recurring

tax items. 2Average invested capital, excluding cash and investments, represents the average of the amount of total invested capital, excluding cash and investments.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. and Subsidiaries







Common Stock Repurchases







Amounts in thousands except per share data (Unaudited)











Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended



December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,



2019

2018

2019

2018 Shares repurchased in the open market

532



489



1,215



1,773

Shares acquired through employee surrender for statutory tax withholding

1



2



39



52

Total shares repurchased

533



491



1,254



1,825



















Cost of shares repurchased in the open market

$138,640



$103,482



$303,838



$368,691

Cost of shares for employee surrenders

205



265



8,054



9,375

Total cost of shares

$138,845



$103,747



$311,892



$378,066



















Average cost per share – open market repurchases

$260.47



$211.41



$249.84



$207.92

Average cost per share – employee surrenders

$251.58



$201.40



$210.10



$182.18

Average cost per share – total

$260.46



$211.38



$248.62



$207.19



