IDEXX Laboratories Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

WESTBROOK, Maine, Feb. 2, 2021

Achieves fourth quarter reported revenue growth of 19% and organic growth of 17%, driven by CAG Diagnostics recurring revenue reported growth of 23% and organic growth of 21%

High revenue growth supported by sustained strong global trends in pet healthcare

Delivers full year EPS of $6.71 , an increase of 37% on a reported basis and 31% on a comparable constant currency basis

Strong full year EPS results supported by operating margin expansion of 270 basis points on a reported basis and 340 basis points on a comparable constant currency basis

Provides initial outlook for 2021 revenue of $3,065 million - $3,120 million , reflecting reported growth of 13% - 15.5% and organic growth of 11.5% - 13.5%

- Estimates 2021 EPS of $7.39 - $7.71 , an increase of 10% - 14% as reported and 15% - 20% on a comparable constant currency basis

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDXX), today announced fourth quarter and full year results, as well as market condition updates.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results

The Company reports revenues of $721 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of 19% compared to the prior year period on a reported basis and 17% on an organic basis. Fourth quarter results were driven by continued high gains in Companion Animal Group ("CAG") Diagnostics recurring revenue globally, as well as sustained strong growth in the Company's Livestock, Poultry and Dairy ("LPD") business. Fourth quarter growth also benefited by 1.5% from revenues associated with OPTI Medical Systems COVID-19 human PCR testing. Overall revenue gains were moderated by COVID-19 pandemic-related impacts that constrained new CAG instrument placement levels and non-compliance related testing in the Company's Water business.

Earnings per diluted share ("EPS") were $2.01 for the fourth quarter, an increase of 93% as reported, including a one-time positive impact of $0.25 per share related to the enactment of tax reform in Switzerland and $0.13 per share in share-based compensation tax benefits.

Revenue for the full year of $2,707 million increased 12% on a reported and organic basis, driven by 16% reported and 15% organic growth in CAG Diagnostics recurring revenue.

For the full year 2020, EPS of $6.71 increased 37% on a reported basis and 31% on a comparable constant currency basis. EPS results benefited from strong CAG Diagnostics recurring revenue growth and operating expense leverage, resulting in 270 basis points of operating margin improvement on a reported basis, and 340 basis points on a comparable constant currency basis. Further information and a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures, such as comparable constant currency growth measures, are provided in the Company's footnotes.

The Company expects full year 2021 revenue growth of 13% - 15.5% on a reported basis and 11.5% - 13.5% revenue growth on an organic basis. The Company also expects EPS of $7.39 - $7.71, reflecting a targeted 50 - 100 basis points of comparable constant currency operating margin improvement, building on strong 2020 performance.

"IDEXX had an exceptional finish to 2020, supported by continued robust global market trends in companion animal healthcare and outstanding execution by the IDEXX organization globally. Performance was strong across our major geographic markets, enabling us to deliver 12% organic growth overall and 31% EPS growth on a comparable constant currency basis for the full year, above our long-term goals. The IDEXX team stayed focused on serving our customers in an exceptional way through the COVID-19 pandemic. The team's high level of engagement and focus on execution enabled us to be well-positioned to benefit from a strong market recovery in pet healthcare. We are planning to drive continued strong growth in our companion animal business, as reflected in our initial financial 2021 outlook, leveraging our expanded global commercial capability and unique innovations, which support higher standards of healthcare for pets," said Jay Mazelsky, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer.

Companion Animal Diagnostics Trends Update

Companion animal healthcare markets benefited from continued positive trends in the fourth quarter globally. U.S. veterinary practices experienced sustained strong clinical demand benefiting from high growth in both non-wellness and wellness clinical visits. In the U.S., same-store clinical visit growth reached 8% in the fourth quarter, including 7% growth in non-wellness visits and sustained 10% growth in wellness visits. Clinical visits continued to benefit from an increase in new clinical patient visits. Revenue growth at U.S. veterinary practices was 12% in the fourth quarter, driven by growth in service and diagnostics revenues, reflecting increased frequency and utilization of diagnostics. Additional U.S. companion animal practice weekly key metrics are available in the Q4 2020 Earnings Snapshot accessible on the IDEXX website, www.idexx.com/investors.

Global companion animal market trends have supported continued high demand for CAG diagnostic products and services. Global CAG Diagnostics recurring revenues sustained their growth at high levels through the fourth quarter with strength across regions.

Fourth Quarter Performance Highlights

Companion Animal Group

The Companion Animal Group generated 19% reported and 17% organic revenue growth for the fourth quarter. CAG Diagnostics recurring revenue growth remained very strong at 23% reported and 21% organic. Growth was high across IDEXX's major modalities globally reflecting continued strong growth in clinical visits and expanded utilization of diagnostic products and services. Overall CAG revenue growth was constrained by a 10% organic decline in IDEXX VetLab instrument revenues, impacted by COVID-19 related restrictions on access to veterinary practices.

IDEXX VetLab® consumables generated 27% reported and 25% organic revenue growth, supported by benefits from diagnostics utilization growth, expansion of our premium instrument installed base, and moderate net price gains.

generated 27% reported and 25% organic revenue growth, supported by benefits from diagnostics utilization growth, expansion of our premium instrument installed base, and moderate net price gains. Reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services generated 21% reported and 19% organic revenue growth, led by continued high organic growth in the U.S. and mid-to-high-teen growth in international markets. Reference lab gains were supported by high same-store volume growth, with strong gains across testing categories.

generated 21% reported and 19% organic revenue growth, led by continued high organic growth in the U.S. and mid-to-high-teen growth in international markets. Reference lab gains were supported by high same-store volume growth, with strong gains across testing categories. Rapid assay products generated revenue growth of 20% on a reported and organic basis, supported by continued gains in SNAP® 4Dx® Plus Tests, feline and specialty rapid assay test volumes, benefiting from strong overall market conditions including high demand for both wellness and non-wellness testing.

Veterinary software, services and diagnostic imaging systems revenue growth increased 1% on a reported and organic basis, supported by double-digit growth in subscription-based service revenues and strong growth in new veterinary software system placements. Overall growth was moderated by declines in diagnostic imaging systems placements compared to strong prior year placement levels.

Water

Water achieved revenue growth of 1% on a reported basis and modest revenue growth on an organic basis, reflecting continued improvements in compliance testing volumes which were offset by COVID-19 pandemic-related pressures on non-compliance testing volumes.

Livestock, Poultry and Dairy ("LPD")

LPD revenue increased 16% on a reported basis and 13% on an organic basis. LPD results were supported by continued strength in core swine testing volumes and African Swine Fever diagnostic testing programs in Asia. These gains were moderated by lower herd health screening levels, compared to strong prior year results.

Gross Profit and Operating Profit

Gross profits increased 24%, and gross margins of 56.8% increased 210 basis points compared to prior year results on a reported basis and 270 basis points on a constant currency basis. Gross margin results reflected reference laboratory productivity gains on high revenue growth, favorable mix from strong consumable revenue and lower instrument revenue, as well as benefits from moderate price gains.

Operating margin was 25.7% in the quarter, 660 basis points higher than the prior year period results on a reported basis and 460 basis points on a comparable constant currency basis, excluding the prior year negative impact of the CEO transition charges. Operating expenses increased 4% on a reported basis, and 10% on a comparable constant currency basis, excluding the CEO transition charges. Operating expense growth in the fourth quarter reflects higher employee incentive and healthcare costs, R&D investments, and global commercial capability enhancements.

2021 Growth and Financial Performance Outlook

The following table provides the company's initial estimates for annual key financial metrics in 2021:

Amounts in millions except per share data and percentages

Growth and Financial Performance Outlook

2021













Revenue

$3,065 - $3,120

Reported growth

13% - 15.5%

Organic growth

11.5% - 13.5%

CAG Diagnostics Recurring Revenue Growth









Reported growth

13.5% - 16%

Organic growth

12% - 14.5%

Operating Margin

27.3% - 27.8%

Operating margin expansion

170 - 220 bps

Comparable constant currency margin expansion

50 - 100 bps

EPS

$7.39 - $7.71

Reported growth

10% - 14%

Comparable constant currency growth

15% - 20%

Other Key Metrics









Net interest expense

$30 - $31

Share-based compensation tax benefit

$7.5 - $9.5

Share-based compensation tax rate benefit

~ 1 %

Effective tax rate

20% - 21%

Share-based compensation EPS impact

$0.09 - $0.11

Change in average shares outstanding

0% - (0.5)%

Operating Cash Flow

100% - 110% of net income

Free Cash Flow

80% - 90% of net income

Capital Expenditures

$120 - $140



The following table outlines estimates of foreign currency exchange rate impacts, net of foreign currency hedging transactions, and foreign currency exchange rate assumptions reflected in the above financial performance outlook for 2021.

Estimated Foreign Currency Exchange Rates and Impacts

2021













Revenue growth rate impact

1.5% - 2.0%

CAG Diagnostics recurring revenue growth rate impact

~ 1.5%

Operating margin growth impact

~ 10 bps

EPS impact

~ $0.14

EPS growth impact

~ 2.0%













Foreign Currency Exchange Rate Assumptions









In U.S. dollars









euro

$1.19

British pound

$1.34

Canadian dollar

$0.77

Australian dollar

$0.76

Relative to the U.S. dollar









Japanese yen

¥105.00

Chinese renminbi

¥6.57

Brazilian real

R$5.36

















Conference Call and Webcast Information

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will host a conference call today at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern) to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2020 results and management's outlook. To participate in the conference call, dial 1-888-771-4371 or 1-847-585-4405 and reference access code 50070596. Individuals can access a live webcast of the conference call through a link on the IDEXX website, www.idexx.com/investors. An archived edition of the webcast will be available after 1:00 p.m. (Eastern) on that day via the same link and will remain available for one year.

About IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. is a member of the S&P 500® Index and is a leader in pet healthcare innovation, offering diagnostic and software products and services that deliver solutions and insights to practicing veterinarians around the world. IDEXX products enhance the ability of veterinarians to provide advanced medical care, improve staff efficiency and build more economically successful practices. IDEXX is also a worldwide leader in providing diagnostic tests and information for livestock and poultry and tests for the quality and safety of water and milk and point-of-care and laboratory diagnostics for human medicine. Headquartered in Maine, IDEXX employs more than 9,000 people and offers products to customers in over 175 countries. For more information about IDEXX, visit: www.idexx.com.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This earnings release contains statements about the Company's business prospects and estimates of the Company's financial results for future periods that are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are included above under "Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results", "2021 Growth and Financial Performance Outlook", and elsewhere and can be identified by the use of words such as "expects", "may", "anticipates", "intends", "would", "will", "plans", "believes", "estimates", "projected", "should", and similar words and expressions. Our forward-looking statements include statements relating to revenue growth and EPS outlooks; operating and free cash flow forecast; projected impact of foreign currency exchange rates; projected operating margins and expenses and capital expenditures; projected tax, tax rate and EPS benefits from share-based compensation arrangements; and projected effective tax rates, reduction of average shares outstanding and net interest expense. These statements are intended to provide management's expectation of future events as of the date of this earnings release; are based on management's estimates, projections, beliefs and assumptions as of the date of this earnings release; and are not guarantees of future performance. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause the Company's actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the matters described under the headings "Business," "Risk Factors," "Legal Proceedings," "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and in the corresponding sections of the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2020, June 30, 2020 and September 30, 2020, as well as those described from time to time in the Company's other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission available at www.sec.gov. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Statement Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The following defines terms and conventions and provides reconciliations regarding certain measures used in this earnings release and/or the accompanying earnings conference call that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("GAAP"), otherwise referred to as non-GAAP financial measures. To supplement the Company's consolidated results presented in accordance with GAAP, the Company has disclosed non-GAAP financial measures that exclude or adjust certain items. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information for its and investors' evaluation of the Company's business performance and liquidity and are useful for period-over-period comparisons of the performance of the Company's business and its liquidity and to the performance and liquidity of our peers. While management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful in evaluating the Company's business, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures may not be the same as similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Constant currency - Constant currency references are non-GAAP financial measures which exclude the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates and are consistent with how management evaluates our performance and comparisons with prior and future periods. We estimated the net impacts of currency on our revenue, gross profit, operating profit, and EPS results by restating results to the average exchange rates or exchange rate assumptions for the comparative period, which includes adjusting for the estimated impacts of foreign currency hedging transactions and certain impacts on our effective tax rates. These estimated currency changes impacted fourth quarter 2020 results as follows: increased gross profit growth by 0.6%, decreased gross margin growth by 60 basis points, increased operating expense growth by 0.5%, decreased operating profit margin growth by 20 basis points, and increased EPS growth by 1%. Estimated currency changes impacted full year 2020 results as follows: decreased operating profit margin growth by 20 basis points, and decreased EPS growth by 1%. Constant currency revenue growth represents the percentage change in revenue during the applicable period, as compared to the prior year period, excluding the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates. See the supplementary analysis of results below for revenue percentage change from currency for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020 and refer to the Growth and Financial Performance Outlook section of this press release for estimated foreign currency exchange rate impacts on 2021 projections and estimates.

Growth and organic revenue growth - All references to growth and organic growth refer to growth compared to the equivalent prior year period unless specifically noted. Organic revenue growth is a non-GAAP financial measure that excludes the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates and revenue from business acquisitions. Management believes that reporting organic revenue growth provides useful information to investors by facilitating easier comparisons of our revenue performance with prior and future periods and to the performance of our peers. See the supplementary analysis of results below for a reconciliation of reported revenue growth to organic revenue growth for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020. See the constant currency note above for the impacts of estimated currency changes to fourth quarter and full year 2020, as well estimated full year 2021 organic revenue growth for the Company and CAG Diagnostics recurring revenue. The percentage change in revenue resulting from acquisitions represents incremental revenues attributable to business acquisitions that have occurred since the beginning of the prior year period. Revenue from acquisitions is expected to have an immaterial impact on projected full year 2021 revenue growth and CAG Diagnostics recurring revenue growth.

Comparable constant currency operating expense growth, operating profit growth, and operating margin gain (or growth) - Comparable constant currency operating expense growth, operating profit growth, and operating profit margin gain (or growth) are non-GAAP financial measures and exclude the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates and non-recurring or unusual items (if any). Management believes that reporting comparable constant currency operating expense growth, operating profit growth, and operating margin gain (or growth) provides useful information to investors because it enables better period-over-period comparisons of the fundamental financial results by excluding items that vary independent of performance and provides greater transparency to investors regarding key metrics used by management. Comparable constant currency operating expense growth, operating profit growth, and operating margin gain (or growth) should be considered in addition to, and not as replacements of or superior measures to, operating expense growth, operating profit growth, and operating margin gain reported in accordance with GAAP.

The reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures is as follows:





Three Months Ended Year-over-Year

Twelve Months Ended Year-over-Year



December 31,

December 31, Change

December 31,

December 31, Change Dollar amounts in thousands

2020

2019



2020

2019

Operating Expenses (as reported)

$ 224,407



$ 215,518

4 %

$ 876,516



$ 812,703

8 % Adjustments



















CEO transition charges

—



(13,400)





—



(13,400)



Expired royalty litigation matter

—



—





(27,500)



—



Change from currency

(1,111)



—





2,827



—



Comparable constant currency operating expense growth

$ 223,296



$ 202,118

10 %

$ 851,843



$ 799,303

7 %





















Income from operations (as reported)

$ 185,095



$ 115,631

60 %

$ 694,524



$ 552,846

26 % Operating margin

25.7 %

19.1 % 660 bps

25.7 %

23.0 % 270 bps Adjustments



















CEO transition charges

—



13,400





—



13,400



Expired royalty litigation matter

—



—





27,500



—



Change from currency

(865)



—





7,097



—



Comparable constant currency income from operations growth

$ 184,230



$ 129,031

43 %

$ 729,121



$ 566,246

29 % Comparable constant currency operating margin expansion

25.9 %

21.3 % 460 bps

27.0 %

23.5 % 340 bps Amounts presented may not recalculate due to rounding.

These impacts and those described in the constant currency note above reconcile reported operating expense growth, operating profit growth, and operating margin gain (including projected 2021 operating margin expansion) to comparable constant currency operating expense growth, operating profit growth, and operating margin gain for the Company.

Comparable constant currency EPS growth - Comparable constant currency EPS growth is a non-GAAP financial measure that excludes the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates, the tax benefits of share-based compensation activity under ASU 2016-09 and non-recurring or unusual items (if any). Management believes comparable constant currency EPS growth is a more useful way to measure the Company's business performance than EPS growth because it enables better period-over-period comparisons of the fundamental financial results by excluding items that vary independent of performance and provides greater transparency to investors regarding a key metric used by management.

The reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure is as follows:





Three Months Ended Year-over-Year

Twelve Months Ended Year-over-Year



December 31,

December 31, Growth

December 31,

December 31, Growth



2020

2019



2020

2019

Earnings per share (diluted)

$ 2.01



$ 1.04

93 %

$ 6.71



$ 4.89

37 % Adjustments



















Share-based compensation activity

(0.13)



(0.05)





(0.45)



(0.22)



CEO transition charges

—



0.14





—



0.14



Expired royalty litigation matter

—



—





0.24



—



Swiss tax reform impact

(0.25)



—





(0.25)



—



Change from currency

(0.01)



—





0.06



—



Comparable constant currency EPS growth

1.62



1.13

43 %

6.31



4.81

31 % Amounts presented may not recalculate due to rounding.

These impacts and those described in the constant currency note above reconcile reported EPS growth (including projected 2021 reported EPS growth) to comparable constant currency EPS growth for the Company.

Free cash flow - Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure and means, with respect to a measurement period, the cash generated from operations during that period, reduced by the Company's investments in property and equipment. Management believes free cash flow is a useful measure because it indicates the cash the operations of the business are generating after appropriate reinvestment for recurring investments in property and equipment that are required to operate the business. See the supplementary analysis of results below for our calculation of free cash flow for the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019. To estimate projected 2021 free cash flow, we have deducted projected purchases of property and equipment (also referred to as capital expenditures) of approximately $120 - $140 million.

Debt to Adjusted EBITDA (Leverage Ratios ) - Adjusted EBITDA, gross debt, and net debt are non-GAAP financial measures. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure of earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, non-recurring transaction

expenses incurred in connection with acquisitions, share-based compensation expense, and certain other non-cash losses and charges. Management believes that reporting Adjusted EBITDA, gross debt and net debt in the Debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratios provides

supplemental analysis to help investors further evaluate the Company's business performance and available borrowing capacity under

the Company's credit facility. For further information on how Adjusted EBITDA and the Debt to Adjusted EBITDA Ratios are calculated, see the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

After-Tax Return on Invested Capital, Excluding Cash and Investments ("ROIC"): After-Tax Return on Invested Capital, Excluding Cash and Investments, is a non-GAAP financial measure. After-tax return on invested capital, excluding cash and investments, represents our after-tax income from operations, divided by our average invested capital, excluding cash and investments, using beginning and ending balance sheet values. Management believes that reporting ROIC provides useful information to investors for evaluating the efficiency and effectiveness of our use of capital. See the supplementary table below for reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure.

Notes and Definitions

CEO transition charges - Effective November 1, 2019, Jonathan W. Ayers, our former Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer, stepped down as Chairman of our Board, ceased to be an employee of the Company and transitioned to the role of external Senior Advisor to the Company. Mr. Ayers continues to serve as a member of our Board. Pursuant to a mutual separation agreement between the Company and Mr. Ayers, we recognized a charge to operating income of approximately $13.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, representing the cost of severance payments and an acceleration of the cost of his equity awards, which was offset by a reduction to our provision for income taxes of approximately $1.2 million, resulting in a total charge to net income of approximately $12.2 million, net of tax impacts.

Swiss tax reform impact - A one-time positive income tax impact related to the enactment of tax reform in Switzerland reflected in the fourth quarter of 2020, when the Company recorded an approximately $22 million deferred tax asset related to transitional benefits.

Expired royalty litigation matter - The Company established an accrual of $27.5 million in the third quarter of 2020 related to an ongoing matter involving an alleged breach of contract for underpayment of royalty payments made from 2004 through 2017 under an expired patent license agreement. The accrual amount represents the amount of a possible loss that we have determined to be probable and estimable, and the actual cost of resolving this matter may be higher or lower than the amount accrued.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. and Subsidiaries







Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations







Amounts in thousands except per share data (Unaudited)















Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended







December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,







2020

2019

2020

2019 Revenue:

Revenue

$720,938



$605,446



$2,706,655



$2,406,908

Expenses and Income:

Cost of revenue

311,436



274,297



1,135,615



1,041,359





Gross profit

409,502



331,149



1,571,040



1,365,549





Sales and marketing

115,909



105,694



434,435



418,193





General and administrative

69,721



74,664



300,832



261,317





Research and development

38,777



35,160



141,249



133,193





Income from operations

185,095



115,631



694,524



552,846





Interest expense, net

(7,659)



(7,125)



(32,539)



(30,628)





Income before provision for income taxes

177,436



108,506



661,985



522,218





Provision for income taxes

2,478



17,962



79,854



94,426

Net Income:

Net income

174,958



90,544



582,131



427,792





Less: Noncontrolling interest in subsidiary's

earnings

168



48



355



72





Net income attributable to stockholders

$174,790



$90,496



$581,776



$427,720





Earnings per share: Basic

$2.04



$1.05



$6.82



$4.97





Earnings per share: Diluted

$2.01



$1.04



$6.71



$4.89





Shares outstanding: Basic

85,490



85,848



85,342



86,115





Shares outstanding: Diluted

86,904



87,212



86,722



87,542













IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. and Subsidiaries









Selected Operating Information (Unaudited)

















Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended







December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,







2020

2019

2020

2019 Operating Ratios

Gross profit

56.8 %

54.7 %

58.0 %

56.7 % (as a percentage of revenue):

Sales, marketing, general and administrative

expense

25.7 %

29.8 %

27.2 %

28.2 %



Research and development expense

5.4 %

5.8 %

5.2 %

5.5 %



Income from operations1

25.7 %

19.1 %

25.7 %

23.0 %





















1Amounts presented may not recalculate due to rounding.













IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. and Subsidiaries Segment Information Amounts in thousands (Unaudited)





















Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended







December 31,

Percent of

December 31,

Percent of







2020

Revenue

2019

Revenue Revenue:

CAG

$629,652







$529,786









Water

33,088







32,870









LPD

42,476







36,655









Other

15,722







6,135









Total

$720,938







$605,446



























Gross Profit:

CAG

$351,079



55.8 %

$283,525



53.5 %



Water

22,889



69.2 %

23,549



71.6 %



LPD

25,283



59.5 %

21,607



58.9 %



Other

10,251



65.2 %

2,468



40.2 %



Total

$409,502



56.8 %

$331,149



54.7 %





















Income from Operations:

CAG

$148,825



23.6 %

$92,005



17.4 %



Water

15,484



46.8 %

14,456



44.0 %



LPD

11,591



27.3 %

7,028



19.2 %



Other

9,195



58.5 %

2,142



34.9 %



Total

$185,095



25.7 %

$115,631



19.1 %









Twelve Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended







December 31,

Percent of

December 31,

Percent of







2020

Revenue

2019

Revenue Revenue:

CAG

$2,385,765







$2,119,183









Water

128,625







132,850









LPD

145,845







132,635









Other

46,420







22,240









Total

$2,706,655







$2,406,908



























Gross Profit:

CAG

$1,363,186



57.1 %

$1,181,007



55.7 %



Water

90,380



70.3 %

95,946



72.2 %



LPD

89,202



61.2 %

78,504



59.2 %



Other

28,272



60.9 %

10,092



45.4 %



Total

$1,571,040



58.0 %

$1,365,549



56.7 %





















Income from Operations:

CAG

$574,887



24.1 %

$462,605



21.8 %



Water

58,867



45.8 %

61,923



46.6 %



LPD

40,008



27.4 %

24,735



18.6 %



Other

20,762



44.7 %

3,583



16.1 %



Total

$694,524



25.7 %

$552,846



23.0 %

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. and Subsidiaries Revenues and Revenue Growth Analysis by Product and Service Categories and by Domestic and International Markets Amounts in thousands (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended



































Reported

Percentage

Percentage

Organic



December 31,

December 31,

Dollar

Revenue

Change from

Change from

Revenue Net Revenue

2020

2019

Change

Growth1

Currency

Acquisitions

Growth1 CAG

$629,652



$529,786



$99,866



18.9 %

1.8 %

—



17.0 % United States

405,362



347,563



57,799



16.6 %

—



0.1 %

16.6 % International

224,290



182,223



42,067



23.1 %

5.3 %

—



17.8 % Water

$33,088



$32,870



$218



0.7 %

0.2 %

—



0.4 % United States

14,573



14,516



57



0.4 %

—



—



0.4 % International

18,515



18,354



161



0.9 %

0.4 %

—



0.5 % LPD

$42,476



$36,655



$5,821



15.9 %

3.2 %

—



12.7 % United States

3,730



4,009



(279)



(7.0) %

—



—



(7.0) % International

38,746



32,646



6,100



18.7 %

3.7 %

—



15.0 % Other

$15,722



$6,135



$9,587



156.2 %

—



—



156.2 % Total Company

$720,938



$605,446



$115,492



19.1 %

1.8 %

—



17.2 % United States

433,607



368,169



65,438



17.8 %

—



0.1 %

17.7 % International

287,331



237,277



50,054



21.1 %

4.6 %

—



16.5 %





Three Months Ended



































Reported

Percentage

Percentage

Organic



December 31,

December 31,

Dollar

Revenue

Change from

Change from

Revenue Net CAG Revenue

2020

2019

Change

Growth1

Currency

Acquisitions

Growth1 CAG Diagnostics recurring revenue:

$548,244



$446,133



$102,111



22.9 %

1.9 %

0.1 %

20.9 % IDEXX VetLab consumables

220,997



173,714



47,283



27.2 %

2.4 %

—



24.8 % Rapid assay products

60,337



50,183



10,154



20.2 %

0.6 %

—



19.6 % Reference laboratory diagnostic

and consulting services

242,968



201,028



41,940



20.9 %

1.8 %

0.1 %

18.9 % CAG Diagnostics services and

accessories

23,942



21,208



2,734



12.9 %

1.7 %

—



11.2 % CAG Diagnostics capital –

instruments

36,910



39,802



(2,892)



(7.3) %

2.5 %

—



(9.7) % Veterinary software, services and

diagnostic imaging systems

44,498



43,851



647



1.5 %

0.3 %

—



1.2 % Net CAG revenue

$629,652



$529,786



$99,866



18.9 %

1.8 %

—



17.0 %





























1See Statements Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures, above. Amounts presented may not recalculate due to rounding.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. and Subsidiaries Revenues and Revenue Growth Analysis by Product and Service Categories and by Domestic and International Markets Amounts in thousands (Unaudited)



Twelve Months Ended



































Reported

Percentage

Percentage

Organic



December 31,

December 31,

Dollar

Revenue

Change from

Change from

Revenue Net Revenue

2020

2019

Change

Growth1

Currency

Acquisitions

Growth1 CAG

$2,385,765



$2,119,183



$266,582



12.6 %

0.2 %

0.5 %

11.9 % United States

1,593,855



1,410,278



183,577



13.0 %

—



0.8 %

12.2 % International

791,910



708,905



83,005



11.7 %

0.5 %

—



11.2 % Water

$128,625



$132,850



($4,225)



(3.2) %

(1.6) %

—



(1.6) % United States

62,083



62,673



(590)



(0.9) %

—



—



(0.9) % International

66,542



70,177



(3,635)



(5.2) %

(3.0) %

—



(2.2) % LPD

$145,845



$132,635



$13,210



10.0 %

(1.1) %

—



11.0 % United States

14,533



14,230



303



2.1 %

—



—



2.1 % International

131,312



118,405



12,907



10.9 %

(1.2) %

—



12.1 % Other

$46,420



$22,240



$24,180



108.7 %

—



—



108.7 % Total Company

$2,706,655



$2,406,908



$299,747



12.5 %

—



0.5 %

12.0 % United States

1,691,224



1,495,516



195,708



13.1 %

—



0.8 %

12.3 % International

1,015,431



911,392



104,039



11.4 %

(0.1) %

—



11.5 %





Twelve Months Ended



































Reported

Percentage

Percentage

Organic



December 31,

December 31,

Dollar

Revenue

Change from

Change from

Revenue Net CAG Revenue

2020

2019

Change

Growth1

Currency

Acquisitions

Growth1 CAG Diagnostics recurring revenue:

$2,113,839



$1,828,329



$285,510



15.6 %

0.1 %

0.6 %

14.8 % IDEXX VetLab consumables

824,376



693,360



131,016



18.9 %

0.1 %

—



18.8 % Rapid assay products

253,018



232,149



20,869



9.0 %

(0.2) %

—



9.2 % Reference laboratory diagnostic

and consulting services

946,268



822,497



123,771



15.0 %

0.3 %

1.4 %

13.4 % CAG Diagnostics services and

accessories

90,177



80,323



9,854



12.3 %

—



—



12.3 % CAG Diagnostics capital –

instruments

108,950



132,685



(23,735)



(17.9) %

0.4 %

—



(18.2) % Veterinary software, services and

diagnostic imaging systems

162,976



158,169



4,807



3.0 %

—



—



3.0 % Net CAG revenue

$2,385,765



$2,119,183



$266,582



12.6 %

0.2 %

0.5 %

11.9 %





























1See Statements Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures, above. Amounts presented may not recalculate due to rounding.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet Amounts in thousands (Unaudited)







December 31,

December 31,







2020

2019 Assets:

Current Assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$383,928



$90,326





Accounts receivable, net

331,429



269,312





Inventories

209,873



195,019





Other current assets

137,508



124,982





Total current assets

1,062,738



679,639





Property and equipment, net

555,167



533,845





Other long-term assets, net

676,656



618,991





Total assets

$2,294,561



$1,832,475

Liabilities and Stockholders'











Equity:

Current Liabilities:











Accounts payable

$74,558



$72,172





Accrued liabilities

415,648



322,938





Line of credit

—



288,765





Current portion of long-term debt

49,988



—





Deferred revenue

42,567



41,462





Total current liabilities

582,761



725,337





Long-term debt, net of current portion

858,492



698,910





Other long-term liabilities, net

220,513



230,403





Total long-term liabilities

1,079,005



929,313





Total stockholders' equity

632,088



177,473





Noncontrolling interest

707



352





Total stockholders' equity

632,795



177,825





Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$2,294,561



$1,832,475



IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. and Subsidiaries Select Balance Sheet Information (Unaudited)







December 31,

2020

September 30,

2020

June 30,

2020

March 31,

2020

December 31,

2019 Selected Balance Sheet Information:

Days sales

outstanding1

42.2



41.5



44.4



41.5



40.5





Inventory turns2

2.1



1.9



1.6



1.9



2.2



























1Days sales outstanding represents the average of the accounts receivable balances at the beginning and end of each quarter divided by revenue for that

quarter, the result of which is then multiplied by 91.25 days. 2Inventory turns represent inventory-related cost of product revenue for the twelve months preceding each quarter-end divided by the average inventory

balances at the beginning and end of each quarter.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows Amounts in thousands (Unaudited)







Twelve Months Ended







December 31,

December 31,







2020

2019 Operating:

Cash Flows from Operating Activities:











Net income

$582,131



$427,792





Non-cash charges

97,693



136,335





Changes in assets and liabilities

(31,761)



(104,969)





Net cash provided by operating activities

648,063



459,158

Investing:

Cash Flows from Investing Activities:











Purchases of property and equipment

(106,958)



(154,969)





Acquisitions of intangible assets

(668)



(255)





Acquisitions of businesses and equity investment, net of cash acquired

(1,750)



(50,304)





Net cash (used) provided by investing activities

(109,376)



(205,528)

Financing:

Cash Flows from Financing Activities:











Repayments on revolving credit facilities, net

(289,625)



(110,275)





Issuance of senior notes

200,000



100,000





Debt issuance costs

(5,025)



(154)





Payment of acquisition-related contingent considerations

(1,676)



(2,375)





Repurchases of common stock

(182,815)



(301,658)





Proceeds from exercises of stock options and employee stock purchase plans

51,328



36,106





Shares withheld for statutory tax withholding on restricted stock

(20,603)



(8,053)





Net cash used by financing activities

(248,416)



(286,409)





Net effect of changes in exchange rates on cash

3,331



(689)





Net change in cash and cash equivalents

293,602



(33,468)





Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

90,326



123,794





Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$383,928



$90,326



IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. and Subsidiaries Free Cash Flow Amounts in thousands except per share data (Unaudited)







Twelve Months Ended







December 31,

December 31,







2020

2019 Free Cash Flow:

Net cash provided by operating activities

$648,063



$459,158





Investing cash flows attributable to purchases of property and equipment

(106,958)



(154,969)





Free cash flow1

$541,105



$304,189















1See Statements Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures, above.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. and Subsidiaries





After-Tax Return on Invested Capital, Excluding Cash and Investments ("ROIC")





Amounts in thousands (Unaudited)





Numerator (amounts in thousands) For the Year Ended

December 31, 2020



Income from operations (as reported) $694,524





After-tax income from operations1 $610,745





Denominator (dollar amounts in thousands) As of

December 31, 2020

As of

December 31, 2019 Total shareholders' equity $632,088



$177,473

Noncontrolling interest 707



352

Line of credit —



288,765

Long-term debt, current portion 49,988



—

Long-term debt, net of current portion 858,492



698,910

Deferred income tax assets (31,549)



(8,100)

Deferred income tax liabilities 11,707



33,024

Total invested capital $1,521,433



$1,190,424

Less cash and cash equivalents 383,928



90,326

Total invested capital, excluding cash and investments $1,137,505



$1,100,098

Average invested capital, excluding cash and investments2 $1,118,802





After-tax return on invested capital, excluding cash and investments 55 %











1After-tax income from operations represents income from operations reduced by our reported effective tax rate. 2Average invested capital, excluding cash and investments, represents the average of the amount of total invested capital, excluding cash and investments.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. and Subsidiaries







Common Stock Repurchases







Amounts in thousands except per share data (Unaudited)











Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended



December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,



2020

2019

2020

2019 Shares repurchased in the open market

—



532



721



1,215

Shares acquired through employee surrender for statutory tax withholding

27



1



58



39

Total shares repurchased

27



533



779



1,254



















Cost of shares repurchased in the open market

$—



$138,640



$179,623



$303,838

Cost of shares for employee surrenders

11,574



205



20,603



8,054

Total cost of shares

$11,574



$138,845



$200,226



$311,892



















Average cost per share – open market repurchases

$—



$260.47



$249.20



$249.84

Average cost per share – employee surrenders

$426.73



$251.58



$354.98



$210.10

Average cost per share – total

$426.73



$260.46



$257.08



$248.62



Contact: John Ravis, Investor Relations, 1-207-556-8155

SOURCE IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.

http://www.idexx.com

