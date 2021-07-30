IDEXX Laboratories Announces Second Quarter Results

WESTBROOK, Maine, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Achieves reported revenue growth of 30% and organic revenue growth of 25%, driven by CAG Diagnostics recurring revenue growth of 30% as reported and 26% organic

Delivers EPS of $2.34 , representing 36% growth as reported and 33% on a comparable basis

Increases 2021 revenue guidance to $3,170 million - $3,205 million , reflecting higher expectations for reported growth of 17% - 18.5% and organic growth of 14.5% - 16%, supported by projected CAG Diagnostics recurring revenue growth of 18% - 19.5% as reported and 16% - 17.5% organic

Raises 2021 EPS outlook to $8.20 - $8.36 , reflecting an increase of 1% - 1.5% in the organic revenue growth outlook and expectations for higher operating margins of 28.6% - 29.1%

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDXX), a global leader in veterinary diagnostics, veterinary practice software and water microbiology testing, today announced second quarter results, as well as an update on U.S. companion animal diagnostics sector trends.

Second Quarter Results

The Company reports revenues of $826 million for the second quarter of 2021, an increase of 30% as reported and 25% organically. Second quarter results were driven by Companion Animal Group ("CAG") Diagnostics recurring revenue growth of 30% reported and 26% organic, reflecting continued high gains in the U.S. and internationally, as well as 86% reported and 78% organic growth in CAG Diagnostics capital instrument revenue. Overall revenue growth was also supported by 32% reported and 27% organic revenue growth in the Water business.

Earnings per diluted share ("EPS") of $2.34 for the second quarter was supported by solid operating margin gains despite comparisons to highly controlled cost levels in the prior year. Overall operating margins expanded 110 basis points on an as reported and comparable basis. EPS results also benefited from a higher than expected $0.07 per share in tax benefits from share-based compensation.

"The IDEXX team delivered another quarter of outstanding performance, reflected in continued high growth in CAG Diagnostics recurring revenues and accelerated gains in instrument placements, as the global animal healthcare sector sustained strong growth momentum globally," said Jay Mazelsky, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer. "We doubled prior year CAG premium instrument placements, as our customers look ahead to supporting continued strong global demand for companion animal diagnostics in their practices. We look forward to building on this momentum with the ongoing successful rollout of ProCyte OneTM, our next-generation hematology point-of-care instrument. We continue to drive exceptional performance across our major regions driven by strong commercial execution and adoption of IDEXX innovation. We also continue to build on our capabilities, including expansion of our cloud-based software solutions that support veterinary clinic productivity. We were excited to announce the acquisition of the ezyVet practice management software platform in the quarter and to welcome the talented ezyVet team to IDEXX. Our best-in-class in-clinic platforms and unparalleled global lab services capabilities, integrated with our cloud-based information management solutions, position us to drive accelerated advancement of the global standard of healthcare for companion animals."

Companion Animal Diagnostics Trends Update

Favorable global trends in companion animal healthcare continue to support high growth for CAG diagnostic products and services across regions. U.S. same-store clinical visit growth at veterinary practices was 13% in the second quarter, reflecting year-over-year growth of 11% in non-wellness visits and 14% in wellness visits. These gains include benefits from comparisons to prior year impacts on demand related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Average same-store revenue growth at U.S. veterinary practices was 16% in the second quarter, driven by high growth in healthcare services, including increased utilization of diagnostics. Additional U.S. companion animal practice key metrics are available in the Q2 2021 Earnings Snapshot accessible on the IDEXX website, www.idexx.com/investors .

Second Quarter Performance Highlights

Companion Animal Group

The Companion Animal Group generated 32% reported and 27% organic revenue growth for the quarter, supported by CAG Diagnostics recurring revenue growth of 30% on a reported basis and 26% on an organic basis. High growth across IDEXX's major modalities in the second quarter reflected continued high growth in clinical visits, which benefited in part from lapping of prior year COVID-19 impacts in April and May. Overall CAG revenue growth included 86% reported growth and 78% organic growth in CAG Diagnostics capital instrument revenues, compared to constrained prior year levels.

IDEXX VetLab® consumables generated 31% reported and 26% organic revenue growth, supported by increased testing utilization across regions, high customer retention levels, ongoing expansion of our global premium instrument installed base, and moderate net price gains.

consumables generated 31% reported and 26% organic revenue growth, supported by increased testing utilization across regions, high customer retention levels, ongoing expansion of our global premium instrument installed base, and moderate net price gains. Reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services generated 28% reported and 25% organic revenue growth, with high organic growth across regions reflecting strong volume gains across testing categories and benefits from moderate net price gains.

generated 28% reported and 25% organic revenue growth, with high organic growth across regions reflecting strong volume gains across testing categories and benefits from moderate net price gains. Rapid assay products revenues grew 30% as reported and 28% on an organic basis, with continued worldwide growth in SNAP® 4Dx Plus Test volumes, benefiting from strong overall sector conditions, including high growth in wellness testing, high customer retention levels, and moderate net price gains.

Veterinary software, services and diagnostic imaging systems revenues grew 33% reported and 26% on an organic basis, driven by double-digit growth in subscription-based service revenues and strong growth in new veterinary software system placements and recurring software services. Reported growth includes initial benefits from the recent acquisition of ezyVet which closed in June.

Water

Water revenues grew 32% on a reported basis and 27% on an organic basis for the quarter, compared to prior year results, which reflected a 16% organic revenue decline driven by early pandemic-related impacts. Solid revenue growth reflects increased demand for water testing as economies re-open, including continued recovery in non-compliance related testing volumes.

Livestock, Poultry and Dairy ("LPD")

LPD revenues grew 4% reported and declined 2% on an organic basis, as strong results were constrained by the lapping of high prior year demand in key areas such as African Swine Fever testing and relatively lower herd health screening levels due to reduced export levels.

Gross Profit and Operating Profit

Gross profits increased 29% as reported and 25% on a comparable basis. Gross margin of 59.2% decreased 30 basis points compared to prior year period results as reported and 20 basis points on a comparable basis. Gross margin results were impacted by mix impacts from high instrument revenue growth and the lapping of tightly controlled prior year cost levels in key areas including lab operations, which moderated reference lab gross margin gains. These effects were partially offset by a mix benefit from strong CAG Diagnostics recurring revenue growth and moderate net price gains.

Operating margin was 31.4% in the quarter, 110 basis points higher than the prior year period results on both as reported and comparable bases, supported by operating expense leverage on strong revenue growth. Operating expenses increased 24% as reported and 20% on a comparable basis, reflecting comparisons to lower prior year levels impacted by early pandemic-related cost controls, as well as the advancement of investments in our global commercial and innovation capabilities. The Company is planning for constrained gross margin gains and higher levels of operating expense growth over the balance of the year as we continue to lap tightly controlled prior year spending levels, with increases in specific cost areas as pandemic restrictions are eased and advancement of investments aligned with our goals for sustained high revenue growth.

2021 Growth and Financial Performance Outlook

The following table provides the Company's outlook for annual key financial metrics in 2021:

Amounts in millions except per share data and percentages

Growth and Financial Performance Outlook

2021













Revenue

$3,170 - $3,205

Reported growth

17% - 18.5%

Organic growth

14.5% - 16%

CAG Diagnostics Recurring Revenue Growth









Reported growth

18% - 19.5%

Organic growth

16% - 17.5%

Operating Margin

28.6% - 29.1%

Operating margin expansion

290 - 340 bps

Comparable margin expansion

175 - 225 bps

EPS

$8.20 - $8.36

Reported growth

22% - 25%

Comparable growth

25% - 27%

Other Key Metrics









Net interest expense

~ $30.5

Share-based compensation tax benefit

~ $22

Share-based compensation tax rate benefit

~ 2.5%

Effective tax rate

18.5% - 19.5%

Share-based compensation EPS impact

~ $0.25

Reduction in average shares outstanding

0% - 0.5%

Operating Cash Flow

100% - 110% of net income

Free Cash Flow

~80% of net income

Capital Expenditures

$150 - $160



The following table outlines estimates of foreign currency exchange rate impacts, net of foreign currency hedging transactions, and foreign currency exchange rate assumptions reflected in the above financial performance outlook for 2021.

Estimated Foreign Currency Exchange Rates and Impacts

2021













Revenue growth rate impact

~ 2%

CAG Diagnostics recurring revenue growth rate impact

~ 2%

Operating margin growth impact

~ 10 bps

EPS impact

~ $0.17

EPS growth impact

~ 3.0%













Foreign Currency Exchange Rate Assumptions









In U.S. dollars









euro

$1.17

British pound

$1.37

Canadian dollar

$0.79

Australian dollar

$0.73

Relative to the U.S. dollar









Japanese yen

¥112.00

Chinese renminbi

¥6.56

Brazilian real

R$5.33



Conference Call and Webcast Information

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will be hosting a conference call today at 8:30 a.m. (EDT) to discuss its second quarter 2021 results and management's outlook. To participate in the conference call, dial 1-888-771-4371 or 1-847-585-4405 and reference confirmation number 50183464. Individuals can access a live webcast of the conference call through a link on the IDEXX website, www.idexx.com/investors . An archived edition of the webcast will be available after 1:00 p.m. (EDT) on that day via the same link and will remain available for one year.

2021 Virtual Investor Day

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will host its 2021 Virtual Investor Day on Thursday, August 12, 2021 from 10:00 am to approximately 1:00 pm (EDT). A live audio webcast and accompanying slide presentations will be available at www.idexx.com/investors . An archived webcast replay of the event will be available approximately one hour following the event at www.idexx.com/investors .

About IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. is a member of the S&P 500® Index and is a leader in pet healthcare innovation, offering diagnostic and software products and services that deliver solutions and insights to practicing veterinarians around the world. IDEXX products enhance the ability of veterinarians to provide advanced medical care, improve staff efficiency and build more economically successful practices. IDEXX is also a worldwide leader in providing diagnostic tests and information for livestock and poultry and tests for the quality and safety of water and milk and point-of-care and laboratory diagnostics for human medicine. Headquartered in Maine, IDEXX employs approximately 9,800 people and offers products to customers in over 175 countries. For more information about IDEXX, visit: www.idexx.com .

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This earnings release contains statements about the Company's business prospects and estimates of the Company's financial results for future periods that are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are included above under "Second Quarter Results", "Gross Profit and Operating Profit", "2021 Growth and Financial Performance Outlook", and elsewhere and can be identified by the use of words such as "expects", "may", "anticipates", "intends", "would", "will", "plans", "believes", "estimates", "projected", "should", and similar words and expressions. Our forward-looking statements include statements relating to a product roll-out; revenue growth and EPS outlooks; operating and free cash flow forecast; projected impact of foreign currency exchange rates; projected operating margins and expenses and capital expenditures; projected tax, tax rate and EPS benefits from share-based compensation arrangements; projected effective tax rates, reduction of average shares outstanding and net interest expense; projected gross margin growth; and anticipated cost area increases. These statements are intended to provide management's expectation of future events as of the date of this earnings release; are based on management's estimates, projections, beliefs and assumptions as of the date of this earnings release; and are not guarantees of future performance. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause the Company's actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the matters described under the headings "Business," "Risk Factors," "Legal Proceedings," "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and in the corresponding sections of the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2021, as well as those described from time to time in the Company's other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission available at www.sec.gov. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Statement Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The following defines terms and conventions and provides reconciliations regarding certain measures used in this earnings release and/or the accompanying earnings conference call that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("GAAP"), otherwise referred to as non-GAAP financial measures. To supplement the Company's consolidated results presented in accordance with GAAP, the Company has disclosed non-GAAP financial measures that exclude or adjust certain items. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information for its and investors' evaluation of the Company's business performance and liquidity and are useful for period-over-period comparisons of the performance of the Company's business and its liquidity and to the performance and liquidity of our peers. While management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful in evaluating the Company's business, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures may not be the same as similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Constant currency - Constant currency references are non-GAAP financial measures which exclude the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates and are consistent with how management evaluates our performance and comparisons with prior and future periods. We estimated the net impacts of currency on our revenue, gross profit, operating profit, and EPS results by restating results to the average exchange rates or exchange rate assumptions for the comparative period, which includes adjusting for the estimated impacts of foreign currency hedging transactions and certain impacts on our effective tax rates. These estimated currency changes impacted second quarter 2021 results as follows: increased gross profit growth by 3.8%, decreased gross margin growth by 10 basis points, increased operating expense growth by 3.5%, increased operating profit growth by 4.2%, had an immaterial impact on operating profit margin growth, and increased EPS growth by 4.1%. Constant currency revenue growth represents the percentage change in revenue during the applicable period, as compared to the prior year period, excluding the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates. See the supplementary analysis of results below for revenue percentage change from currency for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and refer to the 2021 Growth and Financial Performance Outlook section of this earnings release for estimated foreign currency exchange rate impacts on 2021 projections and estimates.

Growth and organic revenue growth - All references to growth and organic growth refer to growth compared to the equivalent prior year period unless specifically noted. Organic revenue growth is a non-GAAP financial measure that excludes the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates, certain business acquisitions, and divestitures. Management believes that reporting organic revenue growth provides useful information to investors by facilitating easier comparisons of our revenue performance with prior and future periods and to the performance of our peers. Two-year average organic growth rates are provided to facilitate easier comparisons between periods impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic with prior and future periods, calculated as the average of the growth rates over the two referenced periods. Organic revenue growth should be considered in addition to, and not as a replacement of or a superior measure to, revenue growth reported in accordance with GAAP. See the supplementary analysis of results below for a reconciliation of reported revenue growth to organic revenue growth for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021. Please refer to the 2021 Growth and Financial Performance Outlook section of this earnings release for estimated full year 2021 organic revenue growth for the Company and CAG Diagnostics recurring revenue. The percentage change in revenue resulting from acquisitions represents incremental revenues attributable to business acquisitions that have occurred since the beginning of the prior year period. Revenue from acquisitions is expected to increase projected full year 2021 revenue growth by 50 basis points and increase CAG Diagnostics recurring revenue growth by 20 basis points.

The reconciliation of the two-year average annual organic growth of CAG Diagnostics recurring revenue is as follows:





Reported

Revenue Growth1

Percentage

Change from Currency

Percentage

Change from Acquisitions

Organic

Revenue Growth1









CAG Diagnostics recurring revenue growth rates for the quarter ended June 30, 2021

29.6 %

3.7 %

0.3 %

25.6 % CAG Diagnostics recurring revenue growth rates for the quarter ended June 30, 2020

6.9 %

(1.1) %

0.8 %

7.2 %

















2-year average annual growth rates

18.3 %

1.3 %

0.6 %

16.4 % 1See Statement Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures, above. Amounts presented may not recalculate due to rounding.



Comparable growth metrics - Comparable gross profit growth, comparable gross margin gain (or growth), comparable operating expense growth, comparable operating profit growth and comparable operating margin gain (or growth) are non-GAAP financial measures and exclude the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates and non-recurring or unusual items (if any). Please refer to the constant currency note above for a summary of foreign currency exchange rate impacts. Management believes that reporting comparable gross profit growth, comparable gross margin gain (or growth), comparable operating expense growth, comparable operating profit growth and comparable operating margin gain (or growth) provides useful information to investors because it enables better period-over-period comparisons of the fundamental financial results by excluding items that vary independent of performance and provides greater transparency to investors regarding key metrics used by management. Comparable gross profit growth, comparable gross margin gain (or growth), comparable operating expense growth, comparable operating profit growth and comparable operating margin gain (or growth) should be considered in addition to, and not as replacements of or superior measures to, gross profit growth, gross margin gain, operating expense growth, operating profit growth and operating margin gain reported in accordance with GAAP.

The reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures is as follows:





Three Months Ended Year-over-Year

Six Months Ended Year-over-Year



June 30

June 30, Change

June 30

June 30, Change Dollar amounts in thousands

2021

2020



2021

2020

Gross Profit (as reported)

$ 489,308



$ 379,342

29 %

$ 960,090



$ 738,932

30 % Gross margin

59.2 %

59.5 % (30) bps

59.9 %

58.5 % 140 bps Less: comparability adjustments



















Change from currency

14,578



—





26,017



—



Comparable gross profit growth

$ 474,730



$ 379,342

25 %

$ 934,073



$ 738,932

26 % Comparable gross margin and gross margin gain (or growth)

59.3 %

59.5 % (20) bps

59.9 %

58.5 % 140 bps





















Operating expenses (as reported)

$ 230,055



$ 186,094

24 %

$ 453,215



$ 401,359

13 % Less: comparability adjustments



















Change from currency

6,590



—





8,201



—



Comparable operating expense growth

$ 223,465



$ 186,094

20 %

$ 445,014



$ 401,359

11 %





















Income from operations (as reported)

$ 259,253



$ 193,248

34 %

$ 506,875



$ 337,573

50 % Operating margin

31.4 %

30.3 % 110 bps

31.6 %

26.7 % 490 bps Less: comparability adjustments



















Change from currency

7,988



—





17,816



—



Comparable operating profit growth

$ 251,265



$ 193,248

30 %

$ 489,059



$ 337,573

45 % Comparable operating margin and operating margin gain (or growth)

31.4 %

30.3 % 110 bps

31.4 %

26.7 % 470 bps Amounts presented may not recalculate due to rounding.











Projected 2021 comparable operating margin expansion outlined in the 2021 Growth and Financial Performance Outlook section of this earnings release reflects the following adjustments: (i) full year 2020 reported operating margin adjusted for impacts of the expired royalty litigation matter charges in the third quarter of 2020, which reduced full year 2020 operating margin growth by approximately 100 basis points; and (ii) projected full year 2021 reported operating margin adjusted for estimated positive year-over-year foreign currency exchange rate change impact of approximately 20 basis points.

These impacts and those described in the constant currency note above reconcile reported gross profit growth, gross margin gain, operating expense growth, operating profit growth and operating margin gain (including projected 2021 operating margin expansion) to comparable gross profit growth, comparable gross margin gain, comparable operating expense growth, comparable operating profit growth and comparable operating margin gain for the Company.

Comparable EPS growth - Comparable EPS growth is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents the percentage change in earnings per share (diluted) ("EPS") for a measurement period, as compared to the prior base period, net of the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates from the prior base period and excluding the tax benefits of share-based compensation activity under ASU 2016-09, Compensation-Stock Compensation (Topic 718): Improvements to Employee Share-Based Payment Accounting, and non-recurring or unusual items (if any). Management believes comparable EPS growth is a more useful way to measure the Company's business performance than EPS growth because it enables better period-over-period comparisons of the fundamental financial results by excluding items that vary independent of performance and provides greater transparency to investors regarding a key metric used by management. Comparable EPS growth should be considered in addition to, and not as a replacement of or a superior measure to, EPS growth reported in accordance with GAAP. Please refer to the constant currency note above for a summary of foreign currency exchange rate impacts.

The reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure is as follows:





Three Months Ended

Year-over-Year

Six Months Ended

Year-over-Year



June 30,

June 30,

Growth

June 30,

June 30,

Growth



2021

2020





2021

2020



Earnings per share (diluted)

$ 2.34



$ 1.72



36 %

$ 4.69



$ 3.01



56 % Less: comparability adjustments























Share-based compensation activity

0.07



0.06







0.24



0.13





Change from currency

0.07



—







0.16



—





Comparable EPS growth

$ 2.20



$ 1.66



33 %

$ 4.29



$ 2.88



49 % Amounts presented may not recalculate due to rounding.

Projected 2021 comparable EPS growth outlined in the 2021 Growth and Financial Performance Outlook section of this earnings release reflects the following adjustments: (i) full year 2020 reported EPS adjusted for positive share-based compensation activity of $0.45 for full year 2020, negative expired royalty litigation matter impact of $0.24 in the third quarter of 2020, and positive Swiss tax reform impact of $0.25 in the fourth quarter of 2020; and (ii) projected full year 2021 reported EPS adjusted for estimated positive share-based compensation activity of $0.25 and estimated positive year-over-year foreign currency exchange rate change impact of $0.17.

These impacts and those described in the constant currency note above reconcile reported EPS growth (including projected 2021 reported EPS growth) to comparable EPS growth for the Company.

Free cash flow - Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure and means, with respect to a measurement period, the cash generated from operations during that period, reduced by the Company's investments in property and equipment. Management believes free cash flow is a useful measure because it indicates the cash the operations of the business are generating after appropriate reinvestment for recurring investments in property and equipment that are required to operate the business. Free cash flow should be considered in addition to, and not as a replacement of or a superior measure to, net cash provided by operating activities. See the supplementary analysis of results below for our calculation of free cash flow for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020. To estimate projected 2021 free cash flow, we have deducted projected purchases of property and equipment (also referred to as capital expenditures) of approximately $150 - $160 million.

Debt to Adjusted EBITDA (Leverage Ratios ) - Adjusted EBITDA, gross debt, and net debt are non-GAAP financial measures. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure of earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, non-recurring transaction expenses incurred in connection with acquisitions, share-based compensation expense, and certain other non-cash losses and charges. Management believes that reporting Adjusted EBITDA, gross debt and net debt in the Debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratios provides supplemental analysis to help investors further evaluate the Company's business performance and available borrowing capacity under the Company's credit facility. Adjusted EBITDA, gross debt, and net debt should be considered in addition to, and not as replacements of or superior measures to, net income or total debt reported in accordance with GAAP. For further information on how Adjusted EBITDA and the Debt to Adjusted EBITDA Ratios are calculated, see the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Notes and Definitions

Swiss tax reform impact - A one-time positive income tax impact related to the enactment of tax reform in Switzerland reflected in the fourth quarter of 2020, when the Company recorded an approximately $22 million deferred tax asset related to transitional benefits.

Expired royalty litigation matter - The Company established an accrual of $27.5 million in the third quarter of 2020 related to an ongoing matter involving an alleged breach of contract for underpayment of royalty payments made from 2004 through 2017 under an expired patent license agreement. The accrual amount represents the amount of a possible loss that we have determined to be probable and estimable, and the actual cost of resolving this matter may be higher or lower than the amount accrued.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. and Subsidiaries













Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations













Amounts in thousands except per share data (Unaudited)





















Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended







June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,







2021

2020

2021

2020 Revenue:

Revenue

$826,142



$637,592



$1,603,849



$1,263,928

Expenses and Income:

Cost of revenue

336,834



258,250



643,759



524,996





Gross profit

489,308



379,342



960,090



738,932





Sales and marketing

119,032



94,181



233,843



210,324





General and administrative

73,326



60,268



144,096



126,080





Research and development

37,697



31,645



75,276



64,955





Income from operations

259,253



193,248



506,875



337,573





Interest expense, net

(7,522)



(9,426)



(15,054)



(16,978)





Income before provision for income taxes

251,731



183,822



491,821



320,595





Provision for income taxes

49,125



34,826



84,926



59,743

Net Income:

Net income

202,606



148,996



406,895



260,852





Less: Noncontrolling interest in subsidiary's earnings

24



56



56



85





Net income attributable to stockholders

$202,582



$148,940



$406,839



$260,767





Earnings per share: Basic

$2.37



$1.75



$4.76



$3.06





Earnings per share: Diluted

$2.34



$1.72



$4.69



$3.01





Shares outstanding: Basic

85,325



85,134



85,427



85,282





Shares outstanding: Diluted

86,654



86,402



86,794



86,568



IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. and Subsidiaries













Selected Operating Information (Unaudited)





















Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended







June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020











Operating Ratios

Gross profit

59.2 %

59.5 %

59.9 %

58.5 % (as a percentage of revenue):

Sales, marketing, general and administrative expense

23.3 %

24.2 %

23.6 %

26.6 %



Research and development expense

4.6 %

5.0 %

4.7 %

5.1 %



Income from operations1

31.4 %

30.3 %

31.6 %

26.7 %





















1Amounts presented may not recalculate due to rounding.







IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. and Subsidiaries Segment Information Amounts in thousands (Unaudited)

























Three Months Ended







June 30,

2021

Percent of

Revenue

June 30,

2020

Percent of

Revenue













Revenue:

CAG

$745,595







$566,100









Water

37,191







28,116









LPD

33,524







32,244









Other

9,832







11,132









Total

$826,142







$637,592



























Gross Profit:

CAG

$440,786



59.1 %

$334,467



59.1 %



Water

25,747



69.2 %

19,678



70.0 %



LPD

19,526



58.2 %

18,839



58.4 %



Other

3,249



33.0 %

6,358



57.1 %



Total

$489,308



59.2 %

$379,342



59.5 %





















Income from Operations:

CAG

$234,735



31.5 %

$167,969



29.7 %



Water

17,228



46.3 %

12,258



43.6 %



LPD

6,868



20.5 %

8,249



25.6 %



Other

422



4.3 %

4,772



42.9 %



Total

$259,253



31.4 %

$193,248



30.3 %

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. and Subsidiaries Segment Information Amounts in thousands (Unaudited)

























Six Months Ended







June 30,

2021

Percent of

Revenue

June 30,

2020

Percent of

Revenue













Revenue:

CAG

$1,438,362







$1,118,096









Water

71,231







62,265









LPD

72,794







66,398









Other

21,462







17,169









Total

$1,603,849







$1,263,928



























Gross Profit:

CAG

$853,660



59.3 %

$643,810



57.6 %



Water

49,212



69.1 %

44,427



71.4 %



LPD

46,407



63.8 %

41,151



62.0 %



Other

10,811



50.4 %

9,544



55.6 %



Total

$960,090



59.9 %

$738,932



58.5 %





















Income from Operations:

CAG

$447,945



31.1 %

$286,628



25.6 %



Water

32,000



44.9 %

28,140



45.2 %



LPD

20,676



28.4 %

17,912



27.0 %



Other

6,254



29.1 %

4,893



28.5 %



Total

$506,875



31.6 %

$337,573



26.7 %

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. and Subsidiaries Revenues and Revenue Growth Analysis by Product and Service Categories and by Domestic and International Markets Amounts in thousands (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended





















































June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020

Dollar Change

Reported Revenue Growth1

Percentage Change from

Currency

Percentage Change from Acquisitions

Organic Revenue Growth1 Net Revenue













CAG

$745,595



$566,100



$179,495



31.7 %

3.7 %

0.6 %

27.4 % United States

486,252



387,113



99,139



25.6 %

—



0.6 %

25.0 % International

259,343



178,987



80,356



44.9 %

12.0 %

0.6 %

32.3 % Water

37,191



28,116



9,075



32.3 %

5.7 %

—



26.6 % United States

17,747



13,935



3,812



27.4 %

—



—



27.4 % International

19,444



14,181



5,263



37.1 %

11.2 %

—



25.9 % LPD

33,524



32,244



1,280



4.0 %

5.9 %

—



(2.0) % United States

3,516



3,242



274



8.4 %

—



—



8.4 % International

30,008



29,002



1,006



3.5 %

6.5 %

—



(3.1) % Other

9,832



11,132



(1,300)



(11.7) %

4.5 %

—



(16.2) % Total Company

$826,142



$637,592



$188,550



29.6 %

3.9 %

0.5 %

25.1 % United States

515,238



405,998



109,240



26.9 %

—



0.6 %

26.3 % International

310,904



231,594



79,310



34.2 %

10.7 %

0.5 %

23.1 %



































Three Months Ended





















































June 30, 2021

June 30, 2021

Dollar Change

Reported Revenue Growth1

Percentage Change from Currency

Percentage Change from Acquisitions

Organic Revenue Growth1 Net CAG Revenue













CAG Diagnostics recurring revenue:

$661,300



$510,254



$151,046



29.6 %

3.7 %

0.3 %

25.6 % IDEXX VetLab consumables

256,352



196,061



60,291



30.8 %

4.8 %

—



26.0 % Rapid assay products

83,887



64,658



19,229



29.7 %

1.8 %

—



28.0 % Reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services

293,675



228,816



64,859



28.3 %

3.2 %

0.6 %

24.5 % CAG Diagnostics services and accessories

27,386



20,719



6,667



32.2 %

4.7 %

—



27.5 % CAG Diagnostics capital – instruments

35,054



18,871



16,183



85.8 %

7.5 %

—



78.3 % Veterinary software, services and diagnostic imaging systems

49,241



36,975



12,266



33.2 %

1.5 %

5.8 %

25.9 % Net CAG revenue

$745,595



$566,100



$179,495



31.7 %

3.7 %

0.6 %

27.4 %





























1See Statements Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures, above. Amounts presented may not recalculate due to rounding.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. and Subsidiaries Revenues and Revenue Growth Analysis by Product and Service Categories and by Domestic and International Markets Amounts in thousands (Unaudited)





Six Months Ended





















































June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020

Dollar Change

Reported Revenue Growth1

Percentage Change from

Currency

Percentage Change from Acquisitions

Organic Revenue Growth1 Net Revenue













CAG

$1,438,362



$1,118,096



$320,266



28.6 %

3.3 %

0.4 %

25.0 % United States

930,662



760,388



170,274



22.4 %

—



0.4 %

22.0 % International

507,700



357,708



149,992



41.9 %

10.8 %

0.4 %

30.7 % Water

71,231



62,265



8,966



14.4 %

3.7 %

—



10.7 % United States

34,315



30,876



3,439



11.1 %

—



—



11.1 % International

36,916



31,389



5,527



17.6 %

7.3 %

—



10.3 % LPD

72,794



66,398



6,396



9.6 %

5.8 %

—



3.8 % United States

7,264



7,019



245



3.5 %

—



—



3.5 % International

65,530



59,379



6,151



10.4 %

6.5 %

—



3.8 % Other

21,462



17,169



4,293



25.0 %

4.2 %

—



20.8 % Total Company

$1,603,849



$1,263,928



$339,921



26.9 %

3.5 %

0.3 %

23.1 % United States

987,876



802,781



185,095



23.1 %

—



0.3 %

22.7 % International

615,973



461,147



154,826



33.6 %

9.6 %

0.3 %

23.6 %



































Six Months Ended





















































June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020

Dollar Change

Reported Revenue Growth1

Percentage Change from Currency

Percentage Change from Acquisitions

Organic Revenue Growth1 Net CAG Revenue













CAG Diagnostics recurring revenue:

$1,278,580



$998,179



$280,401



28.1 %

3.4 %

0.2 %

24.5 % IDEXX VetLab consumables

502,444



384,774



117,670



30.6 %

4.4 %

—



26.2 % Rapid assay products

153,498



122,088



31,410



25.7 %

1.5 %

—



24.2 % Reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services

569,456



449,077



120,379



26.8 %

3.0 %

0.4 %

23.4 % CAG Diagnostics services and accessories

53,182



42,240



10,942



25.9 %

4.2 %

—



21.7 % CAG Diagnostics capital – instruments

66,244



42,704



23,540



55.1 %

5.4 %

—



49.8 % Veterinary software, services and diagnostic imaging systems

93,538



77,213



16,325



21.1 %

1.1 %

2.8 %

17.2 % Net CAG revenue

$1,438,362



$1,118,096



$320,266



28.6 %

3.3 %

0.4 %

25.0 %





























1See Statements Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures, above. Amounts presented may not recalculate due to rounding.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet Amounts in thousands (Unaudited)







June 30, 2021

December 31, 2020









Assets:

Current Assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$232,134



$383,928





Accounts receivable, net

382,308



331,429





Inventories

241,392



209,873





Other current assets

145,392



137,508





Total current assets

1,001,226



1,062,738





Property and equipment, net

550,255



555,167





Other long-term assets, net

860,668



676,656





Total assets

$2,412,149



$2,294,561

Liabilities and Stockholders'











Equity:

Current Liabilities:











Accounts payable

$93,016



$74,558





Accrued liabilities

392,681



415,648





Current portion of long-term debt

124,982



49,988





Deferred revenue

41,130



42,567





Total current liabilities

651,809



582,761





Long-term debt, net of current portion

780,079



858,492





Other long-term liabilities, net

232,038



220,513





Total long-term liabilities

1,012,117



1,079,005





Total stockholders' equity

747,460



632,088





Noncontrolling interest

763



707





Total stockholders' equity

748,223



632,795





Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$2,412,149



$2,294,561



IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. and Subsidiaries Select Balance Sheet Information (Unaudited)









June 30,

2021

March 31,

2021

December 31, 2020

September 30, 2020

June 30, 2020 Selected Balance Sheet Information:

Days sales outstanding1

42.2



41.8



42.2



41.5



44.4





Inventory turns2

2.1



2.0



2.1



1.9



1.6



























1Days sales outstanding represents the average of the accounts receivable balances at the beginning and end of each quarter divided by revenue for that quarter, the result of which is then multiplied by 91.25 days. 2Inventory turns represent inventory-related cost of product revenue for the twelve months preceding each quarter-end divided by the average inventory balances at the beginning and end of each quarter.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows Amounts in thousands (Unaudited)







Six Months Ended







June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020









Operating:

Cash Flows from Operating Activities:











Net income

$406,895



$260,852





Non-cash adjustments to net income

79,002



70,576





Changes in assets and liabilities

(127,520)



(95,415)





Net cash provided by operating activities

358,377



236,013

Investing:

Cash Flows from Investing Activities:











Purchases of property and equipment

(42,744)



(73,558)





Acquisition of intangible assets and businesses

(156,506)



(668)





Net cash used by investing activities

(199,250)



(74,226)

Financing:

Cash Flows from Financing Activities:











Repayments on revolving credit facilities, net

—



(167,692)





Issuance of senior debt

—



200,000





Debt issuance costs

—



(4,988)





Payments of acquisition-related contingent considerations

(1,500)



(1,080)





Repurchases of common stock

(320,787)



(182,815)





Proceeds from exercises of stock options and employee stock purchase plans

27,371



20,613





Shares withheld for statutory tax withholding on restricted stock

(14,952)



(8,668)





Net cash used by financing activities

(309,868)



(144,630)





Net effect of changes in exchange rates on cash

(1,053)



(2,190)





Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents

(151,794)



14,967





Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

383,928



90,326





Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$232,134



$105,293



IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. and Subsidiaries Free Cash Flow Amounts in thousands except per share data (Unaudited)







Six Months Ended







June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020









Free Cash Flow:

Net cash provided by operating activities

$358,377



$236,013





Investing cash flows attributable to purchases of property and equipment

(42,744)



(73,558)





Free cash flow1

$315,633



$162,455















1See Statements Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures, above.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. and Subsidiaries













Common Stock Repurchases













Amounts in thousands except per share data (Unaudited)

















Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020









Shares repurchased in the open market

341



—



618



721

Shares acquired through employee surrender for statutory tax withholding

—



—



28



30

Total shares repurchased

341



—



646



751



















Cost of shares repurchased in the open market

$188,409



$—



$327,622



$179,623

Cost of shares for employee surrenders

3



65



14,986



8,669

Total cost of shares

$188,412



$65



$342,608



$188,292



















Average cost per share – open market repurchases

$552.08



$—



$529.45



$249.20

Average cost per share – employee surrenders

$550.59



$312.19



$544.08



$288.94

Average cost per share – total

$552.08



$312.19



$530.07



$250.79



