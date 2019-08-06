IDEXX Laboratories to Host 2019 Investor Day

WESTBROOK, Maine, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDXX), a global leader in veterinary diagnostics, veterinary practice software and water microbiology testing, will host its 2019 Investor Day on August 14-15, 2019 at its corporate headquarters in Westbrook, Maine. A live audio webcast and accompanying slide presentations will be available at www.idexx.com/investors. An archived webcast replay of the event will be available approximately one hour following each event at www.idexx.com/investors.

On August 14 from 3:00 p.m. to approximately 4:45 p.m. EDT, Jay Mazelsky, Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, and Brian McKeon, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will discuss the overall companion animal diagnostic market, IDEXX's long-term growth strategy and provide an IDEXX financial overview.

On August 15 from 8:00 a.m. to approximately 11:45 a.m. EDT, members of IDEXX's senior leadership team, including Tina Hunt, Corporate Vice President; Mike Lane, Corporate Vice President; Jim Polewaczyk, Corporate Vice President; and Kathy Turner, Corporate Vice President, will discuss growth strategies in IDEXX's Companion Animal Group. In addition, Corporate Vice President George Fennell will moderate a discussion with an IDEXX customer and veterinary diagnostic consultant on preventive care. The meeting will conclude with a question and answer session.

While attendance at this event is open to professional investors by invitation only, we invite all investors to listen to the live audio webcast.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. is a member of the S&P 500® Index and is a leader in pet healthcare innovation, serving practicing veterinarians around the world with a broad range of diagnostic and information technology-based products and services. IDEXX products enhance the ability of veterinarians to provide advanced medical care, improve staff efficiency and build more economically successful practices. IDEXX is also a worldwide leader in providing diagnostic tests and information for livestock and poultry and tests for the quality and safety of water and milk. Headquartered in Maine, IDEXX Laboratories employs more than 8,000 people and offers products to customers in over 175 countries. For more information about IDEXX, visit: www.idexx.com.

Contact: John Ravis, Investor Relations, 1-207-556-8155

SOURCE IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.idexx.com

