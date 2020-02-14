IDEXX Laboratories to Present at Two Upcoming Institutional Investor Conferences

WESTBROOK, Maine, Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDXX), a global leader in veterinary diagnostics, veterinary practice software and water microbiology testing, will participate in two upcoming conferences:

Monday, February 24 , 10:55 am EST – Brian McKeon , Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and Tina Hunt , PhD, Executive Vice President, Point of Care Diagnostics and Worldwide Operations, will present at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Animal Health Summit, New York, New York .

Monday, March 2, 10:25 am EST – Jay Mazelsky, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 41st Annual Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference, Orlando, Florida.

Individuals can access the live audio webcasts of the presentations through links on the IDEXX website, http://idexx.com/investors. An archived edition of the presentations will be available via the same link.

About IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. is a member of the S&P 500® Index and is a leader in pet healthcare innovation, serving practicing veterinarians around the world with a broad range of diagnostic and information technology-based products and services. IDEXX products enhance the ability of veterinarians to provide advanced medical care, improve staff efficiency and build more economically successful practices. IDEXX is also a worldwide leader in providing diagnostic tests and information for livestock and poultry and tests for the quality and safety of water and milk. Headquartered in Maine, IDEXX employs more than 9,000 people and offers products to customers in over 175 countries. For more information about IDEXX, visit: www.idexx.com.

