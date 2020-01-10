IDEXX Laboratories to Release 2019 Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Financial Results

WESTBROOK, Maine, Jan. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDXX), a global leader in veterinary diagnostics, veterinary practice software and water microbiology testing, has scheduled the release of its 2019 fourth quarter and full-year financial results for Friday, January 31, 2020 before the market opens. The Company will host a conference call beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET on that day.

Individuals can access a live webcast of the conference call through a link on the IDEXX website, www.idexx.com/investors. An archived edition of the webcast will be available after 1:00 p.m. ET on that day via the same link and will remain available for one year.

The live call also will be accessible by telephone. To listen to the live conference call, please dial 1- 844-767-5679 or 1- 409-207-6967 and reference access code 176532. Replay of the conference call will be available through Friday, February 7, 2020 by dialing 1-866-207-1041 or 1- 402-970-0847 and referencing access code 8036553.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. is a member of the S&P 500® Index and is a leader in pet healthcare innovation, serving practicing veterinarians around the world with a broad range of diagnostic and information technology-based products and services. IDEXX products enhance the ability of veterinarians to provide advanced medical care, improve staff efficiency and build more economically successful practices. IDEXX is also a worldwide leader in providing diagnostic tests and information for livestock and poultry and tests for the quality and safety of water and milk. Headquartered in Maine, IDEXX employs more than 8,000 people and offers products to customers in over 175 countries. For more information about IDEXX, visit: www.idexx.com.

