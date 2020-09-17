IDFA and Blimling Announce 'The Dairy Download,' a Podcast With Sharp Market and Policy Insights

WASHINGTON and MADISON, Wis., Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Dairy Foods Association and Blimling and Associates are partnering to produce "The Dairy Download," a new podcast for anyone who follows the twists and turns of the U.S. dairy industry. Witty, fast-moving and stacked with dynamic guests, the podcast offers sharp insights in a neat package under 25 minutes. Blimling's Phil Plourd and Kathleen Wolfley host each episode, leading listeners through a rundown of action in the CME markets and things to watch, while going in-depth with guests on consumer, market and policy trends shaping dairy.

The Dairy Download is a 25-minute podcast presented by the International Dairy Foods Association and Blimling and Associates that covers dairy market news and offers fresh, witty guest commentary on the consumer, market and policy issues shaping the dairy industry.

Wonks, nerds, data hounds and tech evangelists are welcome. Listeners will get the perspectives of various industry experts who can unpack challenging issues in fun and interesting ways.

In the premiere episode, available now, Plourd and Wolfley focus on how the COVID-19 pandemic has helped stir up unprecedented volatility while exposing the government's invisible hand (or perhaps just its thumb, resting on the scales of the market) during this unprecedented crisis. Joe Glauber, senior research fellow at the International Food Policy Research Institute and former chief economist with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, breaks down the federal government's intervention in food and commodities and explores the pros and cons of direct payments and purchase programs over more traditional safety nets. Marin Bozic, an assistant professor in Dairy Foods Marketing Economics at the University of Minnesota, discusses dairy market volatility and offers insight into possible solutions with price reporting and risk management.

True to form in its first episode, "The Dairy Download" doesn't look past tough issues, it doesn't get caught in the weeds and it strives to entertain as much as inform.

"Our only rule for 'The Dairy Download,'" says Plourd. "Never be boring."

Subscribe for free on Stitcher, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Pandora or in a favorite podcast app to automatically receive each new episode, which will publish every other week on Thursday morning. Find "The Dairy Download" by visiting www.idfa.org/thedairydownload.

Episodes 1-4 of "The Dairy Download" are sponsored by Stanpac, which has been manufacturing milk and ice cream packaging for companies located throughout North America for more than 70 years.

Phil Plourd is president of Blimling and Associates, Inc., a research and consulting firm focused on dairy markets. Phil has been involved in dairy market analysis, research, forecasting and risk management activities for 20 years. He is based in Madison, Wisconsin.

Kathleen Noble Wolfley is senior economist and research specialist for Blimling and Associates. Previously, she worked as a dairy economist for Leprino Foods, the world's largest mozzarella cheese maker. She grew up on a dairy farm and today is based outside of Buffalo, New York.

'The Dairy Download' Podcast hosted by Phil Plourd and Kathleen Noble Wolfley of Blimling and Associates

Blimling and Associates is a widely respected dairy analysis, research and consulting firm headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

Based in Washington, D.C., The IDFA represents the nation's dairy manufacturing and marketing industry.

