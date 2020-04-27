IDG and Concured Launch World's First AI-powered Content-as-a-Service Product for Tech Industry

LONDON, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IDG UK, a part of the world's #1 tech media company, and Concured, the multi-award-winning AI-powered content intelligence platform, have today announced the launch of IDG Content Studio – a new and unique AI-powered Content-as-a-Service (CaaS) product for marketing professionals in the Technology industry.

IDG Content Studio will see IDG's market-leading editorial and creative talents leverage Concured's content intelligence platform to provide best-in-class content marketing for IDG's B2B and B2C technology clients.

This new and unique CaaS offering combines Concured's AI-powered insights and IDG's deep understanding of technology buyers to provide technology marketers with an opportunity to pinpoint exactly what are the most effective topics for their content marketing – with the highest probability of engagement, delivering high quality copy written by a market-leading editorial team.

The IDG Content Studio will help technology marketers:

Gain an unparalleled, AI-driven understanding of their audiences' needs and interests

Identify content gaps and advise brands on how they produce more engaging content

Create best-in-class content which ultimately improves brand awareness, generates leads and drives sales

IDG UK Managing Director, Jim McGinty, said: "Combining IDG's technology sector expertise, skilled journalists and first-party data with Concured's deep suite of content intelligence tools will give our customers powerful insights into their target audience and the types of content which will resonate with them and the ability to create content which delivers results. This is all about removing guesswork and driving results through content marketing."

Concured's CEO, Tom Salvat, commented: "Content marketers have two major questions to contend with: 'What do they write about?' and 'Who do they get to create great quality, engaging copy?' Delivering Content as a Service (CaaS) from IDG UK solves both issues. IDG Content Studio will deliver content that is data-driven, transparent and crafted to increase commercial success for technology companies."

IDG Content Studio services are sold on a subscription basis and start from £3,500 per month. The service is available from today - https://idg.concured.com/

Concured is a Gartner-recommended 'Cool Vendor' 2019 and is currently powering some of the world's leading brands and agencies with its content intelligence. Concured's ability to tag, score and 'read content like a human' allows content creators to tailor content based on customer demand and increase content's chance of driving engagement, leads, revenue and a return on investment (ROI).

