IDG Asia: Press Conference of World Intelligent Vehicle Conference 2020 Was Held in Guangzhou Focusing on the Great Transformation in Automobile Industry

GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On the morning of November 20, the Press Conference of the World Intelligent Vehicle Conference 2020 was held in Guangzhou. Yi Bin (deputy director of International Cooperation Center of National Development and Reform Commission, Diao Ailin (deputy secretary-general of The People's Government of Guangzhou Municipality), Tan Hong (chief economist of Development & Reform Commission of Guangzhou Municipality), Luo Yongzhong (deputy head of Tianhe District People's Government of Guangzhou Municipality), Zhu Dongfang (president of IDG Asia), and other leaders attended and answered reporters' questions. Nearly 100 media were involved in the press conference.

The World Intelligent Vehicle Conference 2020 will be held in Guangzhou from December 3rd to December 4th with the theme of "The Future, Driving Now". The conference was supported by The People's Government of Guangzhou Municipality, sponsored by the International Cooperation Center of National Development and Reform Commission, Development & Reform Commission of Guangzhou Municipality, Tianhe District People's Government of Guangzhou Municipality and IDG Asia, and undertaken by IDG World Expo China Co., Ltd. At present, preparations are progressing well, and an authoritative, international and professional vision of the automobile industry grand meeting will be presented at the appointed time.

Comprehensively Speeding Up to Seize Advantages in the Industry

The global intelligent vehicle industry is unprecedentedly intensive and active, and a new round of technological revolution and industrial transformation is on the eve of a breakthrough. Intelligent vehicles have come to the center of the new round of international competition as vehicle development has upset the tradition and incorporated technological advancements. According to IDC's Worldwide Connected Vehicle Forecast, the intelligent connected vehicle market is expected to witness a comprehensive acceleration period with a compound growth rate of 16.8% in annual shipments over the next five years and the global annual shipment of intelligent vehicles reaching about 76.2 million by 2024.

With this background, the World Intelligent Vehicle Conference 2020 will be held conveniently. The conference will comprehensively promote the development of the policy, industry, technology, cross-industry collaboration, and market in relation to intelligent vehicles, pool superior resources, strengthen exchanges and cooperation in the industry by making full use of multilateral cooperation and high-level dialogue mechanisms, further improve the layout and upgrade of China's intelligent vehicle industry, explore the huge potential of China's intelligent vehicle market, and help the world's intelligent vehicle industry to flourish.

Yi Bin, deputy director of International Cooperation Center of National Development and Reform Commission, pointed out the three strengths of World Intelligent Vehicle Conference 2020 when introducing the background of the conference. First, it is necessary to build a world-class brand, that is, cultivate an international WIV brand while ensuring that the conference conforms to the spirit of the central policy; Second, promote the high-quality development of the intelligent vehicle industry, providing strong support for building China's strength in manufacturing, network, transportation and automobile; Third, lead to innovative highlights in the conference and push forward industrial reform and development in depth.

Tan Hong, chief economist of Development & Reform Commission of Guangzhou Municipality, also highly affirmed the significance of the World Intelligent Vehicle Conference 2020, "The World Intelligent Vehicle Conference is of great strategic significance. On the occasion, representatives, academicians, experts and business leaders from domestic and foreign official institutions will gather in Guangzhou to give authoritative and professional speeches focusing on the overall development status and trends, technological innovation and commercial application of the intelligent vehicle industry, and make suggestions for the development of the global intelligent vehicle industry", she said.

Tianhe District, Guangzhou, has solid foundations and unique advantages, which largely determines that the first session of World Intelligent Vehicle Conference will be held here. As one of the representatives of sponsors, Luo Yongzhong, deputy head of the Tianhe District People's Government of Guangzhou Municipality, emphasized in his speech the location, industry and innovation advantages of Tianhe District, and gave expectations, "I hope that the first sessions of the conference will be the first shot in Tianhe and promote the accelerating development of Tianhe's intelligent vehicle industry".

Industry Event Five Highlights and Eight Supporting Activities

Some information shows that there will be one main forum and ten parallel forums for World Intelligent Vehicle Conference 2020, gathering nearly 100 representatives from fields of government, industry, university, research and application, including representatives from domestic and foreign official institutions, academicians and experts, business leaders, industry leaders, representatives from investment and financing institutions and representatives from international industry organizations, to express their insights on hot topics such as policy orientation, development trend, technological innovation, scene expansion, launch and application and market cultivation of intelligent vehicles and make suggestions for industrial development.

What is more, the conference will also feature "Five Highlights and Eight Supporting Activities". The five highlights are "Convene authoritative industry meetings", "Enhance the intelligent vehicle industry's innovation capacity", "Promote industry convergence and development in the Greater Bay Area with superior resources", "Attract global capital to invest " and "Accelerate the promotion and application of intelligent vehicles"; the eight supporting activities are "World Intelligent Vehicle Award Ceremony, Release of Intelligent Vehicle Industrial Whitepaper, Intelligent Vehicle Entrepreneurship Competition, Intelligent Travel Experience and Exploration Week, Press Conference, Think Tank Closed-door Meeting, Exhibition and Experience of Intelligent Vehicle, and Release of Intelligent Vehicle New Technology". Based in Guangzhou, radiating to the Greater Bay Area and facing the world, the multi-dimensional and interconnected forums will present attendees with a unique and thinking-experiential global top intelligent vehicle conference.

Zhu Dongfang, president of IDG Asia, said at the press conference that "World Intelligent Vehicle Conference 2020 will be guided by the direction of continuous innovation, coordinated development and diversified development, with high-end international vision, professional market operation and diversified cross-border integration, to create a well-known and influential intelligent vehicle industry event at home and abroad".

In the media Q&A session, Yi Bin, deputy director of International Cooperation Center of National Development and Reform Commission, Tan Hong, chief economist of Development & Reform Commission of Guangzhou Municipality, Luo Yongzhong, deputy head of Tianhe District People's Government of Guangzhou Municipality, and Zhu Dongfang, president of IDG Asia, respectively answered the questions about conference hot topics, international exchanges and cooperation of intelligent vehicle industry, development of Guangzhou automobile industry, the key layout of the automobile industry in Tianhe District in the future, etc.

Yi Bin, deputy director of International Cooperation Center of National Development and Reform Commission, answered reporters' questions about international exchanges and cooperation in the intelligent vehicle industry. He said, "Under the guidance of Xi Jinping's new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics as well as the correct leadership of the party group of the National Development and Reform Commission, we are actively building an international exchange and cooperation platform to advise the intelligent vehicle industry and assist local governments, enterprises, financial institutions, research institutes, etc. so as to promote the high-quality development of intelligent vehicle industry".

Tan Hong, chief economist of Development & Reform Commission of Guangzhou Municipality, answered questions about the development layout of the intelligent vehicle industry in Guangzhou. She pointed out that "relying on the traditional vehicle R&D and manufacturing system, as well as the advantages in electronics, communication, artificial intelligence, big data, information network, etc., Guangzhou's new energy intelligent vehicle industry has basically built a relatively complete industry chain covering upstream, midstream and downstream, and has gathered about 120 representative enterprises''.

Luo Yongzhong, deputy head of the Tianhe District People's Government of Guangzhou Municipality, explained the measures taken by Tianhe District in promoting the development of intelligent vehicle industry in the Q&A session, "Tianhe District will promote the accelerated development of intelligent vehicle industry by doing three things: Improve the industrial ecology, ensure sufficient space, and formulate related standards".

Zhu Dongfang, president of IDG Asia, revealed more information related to the conference in the media Q&A session, "Autonomous driving, industrial Internet, intelligent mobility, intelligent transportation, data platform and other fields are the keys we pay attention to. The guests attending the conference will involve national academicians, senior leaders of leading enterprises in the automobile industry, and leaders of emerging manufacturers, etc. The topics of speeches will cover key areas such as innovative technologies, industrial ecology, market hotspots, infrastructure and standardized safety of intelligent vehicle industry, to help the industry upgrade future development trend".

What kind of surprises will be brought by the World Intelligent Vehicle Conference 2020, a professional event with global influence?

SOURCE IDG Asia