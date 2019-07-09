IDGC Completes Strategic Investment In Noveda Technologies

SAN DIEGO, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ID Global Corporation (IDGC) (OTCMKTS: IDGC) (the "Company" or "IDGC"), a diversified holdings company, today announced the completion of a strategic investment in Noveda Technologies, Inc., an IoT leader in cloud-based, real-time energy and water management systems, to deliver advanced Microgrid solutions to customers worldwide.

The transaction was completed as part of the Company's recent acquisition of a majority stake in Noveda Technologies. Noveda's patented monitoring solution integrates consumption and generation data to provide actionable real time intelligence for owners, operators and users as well as Utilities.

In addition to its several multinational clients from healthcare to renewable energy, Noveda is also one of the first companies selected by New York State Energy Research and Development Authority ("NYSERDA") as an approved vendor in the Real Time Energy Management ("RTEM") program, leveraging a 30% incentive for the system, installation and service costs paid by NYSERDA.

IDGC is leading the integration of emerging concepts like IoT, blockchain, artificial intelligence, and machine learning to streamline resource management as Microgrid solutions, while helping to decrease consumption, optimize performance, and reduce carbon footprint for customers and users world-wide. Integration of these advanced concepts can be seen in the company's wholly owned subsidiary, Polybrite Norge AS, offering intelligent LED lighting solutions as part of a Smart City installation in Norway.

"The Noveda platform is synergistic with our efforts to offer clients advanced Microgrid solutions that can be adapted across the spectrum of users as well as Utilities that are looking to improve their customer/user experience," said Harry Orfanos, the Company's Chief Executive Officer. "We're especially excited by the innovation and versatility of the team's accomplishment in developing cutting edge monitoring and verification solutions."

Commenting on the transaction, Nelson Ferreira, CEO of Ferreira Construction and the first investor in Noveda, said, "We are very encouraged by IDGC's vision and are excited that the Noveda system will be part of IDGC's Smart Grid platform."

About Noveda Technologies, Inc.

Noveda Technologies, Inc., is an IoT leader in web-based, real-time energy and water management solutions. Noveda's hardware, software and energy management services help decrease consumption, optimize performance, and reduce carbon footprints for customers and users world-wide, across the commercial, retail, industrial, government, education, and utility sectors. For more information, visit www.noveda.com or call 610.745.9590.

About ID Global Corp.

ID GLOBAL CORP is a publicly traded (OTC: IDGC) diversified holdings company which seeks to acquire and consolidate the Smart City (IoT) 4.0 industry. Structured as partnership subsidiaries, IDGC enables the growth and development of the acquired businesses with the goal of maximizing their value prior to an exchange listed spinoff. IDGC is looking to consolidate and roll-up the highly fragmented new IoT applications and 4.0 industries which enable Smart City development. https://www.idgc.io

