IDify Acquires Assets of QBC Holdings, Inc.

PRINCETON, N.J., Nov. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- IDify, an ALC company, has announced the acquisition of QBC Holdings, Inc. (dba, Qualia), a leading device graph company. IDify enables a platform that allows hundreds of 1st party brands to safely and effectively monetize data through a range of services. With this acquisition, IDify adds Qualia's proven data science and technology platform that ingests more than 100 billion data points every month and algorithmically creates accurate, anonymous associations between people and devices. The combination of IDify's identity solutions with Qualia's identity graph will provide clients with the most accurate ID graph available.

"Today's marketing ecosystem runs at the person-level," said Scott McKinley, CEO of IDify. "Data owners and users want to interact with consumers on a trusted, consented, one-to-one basis to deliver relevance and value. That requires a level of accuracy and transparency that current solutions just don't provide."

Qualia's solutions help marketers extend the reach of highly targeted digital advertising campaigns by building associations between people and devices. In 2016, Qualia expanded their assets to include full-stack device graph technology and cutting-edge data science that can ingest and process billions of anonymous data points from thousands of sources and resolve them to continuously improve the accuracy and scale of the device graph.

"We spent eight years developing our technology to create the most accurate, anonymous associations between devices that our industry has seen. By becoming part of IDify, we create the safest and most accurate way for advertisers and their partners to reach consumers across all forms of media," said Manish Ahuja, Co-Founder & Chief Product Officer of Qualia. "We are excited about extending the value of our technology with IDify and the ALC Smart Data Solutions platform."

IDify, a wholly owned subsidiary of ALC, enables clients – including some of the world's largest marketing platforms, retailers, and publishers – to combine, analyze and activate data at the person-level to drive profitability and strengthen customer relationships.

Founded in 1978, ALC has grown to become one of the industry's leading privately-held direct and digital data marketing services providers. Headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey—and with offices across the United States —the company enables its roster of blue-chip clients — including the leaders in virtually every business sector — to grow and improve bottom-line profitability through the innovative use of marketing information.

