IDIQ CEO to Bring Identity Theft Expertise to 'The Balancing Act' Show on Lifetime

TEMECULA, Calif., Feb. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Learn more about the importance of identity theft protection from Scott Hermann – CEO of IDIQ and one of the nation's leading experts in credit monitoring, identity theft protection and data breaches – during "The Balancing Act" morning show airing Feb. 10 and Feb. 20 on the Lifetime network.

Hermann is bringing the expertise he has gained with more than 25 years in the credit and identity theft monitoring industry to help inform show viewers how to better monitor and protect their identities. According to the Identity Theft Resource Center, more than 1.6 billion records have been exposed in data breaches, meaning almost everyone is at risk for identity theft, he said.

Hermann said actively monitoring credit and identity information allows for quick action when identity thieves strike. IDIQ offers its flagship IdentityIQ® brand for industry-leading credit and identity monitoring and protection.

"We're monitoring millions and millions of records," Hermann said in his interview with "The Balancing Act" co-host Olga Villaverde. "It's everything from three-bureau credit monitoring, application monitoring, dark web monitoring and we are checking for change-of addresses at the post office and the credit-bureau level.

"So, if something suspicious shows up, we can alert you."

He said if identity thieves have your stolen personal information, they can attempt to take out loans, open new credit cards, clone debit cards, change a billing address, obtain a new driver's license and use that false identity when questioned by police.

Fortunately, IdentityIQ services also help people recover their identity, Hermann said.

"We step in and help you restore your identity. And if there are any out-of-pocket expenses, that is covered by our insurance," he said.

Hermann is an award-winning and proven leader who has helped shape the credit and identity theft monitoring industry. He has helmed IDIQ since 2017 and during that time has led the company to consecutive years of triple-digit growth with a vision to better protect and empower consumers through the active delivery of credit and identity data customized for every stage of life.

For more information and to save 25% off IdentityIQ services, visit identityiq.com/thebalancingact.

About IDIQ

IDIQ® is recognized as one of the fastest-growing industry leaders in credit and identity theft monitoring and data breach preparation. With the IdentityIQ®, DataBreachIQ® and MyScoreIQ® brands, the company delivers credit information, education and protection that benefits consumers and businesses. Visit idiq.com.

About "The Balancing Act"

"The Balancing Act" is a daily morning show on Lifetime® Television that brings fresh ideas to today's on-the-go, modern woman to help balance and enrich her life. Visit thebalancingact.com.

