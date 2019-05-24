iDiscover Announces Sponsorship of Lambda Legal's West Coast Liberty Awards

LOS ANGELES, May 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- iDiscover, LLC has already made waves in the eDiscovery community by creating the best-in-class technology that enables the industry's top eDiscovery platforms. Now, the company is ready to celebrate some other revolutionaries: the recipients of the 2019 West Coast Liberty Awards, presented by Lambda Legal. iDiscover is proud to be a contributing sponsor for this year's award ceremony, which will take place at 6 p.m. on May 30, 2019, at the SLS Hotel Beverly Hills.

The West Coast Liberty Awards recognize people and organizations that have advanced the rights of the LGBTQ and HIV-positive populations, providing an opportunity for Lambda Legal and its sponsors to raise support and share their mission in a celebratory atmosphere. This year, the awards ceremony will be hosted by comic Cameron Esposito. It will also feature amazing food from world-renowned chef and humanitarian José Andrés, a silent auction and live music by Brian Justin Crum, a front-runner in the eleventh season of America's Got Talent.

iDiscover is sponsoring the West Coast Liberty Awards to showcase its support for the mission and work of Lambda Legal, a national nonprofit that provides impact litigation services, education and public policy direction. Founded in 1973, Lambda Legal is the largest legal services organization dedicated to promoting and protecting the civil rights of lesbians, gay men, bisexuals, transgender people and those living with HIV.

This year, Lambda Legal is recognizing two winners:

Tanya Saracho , the creator of the Starz show "Vida," which tackles the story of a Latino family that's coming to terms with issues about LGBTQ acceptance, bringing awareness and sensitivity about the issues that Lambda Legal fights for every day into the homes of millions of people who might not otherwise understand these challenges.

, the creator of the Starz show "Vida," which tackles the story of a Latino family that's coming to terms with issues about LGBTQ acceptance, bringing awareness and sensitivity about the issues that Lambda Legal fights for every day into the homes of millions of people who might not otherwise understand these challenges. David Cooley , the founder and CEO of The Abbey, an iconic West Hollywood gay bar that has created a welcoming space for all and has been on the forefront of numerous efforts to give back to the community through fundraisers and charitable events.

Hector Corral, iDiscover's Executive Vice President, Strategic Partnerships, explained, "At iDiscover, we celebrate diversity, which is why we're inspired by Lambda Legal's mission and excited to participate in this celebration of equality. Lawyers can do an incredible amount of good when they commit to standing up for the rights of others, and the lawyers and support staff of Lambda Legal have made such a difference for the LGBTQ and HIV-positive communities. We're proud to do our part in supporting Lambda Legal—plus, we expect this will be a spectacular party!"

Please join us on May 30 in Beverly Hills. Tickets are available here. And to learn more about iDiscover, please visit our website at www.idiscoverglobal.com.

About iDiscover, LLC: iDiscover provides mission-critical eDiscovery support for complex intellectual property, antitrust, class action, and international legal disputes and regulatory investigations. The creator behind the industry-leading Invariant software, now incorporated within Relativity, iDiscover combines the fastest, most accurate processing technology on the market with best-in-class managed discovery services to provide cost-certain outcomes for law firms and corporations. iDiscover's proprietary processing technology is the only software on the market that provides the speed, accuracy, and flexibility needed to crunch terabytes of complex data in a matter of days. For more information, visit www.idiscoverglobal.com.

