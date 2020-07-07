Idle Group Expands Portfolio: Leading Direct-to-Consumer Mattress Company Launches New Brand Haven, Acquires Mend Sleep

Idle Group is led by Resident Home and Nectar co-founder, Craig Schmeizer, as a consolidator of bedding industry brands. The holdings company is rapidly capturing market share in the fast-growing direct-to-consumer mattress category and continues to acquire and develop brands in the U.S, Europe and Asia. Mend Sleep will address the health and wellness category, focusing on sleep as an overall health solution, and leverage Idle Group's relationships with top health focused brands. Haven will offer customers affordable, high-quality mattresses, making it easier than ever for more people across the country to have access to a good night's rest.

"Idle Group is acquiring and developing brands with the focus on making choices clear and easy for consumers in the crowded and often confusing mattress category. Our partnerships and approach prioritize bringing the very best sleep offerings to consumers," said Idle Group CEO, Craig Schmeizer. "We are pleased to see the Idle Sleep brand join the Top 10 direct-to-consumer sellers of mattresses worldwide by revenues, growing so quickly following the brand's re-launch with Idle Group. Haven and Mend Sleep present exciting potential, and we are committed to providing consumers with easy top-quality solutions to mattress shopping," he continued.

Jonathan Walker, founder of Mend Sleep brand, shared Schmeizer's excitement in the acquisition, stating, "We are very excited to have Mend Sleep join Idle Group and access Idle Group's resources, distribution and partnerships worldwide. Mend Sleep's fit with Idle's health and wellness partnerships in the U.S and Europe really make this pairing an outstanding fit."

Idle Group's new Haven brand offers the industry's longest trial period in the industry – 18 months with free, easy returns and the industry's only no questions asked Everlasting Warranty™ which protects against even the slightest body impressions from use. More information on Haven's two new mattresses can be found below:

The Haven Premier Mattress: Featuring unrivaled thickness and support at 12-inches high when most mattresses max out at 10 inches, the Premier brings added luxury, support and softness. Premier is crafted with quality materials typically reserved for high-end hotel mattresses, such as a high quality 450GSM washable quilted cover incorporating Haven's unique foam and designed to work with the body's natural thermal capabilities. Five layers of breathable foam and gel technology keep sleepers cool in the summer and warm in the winter, all wrapped up in the most affordable luxury mattress you can find.

The Haven Boutique Mattress: A technologically advanced mattress, the 14" Boutique features a seven-layer structure, offering superior comfort, breathability and support year-round. Boutique is made with 100% Certipur-US foams for a happy, healthy and harmonious night's sleep every night of the year. Plus, the 14-inch Boutique comes with an extra layer of the brand's custom Buoyancy Gel, blended with foam and gel infusion, which reacts faster than traditional memory foam and has better support for more pressure relief, all while sleeping cooler.

The new Haven Premier Mattress and Haven Boutique Mattress are available at discounted prices for $665 and $910 for Queen sizes, respectively, and are available for purchase at www.thehavenbed.com.

Consumers can learn more about Mend Sleep by visiting www.mendsleep.com

ABOUT IDLE GROUP

Idle Group, based in San Francisco and including Idle Group Asia, is committed to delivering top-quality sleep and furnishing solutions to meet a wide variety of customer needs. Idle Group acquires and develops bedding and home furnishing category businesses in the U.S, Europe, and Asia that can be grown leveraging Idle's unique experience, footprint, capital, and distribution. Idle Group includes some of the market's largest suppliers, and continues to rapidly gain market share as a leader in the e-commerce space.

SOURCE Idle Group