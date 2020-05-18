Idle Sleep Launches New Mattresses, Donates Beds to Frontline Healthcare Heroes

When purchasing any Idle Sleep mattress, including the new product launches, consumers will have the option to donate a mattress of equal or lesser value to a frontline worker, or opt to receive the bed for themselves at no additional cost. The Buy One, Donate One program is triggered through the offer code, "HONORAHERO", and can be used by customers at checkout through the end of May.

The two new mattresses – the 12-inch Idle and 14-inch Idle Plush – are Idle Sleep's first-ever gel foam mattresses, and have been in research and development for the past year alongside the brand's leading hybrid designs. An established e-commerce player who understands the modern consumer, Idle Sleep offers the industry's longest trial period in the industry – 18 months with free, easy returns.

12-inch Idle – Idle's new affordable gel foam mattress features Cooling Buoyancy Foam and five layers of contoured support that rapidly returns to form when you move, meaning no more sinkholes.

– Idle's new affordable gel foam mattress features Cooling Buoyancy Foam and five layers of contoured support that rapidly returns to form when you move, meaning no more sinkholes. 14-inch Idle Plush – Idle's new luxury gel foam mattress features an additional layer of Cooling Buoyancy Foam, putting the six-layer mattress at 4.5 to 6.0 on the firmness scale, making it perfect for combination sleepers who like a softer feel with minimal motion transfer.

"We are thrilled to announce the launch of our two new gel-foam mattresses. We are even more proud of our team working to execute our Buy One, Donate One program," said Craig Schmeizer, founder and CEO of Idle Group. "We are doing all we can to bring a good night's rest to our community and also to healthcare workers putting in countless hours taking care of COVID-19 victims," he continued.

A veteran of the mattress world, Schmeizer's previous work co-founding and leading Nectar Sleep and DreamCloud Sleep provide him a unique perspective on the industry and years of dedicated experience, all which he brings to Idle Group companies.

The new 12-Inch Idle and 14-Inch Idle Plush are available for $749 and $1,249 for Queen sizes, respectively, and are available for purchase at https://www.idlesleep.com.

Idle Sleep, part of growing mattress-focused holdings company Idle Group, grew out of Colorado Springs, CO to become a national brand and e-commerce retailer through their patented, top-reviewed Hybrid, All-Natural Latex and Gel Foam mattresses while offering a leading lifetime Warranty Without End™. All Idle beds offer a full 18 month (540 day) no risk in-home sleep trial, the longest in the industry, and the best customer support. Idle's mattress offerings have something for every kind of sleeper, and beds are modeled with premium materials and the utmost attention to quality and detail, designed to last. To learn more about Idle Sleep and their products, visit their website at https://www.idlesleep.com

