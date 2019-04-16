IDM Launches Website to Promote its Marketing and Media Services

IDM, which is the sister company of IPG, offers integrated public relations and marketing services to promote both established and new consumer products that seek to launch or expand their sales in the U.S. market. IPG specializes in helping consumer goods companies increase their market share throughout the United States.

"IDM is a retail-driven marketing and communications company based on the principles of promotion and velocity," Gould said. "We know how to increase your brand to reach the masses."

Gould said an inch of PR is worth a foot of advertising. "We have a team of media and professionals with 100 years of combined experience who understand the consumer goods industry, as well as public relations and marketing strategy."



Gould said the new website "better promotes IDM's corporate philosophy and the services we provide."

IDM services include:

Social media and digital marketing

Influencer outreach

Press release development and distribution

Media relations

Graphic design

Web development.

"We work with start-ups just entering the marketplace and established firms looking to expand their reach in the U.S.," Gould said. "Our new website is more user-friendly. It will allow potential clients to learn about us and to reach out to us.

IDM is a privately-held company that specializes in marketing strategy and media relations for the consumer goods industry, including home and garden, sporting goods, pet supplies, furniture, and the food/drug industry.

Mitch Gould, the founder of IDM, is a third-generation retail distribution, marketing and manufacturing professional. Gould, known as a global marketing guru, has had a long career representing consumer goods companies.

