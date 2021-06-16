ID.me's Identity Gateway Achieves FedRAMP Moderate Authorization

MCLEAN, Va., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ID.me, a federally certified identity verification platform, has achieved a Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) Moderate Authority to Operate (ATO) for its Identity Gateway. The ATO confirms that ID.me has met the rigorous FedRAMP security requirements.

FedRAMP is a U.S. government-wide program that provides a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization, and continuous monitoring for cloud products and services. The goal of FedRAMP is to accelerate the adoption of secure cloud solutions through reuse of assessments and authorizations. ID.me achieved FedRAMP Ready status in October 2017 and, with sponsorship from the United States Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), has received its ATO and is now available in the FedRAMP Marketplace for other federal agencies to use.

"This FedRAMP Moderate authorization is a major milestone for ID.me as we continue to build a secure identity layer for federal agencies," said Blake Hall, CEO of ID.me. "In addition to VA, we support the Social Security Administration (SSA) and other federal agencies, as well as 26 states and over 400 leading brands. As government organizations navigate a new digital environment, ID.me is a proven solution for identity verification and login."

In 2016, ID.me was tasked with providing login, identity proofing, and multi-factor authentication for VA.gov, the login portal for the nation's largest healthcare system. ID.me helped VA become the first federal agency to issue NIST 600-63-3 LOA3 and 800-63-3 IAL2 credentials at scale. ID.me continues to serve as the identity platform for over 18 million veterans.

"We are trusted to manage the sensitive data of our nation's veterans, and we look forward to working further with other federal and state agencies to ensure their members can access services through one secure login," said Pete Eskew, general manager for public sector at ID.me. "Current and future partners can be assured that ID.me has met the federal government's security standards for access control, system monitoring, encryption, and network security."

ID.me simplifies how individuals prove and share their identity online. The ID.me secure digital identity network has more than 45 million members with over 80,000 new subscribers joining daily, as well as partnerships with 26 states, multiple federal agencies, and over 400 name brand retailers. The company provides identity proofing, authentication, and group affiliation verification for organizations across sectors. The company's technology meets the highest federal standards and is approved as a NIST 800-63-3 IAL2 / AAL2 conformant credential service provider by the Kantara Initiative. ID.me is the only provider with video chat and is committed to "No Identity Left Behind" to enable all people to have a secure digital identity. To learn more, visit https://www.ID.me/

