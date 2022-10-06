IDnow among first to announce ETSI TS 119 461 certification

The new European standard for identity proofing, electronic signatures and trust services, developed in collaboration with regulatory expertise from the private sector

MUNICH, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IDnow, a leading European provider for identity proofing, is one of the first companies to receive the ETSI TS 119 461 certification, a new European technical standard for identity proofing for trust services, and especially qualified electronic signatures (QES). This certification enables IDnow to continue to provide compliant identity proofing solutions for trust services and act as Identity Proofing Service Provider (IPSP) for Trust Service Providers (TSP).

Technical standard raises the security level across the industry

The standard was first released in July 2021 by the European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI) and defines security best practices for different ident methods, including on-site, video, automated hybrid, and NFC-based solutions. With one of the broadest platforms of identity verification solutions, IDnow offers a fitting solution for all these categories.

The new technical specification revamps the policy and security requirements for identity proofing and trust services by introducing a new minimum Level of Identity Proofing (LoIP) which is aligned with the requirements of eIDAS.

Therefore, the standard raises the security level across the identity proofing industry and provides the foundation for issuing qualified electronic signatures and other trust services in the future. Furthermore, ETSI TS 119 461 is expected to influence and be a foundation to further industry regulations, such as the upcoming update to the 6th European Anti-Money-Laundering Act (AMLD6) and the new eIDAS 2.0 framework.

"We welcome ETSI TS 119 461 as the new industry benchmark and especially the introduction of the new minimum Level of Identity Proofing (LoIP), something IDnow has been demanding for years. This will contribute to harmonizing minimum requirements in identity proofing and raises the level of security requirements and quality expectations across the industry," says Armin Bauer, Managing Director Technology & Co-Founder of IDnow.

The importance of collaboration between lawmakers and private industry experts

The creation of this new industry benchmark demonstrates the importance of involving the private sector in the development of industry-wide standards.

"We are proud to have obtained the ETSI TS 119 461 certification because it clearly demonstrates that our IDnow platform fulfills the latest requirements in identity proofing for trust services. At the same time, we are quite pleased to have been selected as one of the private industry experts that contributed to the creation of this industry standard through the ETSI Special Task Force 588. As innovations in digital identity evolve both nationally and at the EU level, collaboration between technology leaders and policy makers is as relevant as ever," says Rayissa Armata, Head of Regulatory Affairs at IDnow.

About IDnow

IDnow is a leading identity proofing platform provider in Europe with a vision to make the connected world a safer place. The IDnow platform provides a broad portfolio of identity verification solutions, ranging from automated to human-assisted from purely online to point-of-sale, each of them optimized for user conversion rates and security.

In 2021, IDnow acquired the French market leader for identity technology, ARIADNEXT, and the German identity Trust Management AG, enabling IDnow to offer its customers one of the broadest identification solutions through a single, integrated platform.

The company has offices in Germany, United Kingdom, France, and Dubai and is backed by renowned institutional investors, including Corsair Capital and Seventure Partners. Its portfolio of over 900 international clients, spans a wide range of industries, and includes leading international players, such as Western Union, UBS, Sixt and Munich Re, as well as digital champions like N26, Solarisbank, wefox and Tier mobility.

