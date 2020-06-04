IDnow Launches Free Regulatory Information Service "KYC Insider"

The digital platform 'KYC Insider' provides interested readers with background information and current updates on the latest changes by the regulatory authorities via newsletter. Through her daily interaction with regulators and governments and her close contact with IDnow's clients, author Rayissa Armata has her finger on the pulse of the sector and knows the needs and background of all parties.

"The regulatory landscape in Europe is highly dynamic. There is a variety of regulated industries and differences in each country - a complex sector. At IDnow, we work with companies in a wide range of sectors and have gained a wealth of experience over the years. I would now like to share this knowledge and provide interested parties with up-to-date and exclusive information via our new platform KYC Insider," says Rayissa Armata, Head of Regulatory Affairs at IDnow.

"Cooperation with regulatory authorities such as BaFin in Germany (Federal Financial Supervisory Authority) has been essential since the company was founded. When we had the first idea for a video identification service in 2012, it was not yet approved by the authorities. We have now been working closely with the relevant bodies for many years to make our current product portfolio possible," adds Armin Bauer, CTO and co-founder of IDnow.

IDnow has recently been selected by the European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI) to participate in a new working group on electronic signatures and infrastructures (ESI). As a member of the Special Task Force 588, IDnow is part of an exclusive group of specialists who started work in April 2020 to fill existing gaps in identity verification standards. The objective of the Task Force is to develop new standards and guidelines for electronic signatures and related trust services.

About IDnow

With their Identity-Verification-as-a-Service (IVaaS) platform, IDnow is committed to making the networked world a safer place. The forgery-proof identity verification offered by IDnow is used in all industries in which companies process customer interactions online that require a maximum level of security. IDnow technology uses artificial intelligence to ensure that an identification document has all security features in order to reliably detect forged documents. It can potentially verify the identities of more than 7 billion customers from 193 different countries in real time.

IDnow covers a wide range of applications in regulated industries in Europe and for entirely new digital business models around the world as well. Through the platform, the identity flow can be adapted on a case-by-case basis to suit regional, legislative and economic requirements.

IDnow is supported by the venture capital investors BayBG, Seventure Partner, G+D Ventures, Corsair Capital and Jet A as well as a consortium of renowned business angels. With more than 250 customers, their clientele includes leading international companies in various industries such as Bank of Scotland, BNP Paribas, Commerzbank, eventim, Raisin (Weltsparen), Sixt, solarisBank, Telefonica Deutschland, UBS, Western Union and wirecard in addition to FinTechs such as Fidor, N26, smava and wefox.

About Rayissa Armata

Rayissa Manning Armata, a native from the San Francisco Bay Area and Head of Regulatory Affairs at IDnow, has more than 15 years of experience leading business and regulatory initiatives in the United States, EMEA and the United Nations.

Rayissa Armata's passion is the bridge between business and government. She has represented companies up to Fortune 125, and generated significant revenue growth for her clients and employers. In addition to her work with FinTechs, she has led projects in the fields of telecommunications, defense, aviation and international real estate investments. Her recent employers and clients include Boeing, Lufthansa Airlines, Polimeks Holding and the United Nations. Rayissa began her career at the International Telecommunication Union in Geneva and holds a Master of Science in Science Technology Policy from the University of Sussex (SPRU program) in Brighton, England.

In her role with identity verification provider IDnow, Rayissa needs to stay up-to-date on the latest regulatory changes and upcoming issues. With KYC Insider, Rayissa shares this knowledge with anyone interested in the complex world of regulation.

Press contact:

Christina Schwinning

[email protected]

+49 89 41324 6054

SOURCE IDnow GmbH

Related Links

http://www.idnow.eu/

