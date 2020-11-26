IDnow reports 250% increase in fraud attempts since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic - detection remains very good

Since the beginning of the year, IDnow sees a general increase in the demand for digital services and processes. With this development, however, digital fraud methods have also changed and, in addition to new scams, show a dramatic increase over the year.

Between March and June, when many countries ordered a lockdown and processes had to move to the digital environment, IDnow saw new developments in identity fraud: Cases of Similarity Fraud increased by 231 percent during this period, Fake-ID fraud rose by 180 percent and Social Engineering attacks by 75 percent.

The fraud methods themselves also show new tricks that are adapted to the current pandemic situation. IDnow saw new cases, especially in social engineering: fraudsters use, for example, applications for government aid programs or, in the context of increased unemployment, false job advertisements as a lure.

"In the past few months, our security system has seen a sharp increase in fraud attempts and numerous new methods against which we protect our customers. We have invested in a comprehensive concept and early indicator detection to stay one step ahead of the fraudsters," says Armin Bauer, co-founder and Managing Director Technology at IDnow. "In addition to technical warning systems, we have set up an anti-fraud team here to do research in Darknet, test fake ads ourselves and exchange information with victims to study the exact approach of the fraudsters. In this way we can detect and avoid attempts of attacks at an early stage.

Despite the new methods and an increase in fraud attempts, I am pleased to report a constant False Acceptance Rate (FAR) compared to last year.

Download the whole report here: https://www.idnow.io/security-report/

About IDnow

With its Identity Verification-as-a-Service (IVaaS) platform, IDnow has set out to make the connected world a safer place. IDnow's unmanipulable identity verification is used across industries conducting online customer interactions that require a high degree of security. IDnow uses Artificial Intelligence to check all security features on ID documents and can therefore reliably identify forged documents. Potentially, the identities of more than 7 billion customers from 193 different countries can be verified in real-time. In addition to safety, the focus is also on an uncomplicated application for the customer. Achieving five out of five stars on the Trustpilot customer rating portal, IDnow technology is particularly user-friendly.

IDnow covers a wide range of use cases both in regulated sectors in Europe and for completely new digital business models worldwide. The platform allows the identity flow to be adapted to different regional, legal, and business requirements on a per use case basis.

IDnow is supported by venture capital investors Corsair Capital, BayBG, Seventure Partner, G+D Ventures as well as a consortium of renowned business angels. Its portfolio of over 250 customers includes leading international companies from various industries such as Bank of Scotland, BNP Paribas, Commerzbank, eventim, Raisin (Weltsparen), Sixt, solarisBank, Telefonica Deutschland, UBS and Western Union as well as fintechs such as Fidor, N26, smava, and wefox.

Press contact IDnow:

Christina Schwinning

[email protected]

+49 89 41324 6054

SOURCE IDnow GmbH

Related Links

http://www.idnow.eu/

