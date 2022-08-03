IDnow Secures New €60 Million Debt Facility

European identity proofing and digital identity provider IDnow announces the successful arrangement of a new debt facility from funds and accounts managed by BlackRock providing access to €60 million for growth.

MUNICH, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IDnow, a leading European identity proofing and digital identity provider, has successfully arranged a new debt facility from funds and accounts managed by BlackRock that provides up to €60 million in financing. The debt facility will enable IDnow to leverage its existing market-leading identity platform. The company intends to use the capital to scale investments across a range of strategic initiatives including the introduction of new identity proofing solutions, continued geographic expansion, and potential acquisitions.

IDnow was founded in 2014 in Munich and offers a comprehensive suite of identity proofing solutions addressing a wide range of mission-critical use cases from low to high assurance levels. IDnow serves over 900 sector-leading enterprise customers across multiple verticals with coverage of 195 countries. The company is a demonstrated technology leader, with advanced AI-driven capabilities and a vertical orchestration platform maximising conversion and accuracy.

Andreas Bodczek, CEO of IDnow states: "We are proud to have been able to raise financing to support IDnow's business objectives to further grow the company. Securing this debt facility from BlackRock reflects their high confidence in the strength of our business. The funding comes at the perfect time for IDnow to continue driving our ambitious growth strategy and we look forward to working with BlackRock."

Joe Lichtenberger, CFO of IDnow added: "This financing facility caps a string of commercial successes that continue to propel IDnow's strong growth. The facility will allow us to continue investments in our growth areas. BlackRock is a great partner for IDnow going forward."

About IDnow

IDnow is a leading European identity proofing and digital identity provider with a vision to make the connected world a safer place. The IDnow platform offers a broad range of identity verification and document signing solutions combined with a comprehensive service offering. Ranging from automated to human-assisted, from purely online to point-of-sale, the identity proofing methods are optimised to assure the highest security standards with maximum user conversion.

The company has offices in Germany, United Kingdom and France and is backed by renowned institutional investors, led by Corsair Capital. Its portfolio of over 900 international clients, spans a wide range of industries, and includes leading international players such as, Western Union, UBS, Sixt and Munich Re, as well as digital champions like N26, Solarisbank, wefox and Tier Mobility.

