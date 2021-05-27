IDology Wins Series of Leadership, Industry and Customer Service Excellence Awards

ATLANTA, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IDology , a GBG Company, announced today it has been recognized with multiple industry awards for outstanding customer service and innovative solutions that empower businesses worldwide, helping them stay ahead of shifting fraud tactics with multi-layered identity verification solutions and the data transparency and control needed to build trust in a digital world. Among the awards are:

Across the board, award judges cited IDology's innovative technology, customer-centered platform, significant revenue growth and positive user reviews with a 99 percent customer retention rate as factors for selection. IDology's multi-layered identity verification platform helps businesses approve more legitimate customers without friction and detect and deter fraud for long-term revenue growth with its ability to fuse thousands of physical and digital data sources, hybrid of artificial and human fraud intelligence and consortium fraud network that delivers real-time fraud insights across industries.

Across industries, digital identity verification has become increasingly vital to maintain a competitive edge and establish trust for long-term revenue growth, specifically as it applies to streamlining acquisition onboarding, offering a friction-free customer journey and deterring surging fraud attacks. According to IDology's 8th Annual Fraud Report, 90 percent of businesses believe identity verification is a strategic differentiator and verifying identities is the number one challenge faced in combatting fraud.

"We are honored and grateful that industry-leading companies trust IDology to help solve the mission-critical challenge of safe, accessible and secure digital interactions with customers across the world," said Christina Luttrell, CEO of IDology. "I'm humbled by the hard work, passion and dedication of the entire IDology team and the important role they play in helping our customers successfully navigate identity verification and deliver trust and transparency in the digital world."

IDology, a GBG company, provides real-time technology solutions that verify an individual's identity and age for anyone conducting business in a consumer-not-present environment to help drive revenue, decrease costs, prevent fraud and meet compliance regulations. Founded in 2003, IDology offers a solution-driven approach to identity verification and fraud prevention that ultimately helps increase customer acquisition and improve the customer experience. IDology has developed an innovative and on-demand technology platform that allows customers to control the entire proofing process and provides the flexibility to make configuration changes that are deployed automatically—without having to rely on internal IT resources or IDology's customer service so businesses can stay ahead of the fraud landscape while maintaining compliance. For more information, visit www.IDology.com or call 866-520-1234.

