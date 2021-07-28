iDPRT to offer special discounts on its Thermal Label Printers

SHENZHEN, China, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting July 28, iDPRT will be offering special discounts (32% off) on its label printers. iDPRT is a trustworthy brand that specializes in the R&D, manufacturing and sales of the hardware and software solutions for the auto identification and data collection (AIDC) application, such as label printers, barcode scanners, and card printers. In appreciation to consumer support, iDPRT will join Amazon DOTD sales on July 28 with up to 32% off discounts.

Product Features

Both of the printers are direct thermal label printer that doesn't require powder and ink, which is more energy-saving and environmentally friendly. The maximum printing speed of them is 150mm/s, 72 labels per minute namely. As a shipping label printer, they support most express delivery platforms, such as UPS, eBay, Amazon, Etsy, USPS, etc and work with windows 2000,x7, vista 7/8/10, Mac, and Linux system. The main difference between these 2 products is that the SP420 is able to load label printer inside the device while the SP410 need a label holder outside the device, though the label holder is not indispensable.

Limited Time Deals

Product Name: iDPRT SP410 Thermal Label Printer

Amazon Deal of The Day Price: $95

Regular Price: $140

Date: July 28, PDT

URL: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08QYNKT7L

Product Name: iDPRT SP420 Thermal Label Printer

Amazon Deal of The Day Price: $128

Regular Price: $160

Date: July 28, PDT

URL: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08XQSHSJP

SOURCE iDPRT